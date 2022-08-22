Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kenduskeag haunted house planning has begun
BANGOR – Pennywise the clown and Michael Myers came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the planning process for the annual Kenduskeag Haunted House. This will be the first year back since the pandemic, and haunt organizers are already seeking volunteers to put on the scares.
Maine football holds annual ‘Meet the Black Bears’ event
ORONO – Wednesday night marked the end of training camp for Maine football, and as it’s been for decades, that meant the annual ‘Meet the Black Bears’ night at Alfond Stadium. Kids from all over had the chance to run drills with members of Maine football...
Grand opening in Bangor for Republican National Committee
BANGOR– The Republican National Committee hosted a grand opening yesterday in Bangor. Maine’s Second Congressional District candidate Bruce Poliquin and the RNC opened a new office on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor today. During the event, Poliquin talked about his goals should he win this November. “We need to...
University of Maine opens new Engineering building
ORONO– The University of Maine unveiled the latest addition to it’s Orono campus today. After years of work the University of Maine has opened the doors of the E. James and Eileen P. Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center. Dean of Engineering Dean Humphrey says the University has...
Crash sends 2 cars down embankment
FAIRFIELD– A crash in Fairfield earlier today sent two vehicles down an embankment. Fairfield Police Officer Casey Dugas said Destini Betts , 18, of Stonington made a left turn out of the Circle K parking lot on Norridgewock Road just after 7 this morning. According to Dugas, she drove...
Armed robbery in Winslow Sunday
WINSLOW– A Palmyra man was arrested today in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Winslow over the weekend. 30-year-old Dustin Smith is facing numerous charges including robbery, theft, aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Just after 6 Sunday night Winslow police got a call...
‘Neutral not an option’ for defending state champion Washington Academy volleyball
BREWER – The regular season for most fall sports is one week away. For the defending Class C State Champion Washington Academy Raiders volleyball, 2022 has all the making for another deep run. “We had a good season last year. It was a lot of fun,” said Raiders’ head...
No. 22 Maine primed for early tests, including defending national champion Northwestern
ORONO – Maine field hockey is coming off their first-ever conference championship, but there’s significant talent coming back for 2022 that’s ready for an early test vs. the best team in the country. With the regular season beginning this weekend, the Black Bears are wasting no time...
Penobscot Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted a Bangor man accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife. 41-year-old Montorio Calhoun was indicted for assault on an officer. Bangor Police Officers encountered Calhoun during a traffic stop earlier this month and recognized him from a previous traffic...
Multiple juveniles arrested for assault
FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police arrested multiple people in connection with an assault on a juvenile. Around 12:15 Friday afternoon, Fairfield Police responded to a report of a juvenile being assaulted by several other juveniles at Mill Island Park. According to Officer Casey Dugas, investigating officers found a female had...
New faces look to continue Bangor football’s forward momentum into 2022
BANGOR – Bangor football had a breakthrough year in 2021, but there are a lot of new faces this year looking to keep that momentum going into this fall. “Growing up through this program, Bangor football was pretty much in the shadow, and I think last year definitely brought us back,” said junior quarterback Jack Schuck.
