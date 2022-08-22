ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown

A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff

A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
OXON HILL, MD
DC News Now

Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Waldorf Woman Charged With Attempted Murder

WALDORF, Md. – On August 20 at 3:26 a.m., officers responded to the 11600 block of Billingsley Road for the report of a domestic-related assault that occurred at a different location. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who indicated the suspect, Dayana Garcia-Munoz, 24, of Waldorf, assaulted...
WALDORF, MD
Fox News

Fox News

