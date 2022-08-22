ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca man shoots at BoatYard Grill employee; glass shop robbery thwarted

By Kate Collins, Ithaca Journal
The Ithaca Journal
The Ithaca Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W23p5_0hQYstz900

An Ithaca man is being held in the Tompkins County jail after he fired a gun at an employee of a popular restaurant on Friday night.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to a report of two males and one female creating a “disorderly situation” at The BoatYard Grill, located on Taughannock Blvd., on Friday night. Upon arrival, IPD learned that as the three were leaving the restaurant, one of the subjects, Troy S. Washington, fired a gun at an employee who was attempting of get the license plate of the vehicle the car they were leaving in.

The bullet did not strike the BoatYard Grill employee.

Washington, 45, of Ithaca, has been charged with felony counts of 1st degree attempted assault and 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon. He has also been charged with 2nd degree harassment. Washington remains in Tompkins County Jail without bail.

For subscribers:Some members say he's not the Cayuga Nation's rightful leader. Now they say he's retaliating with demolitions.

Public safety:Delivery driver attacked by stranger while waiting in car outside Ithaca restaurant

Earlier on Friday evening, IPD responded to reports of shots fired at Dankie’s Glass Shop on Elmira Rd., where witnesses stated that two men attempted to rob the shop. Dankie’s owner resisted the robbery attempt. After a struggle, the suspects fled.

An officer canvassing the area located one of the men involved, Dominique T. Stewart, and took him into custody without incident. Stewart, 32, of Newfield, was charged with felony 1st degree attempted robbery. He is being held in Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash / $100,00 bond.

The second suspect in the attempted robbery has not yet been apprehended. Police stated the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information concerning either incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245Police Administration: 607-272-9973Police Tipline: 607-330-0000Anonymous Email Tip Address: cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Follow Kate Collins on Twitter: @kcollins213. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Ithaca teen arrested for shots fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca teen has been arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds out of a vehicle, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Joshua Rice, 19, was arrested on August 26, 2022, after the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

One arrested in connection to Ithaca deliver driver stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody after police say he is connected to a recent stabbing involving a food delivery driver in Ithaca on Aug. 17. According to Ithaca Police, Zahmear A. Lawson, 22, was located and arrested after an investigation into the stabbing of a delivery person on Aug. 17. Lawson […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Newfield, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Tompkins County, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Boatyard Grill#Taughannock Blvd#Ipd#The Cayuga Nation
whcuradio.com

Tioga County man arrested for gun possession on school grounds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is facing felony gun possession charges. Waverly Police Officers arrested 47-year-old William McAuliffe on Friday. Police were following up on a domestic disturbance call that occurred the night before in the Town of Barton. Authorities say he knowingly stored a rifle in a Waverly Central School District vehicle while it was parked at Waverly Jr./Sr. High School. McAuliffe was a custodian with the district. Security footage provided by the school corroborated this part of the investigation.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Canastota Man Arrested After Selling Drug Out Of His Home

Canastota, N.Y. - A Canastota man has been arrested for selling drugs out of his home. 35-years-old Holvin Capeles was on Madison County Deputies radar because he was selling drugs out of his Sandy Lane home. Deputies executed a search warrant and found a quantity of cocaine, scales and packaging materials.
CANASTOTA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Correctional inmates injured in fights with makeshift weapons

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple inmates were injured in fights with makeshift weapons at Elmira Correctional Facility last week, according to the NYS Corrections Officer and Police Benevolent Association. The weapons included a rock-filled sock and a ceramic blade attached to a pen. The first fight happened on August 19 when an inmate hit another […]
ELMIRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

5 arrested in ATV theft operation in Springwater

SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Five people from Rochester were arrested for an ATV theft operation in Livingston County. They’re accused of stealing an ATV and then crashing it, before trying to run from police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Springwater. Deputies...
SPRINGWATER, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged

Update Friday: Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged...
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Police say body has been found near Hemlock

Rochester, N.Y. — A body has been found in a wooded area east of Hemlock Wednesday afternoon. The Ontario County Sheriff Deputies were searching this area for a missing man from Penfield. The Monroe County Medical Examiner will try to determine identification and cause of death. Meanwhile, the alert...
HEMLOCK, NY
The Ithaca Journal

The Ithaca Journal

322
Followers
132
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Ithaca New York News - ithacajournal.com is the home page of Ithaca New York with in depth and updated Ithaca local news.

 http://ithacajournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy