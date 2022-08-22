You can now apply for an absentee ballot for November’s election

CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DOCKET NO. 2022CV2058 IN REM ________ DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION VS. 0.625 acres of land; and certain easement rights; and SUE R. KIMSEY; HONORABLE GARY W. WASHINGTON, JUDGE, ROCKDALE COUNTY PROBATE COURT; TISA SMART-WASHINGTON, ROCKDALE COUNTY TAX COMMISSIONER; and any and all others having or claiming an interest in the herein described lands, individually The said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners and users of ways and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-4 through 32-3-19, providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county of such State, as follows: That the above stated case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described, was filed in said Court on the _____ day of __________________, 20_____; That, in accordance with provisions of the aforesaid Official Code, a Declaration of Taking, duly authorized and properly executed as provided by the Official Code, has been made and filed in said case, declaring the necessity for and exercising the power of taking the said described lands for State-aid public road purposes, thereby vesting the title to same in the Department of Transportation; and, in pursuance of Parcel No. 5 19. such authority, the Department of Transportation has deposited with the Clerk of the Superior Court of said County $13,000.00 as the just compensation for the said lands described; and all persons claiming such fund or any interest therein, are hereby required to make known their claims to the Court; In accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Plaintiff-Condemnor has prayed the Court for Immediate possession of said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above set forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of said Court to surrender possession of the property to the Department of Transportation no later than 30 days from filing of the Declaration of Taking. That in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 32-3-13 through 32-3-19, if the owner, or any of the owners, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation, as estimated in the Declaration of Taking and deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of the Declaration and the deposit of the fund into Court but not later than 30 days following the date of service as provided for in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-8 through 32-3-10 to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. The said property, as thus affected, is described as follows: SEE PAGE 20-A, 20-B; FOR DESCRIPTION This ____ day of ____7/28/2022____, 20_____. _/s/ Jamila Decuir_____ Clerk Superior Court ROCKDALE COUNTY Parcel No. 5 Project Number: P.I. 0009989; ROCKDALE COUNTY Parcel Number: 5 Property Owners: 0.625 acres of land; and certain easement rights; and SUE R. KIMSEY; HONORABLE GARY W. WASHINGTON, JUDGE, ROCKDALE COUNTY PROBATE COURT; TISA SMART-WASHINGTON, ROCKDALE COUNTY TAX COMMISSIONER; and any and all others having or claiming an interest in the herein described lands, individually All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 11th Land District of Rockdale County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: Required Right of Way containing 27,231.99 SF or 0.625 Acres: Beginning at a point 60.00 feet left of and opposite Station 213+28.20 on the construction centerline of SR 138 on Georgia Highway Project No. 0009989; running thence S 1°16'48.4" E a distance of 14.57 feet to a point 45.87 feet left of and opposite station 213+24.78 on said construction centerline laid out for SR 138; thence southwesterly 470.07 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 1273.53 feet and a chord distance of 467.41 feet on a bearing of S 62°57'04.1" W) to the point 40.24 feet left of and opposite station 208+70.61 on said construction centerline laid out for SR 138; thence N 66°54'25.0" W a distance of 53.83 feet to a point 64.74 feet right of and opposite station 108+75.38 on said construction centerline laid out for Union Church Road; thence N 10°27'52.0" W a distance of 278.08 feet to a point 59.76 feet right of and opposite station 111+65.00 on said construction centerline laid out for Union Church Road; thence S 53°55'00.1" E a distance of 53.33 feet to a point 100.00 feet right of and opposite station 111+30.00 on said construction centerline laid out for Union Church Road; thence S 11°48'55.8" E a distance of 182.67 feet to a point 110.00 feet right of and opposite station 109+30.00 on said construction centerline laid out for Union Church Road; thence S 31°50'15.0" E a distance of 49.85 feet to a point 70.00 feet left of and opposite station 209+00.00 on said construction centerline laid out for SR 138; thence N 46°41'54.5" E a distance of 64.52 feet to a point 80.00 feet left of and opposite station 209+60.00 on said construction centerline laid out for SR 138; thence N 61°22'10.0" E a distance of 268.40 feet to a point 87.87 feet left of and opposite station 212+11.20 on said construction centerline laid out for SR 138; thence N 84°28'08.8" E a distance of 127.24 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.625 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above described lands, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows. Fee simple title to the above described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 2, 2020; last revised Sheet No.: 60-0004, 60-0005 dated October 29, 2021, Sheet No.: 60-0008 dated December 10, 2021, Sheet No.: 60-0011 dated August 13, 2021 and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. Parcel No. 5 20-A. Required Permanent Construction and Slope & Utilities Easement containing 11,371.41 SF or 0.261 Acres (Area 1): Beginning at a point 181.32 feet right of and opposite Station 109+11.64 on the construction centerline of Union Church Road on Georgia Highway Project No. 0009989; running thence S 46°41'54.5" W a distance of 64.52 feet to a point 124.52 feet right of and opposite station 108+81.02 on said construction centerline laid out for Union Church Road; thence N 31°50'15.0" W a distance of 49.85 feet to a point 110.00 feet right of and opposite station 109+30.00 on said construction centerline laid out for Union Church Road; thence N 11°48'55.8" W a distance of 182.67 feet to a point 100.00 feet right of and opposite station 111+30.00 on said construction centerline laid out for Union Church Road; thence S 54°20'01.4" E a distance of 46.10 feet to a point 135.00 feet right of and opposite station 111+00.00 on said construction centerline laid out for Union Church Road; thence S 36°20'45.3" E a distance of 92.52 feet to a point 180.00 feet right of and opposite station 110+05.00 on said construction centerline laid out for Union Church Road; thence S 13°40'44.4" E a distance of 77.71 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.261 acres more or less. The above described permanent easement is condemned for the right to construct and maintain slopes and utilities and to connect the newly constructed road and right of way to the condemnees remaining land and said easement area is shown within on the attached plats dated November 2, 2020; last revised Sheet No.: 60-0004, 60-0005 dated October 29, 2021, Sheet No.: 60-0008 dated December 10, 2021, Sheet No.: 60-0011 dated August 13, 2021 and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. Required Permanent Construction and Slope & Utilities Easement containing 931.95 SF or 0.021 Acres (Area 2): Beginning at a point 86.75 feet left of and opposite Station 212+03.21 on the construction centerline of SR 138 on Georgia Highway Project No. 0009989; running thence N 16°47'29.9" W a distance of 49.03 feet to a point 135.63 feet left of and opposite station 212+06.71 on said construction centerline laid out for SR 138; thence N 76°45'19.6" E a distance of 21.08 feet to a point 132.89 feet left of and opposite station 212+25.51 on said construction centerline laid out for SR 138; thence S 13°14'40.4" E a distance of 47.96 feet to a point 85.30 feet left of and opposite station 212+20.02 on said construction centerline laid out for SR 138; thence S 84°28'08.8" W a distance of 9.80 feet to a point 87.87 feet left of and opposite station 212+11.20 on said construction centerline laid out for SR 138; thence S 61°22'10.0" W a distance of 8.64 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.021 acres more or less. The above described permanent easement is condemned for the right to construct and maintain slopes and utilities and to connect the newly constructed road and right of way to the condemnees remaining land and said easement area is shown within on the attached plats dated November 2, 2020; last revised Sheet No.: 60-0004, 60-0005 dated October 29, 2021, Sheet No.: 60-0008 dated December 10, 2021, Sheet No.: 60-0011 dated August 13, 2021 and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. Parcel No. 5 20-B. 905-79148 8/24 31 2022.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO