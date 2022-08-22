Orange County stepping up traffic and pedestrian safety enforcement

More law enforcement officers will now be spread out across Orange County.

Troopers and deputies in Orange County will be conducting “high visibility enforcement” to remind drivers to stay safe on the roads.

State data shows so far this year, there have been more than 620 crashes involving bikes and pedestrians.

Law enforcement agencies said they are working to inform and educate drivers.

Officials said a persistent problem across Central Florida is pedestrians and bicyclists not using marked crosswalks.

Local law enforcement agencies are always sharing safety tips but the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is taking it a step further.

“All we’re trying to do is educate them to prevent them from getting injured,” said Lt. Mike Crabb with Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Crabb and his team have deployed “high-visibility enforcement” details at 53 different intersections across Orange County.

The Florida Department of Transportation chose the locations based on the number of crashes it has seen in those areas.

