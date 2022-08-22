Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
Full team of Boyle Co. school resource officers working to create safe space
DANVILLE Ky. (FOX 56) – School leaders in the Boyle County School district are celebrating the fact that School Resource Officers are out in full force, keeping students safe as they learn. Every Boyle County School started the year with an SRO on each campus. Having SROs is now...
WKYT 27
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and staff at a central Kentucky school were evacuated on Wednesday after students and staff in a single classroom started to feel drowsy. Paris City Schools said the incident happened at Paris Elementary School. The fire department evacuated the building to investigate and everyone was taken out to the playground.
foxlexington.com
Lexington kid shot, killed honored with scholarship fund
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been six months since a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a murder-suicide in Lexington. A Lexington organization is teaming up to honor the boy with a scholarship fund. Landon Hayes played football with the Lexington ravens travel football team and...
wymt.com
Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than four weeks after the eastern Kentucky flood, communities are still struggling. But thanks to one generous teacher, high school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way. Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin are teachers at Jackson County Area Technology...
foxlexington.com
Paris Elementary School evacuated
The school was evacuated Wednesday after a malfunction in a kitchen hood. Schools did resume session.
foxlexington.com
Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
WBKO
Three area schools awarded $5,000 each from T.J. Regional Health
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health has chosen Adair County Elementary School, Austin Tracy Elementary School and Glasgow Preschool Academy for the initiative “12 Months of T.J. Adopt a School” giveaway. Each school will receive $5,000 in “unrestricted funds for the schools to use wherever the money...
foxlexington.com
EKU football player charged with robbing postal worker
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP/FOX 56) — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and suspended from the team. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
foxlexington.com
Celebrating the life of Amaya Sandifer: A college student shot and killed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Amaya Sandifer was shot and killed in a double homicide while leaving a party in early May. Now, months after the tragic loss, dozens of people showed up on what would have been Amaya’s 21st birthday at Jacobson park to honor her and hope for justice. Her killer is still at large.
wdrb.com
Police investigating violent student fight at Bullitt Central HS Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fight on the campus of Bullitt Central High School before Friday's football game. Video circulated on social media shows a violent fight in a wooded area that the school believes is between the football field and transportation garage. At least one boy on the ground was kicked during the fight.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest
WATCH | Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School. A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. WATCH | Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding. Updated: 8 hours...
Eastern Progress
EKU football player taken into federal custody
On Aug. 24, Eastern Kentucky University football sophomore defensive back, Marquae Kirkendoll, was taken into federal custody. Rixon Lane, the director of athletics communications for EKU, said that when the athletics department was made aware of the situation on Wednesday afternoon, Kirkendoll was suspended indefinitely from the team. Kirkendoll had transferred from the University of New Mexico, after playing two seasons for the Lobos.
foxlexington.com
Woodford County businesses band together to ensure no students go hungry
VERSAILLES Ky. (FOX 56) — Three Woodford County businesses are stepping up to help make sure no students are going hungry. Ruggles Sign Company, More than a Bakery, and Community Trust bank have stepped up to cover meal costs for those students who need an extra boost. Roughly 122...
foxlexington.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 2
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
foxlexington.com
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating electronic theft of nearly $4M in federal funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An investigation into the theft of millions of federal funds in Kentucky was announced Friday. The Office of the Mayor and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government have asked the Lexington Police Finacial Crimes Unit to investigate the electronic theft of about $4 million in federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds.
wdrb.com
Rise in antisemitic incidents in Kentucky causes concern among state, Jewish leaders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights released a statement Friday saying it's "gravely concerned" about the escalation in reported antisemitic incidents in the state. And it's calling on community and political leaders to help recognize and condemn antisemitism in Kentucky. A comment made by a Kentucky...
foxlexington.com
Madison County renters looking for housing in midst of evictions
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in a Madison County neighborhood were told to get out of their homes on short notice, leaving many of them with nowhere to go. Neighbors in the community received letters from the sheriff’s office saying their lease was terminated. The neighborhood has...
foxlexington.com
Celebrating National Dog Day with Jessamine County K-9 ‘Macho Man’
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday, pet owners celebrated their best friends, companions, and helpers on National Dog Day. At the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, the team celebrates a member they couldn’t do much of their work without, and that’s their K9 unit, ‘Macho’ or ‘Macho Man.’
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting outside Fayette Mall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a Friday shooting outside of Lexington’s Fayette Mall. Police told FOX 56 News, that around 4:30 p.m. people in two cars appeared to be shooting at each other outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. Witnesses saw a car...
