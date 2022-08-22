City of Odessa temporarily close walking trail due to storm damage

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After several days of rain, the City of Odessa has decided to temporarily close Comanche Trail from West County Road to Crane Avenue.

The walking trail will be closed until 4 pm today for maintenance due to the recent storms that rolled through the Basin over the last several days.

According to the City of Odessa, parks and recreation crews are on-site removing 4 fallen trees and debris that was washed into the park with stormwater.

