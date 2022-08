This week on Sustainable Living, we talked about Commercial Urban Agriculture in Florida Needs, Opportunities, and Barriers. Catherine Campbell, PhD, MPH, is Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist of Community Food Systems in the Department of Family, Youth and Community Sciences at University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. She conducts social science research on food systems to support community health, sustainability, equity, and resilience. Her research focuses on understanding the behavior, motivation, and decision making of food systems stakeholders—including producers, consumers, and local governments—with a special focus on urban food systems.

