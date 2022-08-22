ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, KY

foxlexington.com

Lexington kid shot, killed honored with scholarship fund

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been six months since a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a murder-suicide in Lexington. A Lexington organization is teaming up to honor the boy with a scholarship fund. Landon Hayes played football with the Lexington ravens travel football team and...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than four weeks after the eastern Kentucky flood, communities are still struggling. But thanks to one generous teacher, high school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way. Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin are teachers at Jackson County Area Technology...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Three area schools awarded $5,000 each from T.J. Regional Health

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health has chosen Adair County Elementary School, Austin Tracy Elementary School and Glasgow Preschool Academy for the initiative “12 Months of T.J. Adopt a School” giveaway. Each school will receive $5,000 in “unrestricted funds for the schools to use wherever the money...
GLASGOW, KY
foxlexington.com

EKU football player charged with robbing postal worker

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP/FOX 56) — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and suspended from the team. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

Celebrating the life of Amaya Sandifer: A college student shot and killed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Amaya Sandifer was shot and killed in a double homicide while leaving a party in early May. Now, months after the tragic loss, dozens of people showed up on what would have been Amaya’s 21st birthday at Jacobson park to honor her and hope for justice. Her killer is still at large.
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

EKU football player taken into federal custody

On Aug. 24, Eastern Kentucky University football sophomore defensive back, Marquae Kirkendoll, was taken into federal custody. Rixon Lane, the director of athletics communications for EKU, said that when the athletics department was made aware of the situation on Wednesday afternoon, Kirkendoll was suspended indefinitely from the team. Kirkendoll had transferred from the University of New Mexico, after playing two seasons for the Lobos.
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating electronic theft of nearly $4M in federal funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An investigation into the theft of millions of federal funds in Kentucky was announced Friday. The Office of the Mayor and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government have asked the Lexington Police Finacial Crimes Unit to investigate the electronic theft of about $4 million in federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County renters looking for housing in midst of evictions

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in a Madison County neighborhood were told to get out of their homes on short notice, leaving many of them with nowhere to go. Neighbors in the community received letters from the sheriff’s office saying their lease was terminated. The neighborhood has...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating shooting outside Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a Friday shooting outside of Lexington’s Fayette Mall. Police told FOX 56 News, that around 4:30 p.m. people in two cars appeared to be shooting at each other outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. Witnesses saw a car...
LEXINGTON, KY

