Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Woodside Friday

 5 days ago
A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he walked in a marked crosswalk in Woodside Friday (Photo Google Maps)

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while he was in a marked crosswalk in Woodside Friday.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, was hit while attempting to cross the intersection of Broadway and 64th Street just before 9 p.m., according to police. It is unclear whether the victim had the light.

The driver, who police say was in a light-colored vehicle, was traveling eastbound on Broadway when he plowed into the victim, the NYPD said. The driver fled the scene.

The victim was hit while attempting to cross Broadway from the northwest corner of the crosswalk to the southwest corner, police said.

Police received a 911 call that the man had been struck. Officers found him unconscious and unresponsive, lying in the roadway with head trauma.

The victim was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and remains in critical condition.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

