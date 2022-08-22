ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County stepping up traffic and pedestrian safety enforcement

 5 days ago
More law enforcement officers will now be spread out across Orange County.

Troopers and deputies in Orange County will be conducting “high visibility enforcement” to remind drivers to stay safe on the roads.

State data shows so far this year, there have been more than 620 crashes involving bikes and pedestrians.

Law enforcement agencies said they are working to inform and educate drivers.

Officials said a persistent problem across Central Florida is pedestrians and bicyclists not using marked crosswalks.

Local law enforcement agencies are always sharing safety tips but the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is taking it a step further.

“All we’re trying to do is educate them to prevent them from getting injured,” said Lt. Mike Crabb with Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Crabb and his team have deployed “high-visibility enforcement” details at 53 different intersections across Orange County.

The Florida Department of Transportation chose the locations based on the number of crashes it has seen in those areas.

WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WDBO

2 local primary races are being recounted today, here’s why

Election officials in two local counties are going to pull the ballots and count again. Four local races are going through a recount Friday because the results were so close. The recounts are happening in Orange and Volusia counties because of races where neither candidate got above the 50% needed to secure a win.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman killed, passenger injured in Ormond Beach crash

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Ormond Beach. Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Nova Road and Old Kings Road. A 42-year-old woman was killed, and her male passenger...
click orlando

VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An boat explosion at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. and the department said the four boaters had just refueled the 34-foot vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
