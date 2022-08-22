Read full article on original website
WJLA
Arrest warrant obtained for suspect of fatal shooting inside Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George’s County Police Department on Friday obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the City of Hyattsville. earlier this month. This comes after 20-year-old Darrion Herring was found suffering from gunshot...
D.C. Suspect Arrested for Robbery And Assault
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a...
D.C. Police Arrest 21 Year-Old Suspect Threatening Victim With Gun
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police detectives have made an arrest after a...
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington D.C. is investigating an armed robbery...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
NBC Washington
21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown
A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in front of DC senior residence
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Police said two people were killed and three others injured Wednesday in a shooting in front of a senior citizens center and near several schools in the nation’s capital. The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday’s shooting happened in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of...
Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff
A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
fox5dc.com
Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC
WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Capitol Heights
The parents of a 5-year-old child killed in Capitol Heights have been arrested for her murder, authorities say. Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, are accused of causing the blunt force trauma that killed 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Early Morning Upper Marlboro Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Washington, DC resident Muhammad Salim, 58, was killed in a crash in Upper Marlboro early on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after being struck by a car that was later located by investigators.
Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
Trio Believed Dead Of Overdose Outside Maryland Apartment Building: Police
Three men died in what Hyattsville police say was a drug overdose this week. EMS personnel responding to a 911 call placed by residents on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road found the men unconscious and not breathing around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, local police said. Medics administered...
fox5dc.com
5 people shot, 2 dead in Northwest DC, officials say; police release photo of suspect vehicle
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Five people have been shot and two are dead after a shooting in Northwest DC, according to police. Police are responding to 27 O Street NW. The shooting took place around 12:52 p.m. Police confirm the location is a senior living facility, but have not said whether any of the victims were residents.
fox5dc.com
Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning in Upper Marlboro. According to Prince George's County Police, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in 10000 block of Frank Tippet Road. Investigators say that the...
2 suspects wanted for carjacking vehicle with semi-automatic weapon inside in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about crimes involving juveniles in the District. A vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon inside was carjacked in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon, leading the Metropolitan Police Department on a search for the two people accused. The armed carjacking took place...
Bay Net
Waldorf Woman Charged With Attempted Murder
WALDORF, Md. – On August 20 at 3:26 a.m., officers responded to the 11600 block of Billingsley Road for the report of a domestic-related assault that occurred at a different location. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who indicated the suspect, Dayana Garcia-Munoz, 24, of Waldorf, assaulted...
Chilling details emerge after three men found dead outside apartment building in mysterious circumstances
THREE men have been found dead outside an apartment in mysterious circumstances, police say. A Good Samaritan reported the three men lying outside the building in a Washington DC suburb on Wednesday afternoon and called 911. The men were found unconscious once police arrived outside of an apartment complex in...
WUSA
14 Prince George's County Police officers indicted for doing two jobs at once, theft, falsified information
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A group of Prince George's County Police officers, along with one retired officer, are facing charges after a double-dipping theft scheme that someone within the department exposed, the chief announced Thursday. The officers ranged from first class to corporal, along with one recently retired...
