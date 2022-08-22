Read full article on original website
Related
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
New York Blood Center aims for donation record on Global Blood Heroes Day
NEW YORK -- Saturday marks Global Blood Heroes Day and the New York Blood Center is hoping to celebrate with a new world record for donations. It's part of a worldwide effort to rally 50,000 blood donors in 20 countries to help reach the goal. Five thousand people across the U.S. would need to give blood. All donations Saturday at New York Blood Center sites will count toward the record attempt. Earlier in the month, the center declared a blood emergency in New York City due to a drop in donations.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0