Odessa, TX

City of Odessa temporarily close walking trail due to storm damage

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After several days of rain, the City of Odessa has decided to temporarily close Comanche Trail from West County Road to Crane Avenue.

The walking trail will be closed until 4 pm today for maintenance due to the recent storms that rolled through the Basin over the last several days.

According to the City of Odessa, parks and recreation crews are on-site removing 4 fallen trees and debris that was washed into the park with stormwater.

NewsWest 9

Boil Water Notice issued to residents in the upper plane area of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — A Boil Water Notice has been issued to residents in the upper plane area of Odessa by the TCEQ due to insufficient water pressure. Customers north of Yukon Road and Parks Bell Ranch Road will be affected by this Boil Water Notice. Residents will have to boil their water before using it for any function. This includes washing hands, cooking, brushing teeth, and drinking. Children, seniors and people with weaker immune systems are typically more vulnerable to the harmful bacteria found in the water that is not properly boiled.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Boil water notice & boiling tempers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Neighbors in North Odessa’s upper plain neighborhood say the multiple boil water notices they’ve experienced in 2022 are getting old. “We don’t ever drink tap water over here. We drink bottled water,” said Michael Falayi. “It does get frustrating. Thankfully, we have relatives that live outside of the North Park area […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midlander’s construction trailer recovered

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified as 30-year-old Jessie Owens. Owens died at the scene.  According to the Odessa Police Department, around 10:53 p.m. on August 25, officers were called to the scene of a crash in the 7200 block of Eastridge Road. Investigators said Owens […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local couple concerned about stolen school zone signs

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Kayla Schear and her husband Stephen bought 3 traffic men as a reminder for drivers to slow down in school zones, unfortunately, two of the signs were stolen. “They’re like little symbols of good exciting things like going to school it’s very hard getting things like that taken away,” Kayla says. […]
MIDLAND, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Fort Stockton native saves life in fire

Body Bryan Garcia, 18, saved the life of an Odessa woman during a mobile home fire on Aug. 13. The courageous Fort Stockton native who recently moved to Odessa was quick to respond to the panicked screams coming from within the burning home. “I didn’t think twice,” explained Garcia. “I...
FORT STOCKTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCH facility temporarily closes 191 entrance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is temporarily closing the first entrance to Mission Fitness and Center for Health & Wellness off Hwy 191 due to a road project that MCH says could take several weeks to complete. According to a recent post on the Medical Center Health System Facebook, Dr. JK Wood […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported that a person with a gun was found and detained at Permian High School. On Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m, a call went out that there was a person with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School. This caused a large police presence at the school by various law enforcement agencies. A young man was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm, and there are no reported injuries or damage from this incident at this time.
ODESSA, TX
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged in hit and run that sent motorcyclist to hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he crashed into a motorcycle earlier this week and left the scene. Steven Ramos, 21, has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, a third-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on August 23 in the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man found dead outside Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside an Odessa home early Wednesday morning.  Around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue to investigate a disturbance. There, they found a man lying dead in the front yard. Investigators said the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Firefighter’s stolen trailer found, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A trailer filled with tools and equipment belonging to Midland firefighter Shawn Van Meter was stolen earlier this week after he left a worksite in Odessa to fight fires in Midland. Now, the Odessa Police Department says that trailer was found Wednesday morning.  Van Meter runs a home renovation business when he […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland couple rebuilds after car hits home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda and Ford Rose are still in disbelief about the rude awakening they received Sunday morning when police say a drunk driver crashed into their master bedroom. “All I know is that I was sound asleep and then all of a sudden, I was halfway across the room and she was […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 killed in Ward County crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that two people were killed in a crash early yesterday morning. According to the Texas DPS report, the crash happened around 3:30 am on August 25th on FM 1927, 7 miles south of Pyote. Further investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram was headed southbound […]
WARD COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victim identified in early morning shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in an early morning shooting. 43-year-old Jody Goode died at the scene. Investigators said he was shot multiple times. Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue. According to OPD, Goode was involved in […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested following golf course attack, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they attacked a man with a club during a round of golf. Fred Platt, 68, and Brian Brady, 60, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on August 23, officers with the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

