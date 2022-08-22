Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
Related
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say
A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ
Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keansburg, NJ man arrested for trying to pay Middletown, NJ minor money to expose themselves
Police in Middletown Township have arrested a Keansburg man who tried and committed an unfathomable crime involving a minor. Details of the case and charges were announced on Friday afternoon by Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber. The incident took place on Tuesday when police said that 42-year-old Marcus Brady...
N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark
A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Police: Multiple catalytic converters stolen overnight in Middletown
A few people in Monmouth County weren’t able to drive their cars on Wednesday because thieves stole the catalytic converts from underneath the vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING
This morning at 1:30 am, patrols responded to a residence on Palmetto Court for a report of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, driving a black BMW SUV with New York license plates, entered the homes garage after throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner activated an audible alarm and the suspects fled the residence.
NBC New York
Trio Turn Themselves in After Leaving NYC Woman, 69, to Die at Red Light T-Bone Crash
Three men accused of stealing catalytic converters were arrested late Thursday after turning themselves in for the early morning deadly crash outside the front gates Yankee Stadium. Police say that just after 5 a.m., a woman two blocks from her home was driving on River Avenue with the green light...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested after crashing stolen car on I-80 in Warren County
FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Middlesex County man was arrested Friday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 7:44 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 13.8...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Venue burns as wedding guests, staff are evacuated
Firefighters from New Jersey and New York aggressively fought to contain a four-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night at The Rockleigh wedding venue in Bergen County, N.J. No injuries were reported, authorities said. “Crews made an aggressive fire attack from both interior and exterior (with) ladders to the top...
Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River
TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING
Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
Cops: Fanwood, NJ woman illegally wrote payroll checks to herself, family
(FANWOOD) – A 50-year-old Fanwood woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery in connection with her former employment as a payroll manager at a local pharmaceutical company. Jennifer Grambor has been charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, according to...
Another Huge Bear Sighting In New Jersey, Video Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. There was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway New Jersey, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0