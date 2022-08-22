Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Science Hill to open mercantile store
JOHNSON CITY, TN — Science Hill High School is providing their students with an extra tool as they prepare to enter the workplace. The district has plans to open a student-run mercantile store. Johnson City Schools received 45-thousand dollars from the 2.9 million in Perkins Reserve Grants. “These funds...
Florencia and the Feeling to play downtown Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, TN — Florencia and the feeling to play Music on the Square in downtown Jonesborough, September 2. Music on the Square is a free outdoor concert that takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through September 30.
Food City donates to Feeding Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON, VA. — Today Food City presented a check for 30-thousand dollars to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feeding Southwest Virginia has been feeding those who face hunger in our region since 1981. The donation will help to fund their Mobile Marketplace initiative. The Mobile Marketplace helps provide fresh food and...
Appalachian Fair: News 5 speaks with country artist Walker Hayes
GRAY, Tenn. — Country artist Walker Hayes was in Gray, Tennessee Wednesday night for the Appalachian Fair. Our Andrew McClung spoke with Hayes before his show about some of his big hits currently out on country radio, including "Fancy Like," and "AA." He also learned this isn't Hayes first visit to the fair.
Local students can become published authors
Big Stone Gap, VA — Local students have the chance to become published authors, illustrators, poets and photographers through the Origin Project. Founded by New York Times best-selling author and Big Stone Gap native Adriana Trigiani and activist and former Wall Street bond trader, Nancy Bolmeier Fisher, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The goal of the origin project is to inspire young people to share their voices through writing and the arts, with a focus on their own history and origins.
Behind The Badge: Black Sheep Bail Bonding
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--A retired law enforcement officer and his partner have started a new bail bonding company in Sullivan County. Retired Sullivan County captain Mark Ducker and Jonathan Reed started Black Sheep Bail Bonding in May. The two worked together in the bonding business for a few years, but decided...
"Wee-Cycle It" Children's Consignment Sale offers large selection for shoppers in SW VA
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — If you're looking for newborn to teen clothing, shoes, toys and more -- a shopping event in Southwest Virginia may have what you need. The semi-annual "Wee-Cycle It" Children's Consignment Sale is taking place through August 27. Partial proceeds from the sale will benefit local...
Girls Inc. of Bristol, Va breaks ground on new community center and gymnasium
BRISTOL, Va--An organization that helps young girls in our region with hands on programs and education is expanding. Girls. Inc of Bristol announced plans and broke ground on a new gymnasium and community center on Wednesday. The 7,566 square foot facility will take approximately 9 months to build. When not...
Pro-choice and pro-life supporters talk Tennessee trigger ban
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee's 'Trigger' Law banning nearly all abortions is now in effect. Both pro-choice and pro-life supporters continue to speak out on the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The ban now makes providing abortions a felony in the state, making only exceptions for cases where it...
Damascus Trail Center encourages hikers and tourists to visit outdoor destination hub
DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — Located at the crossroads of several national, regional and local trails -- Damascus aims to be an outdoor destination. The new Damascus Trail Center is now open -- it's a collaboration between the Town of Damascus and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy -- helping further embrace Southwest Virginia's growing hub for outdoor recreation.
Sewing Plan for Washington Co. Inmates
WASHINGTON County TN — The Washington County Sheriff's office is saving several thousand dollars by teaching inmates to sew. In the past, uniforms were sent out for alterations, as well as the addition of department patches. The department purchased some sewing machines and equipment, and Pam Pritchard, who used...
Johnson City files response to lawsuit
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn--The city of Johnson City has filed a response in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to pending litigation initiated by a former federal special prosecutor. The lawsuit filed by former federal special investigator, Kateri Dahl claims Police Chief Karl Turner manufactured false complaints to fire her after she called attention to a series of rape allegations against one man, known as "Robert Voe", which she says Turner would not investigate.
Local high school student wins record number of blue ribbons at Appalachian Fair
GRAY, Tenn--A huge win for a local high school student at the Appalachian Fair. Cara Beth Chrisawn won more than 115 blue ribbons during the fair's 4H contest, which is the largest number of blue ribbons anyone has ever won at the fair. Chrisawn entered more than 300 items in...
Lebanon rallies past Russell County rival Honaker
Lebanon fell in an early 13-0 hole against Russell County rival Honaker on Thursday night to kickoff the 2022 high school football season. The Pioneers though never flinched, rallying to win 19-13. Lebanon cut the Honaker lead to 13-12 at halftime. The only points in the second half belonged to...
Carter County: Possible human remains found in burned vehicle
(WCYB) — Deputies in Carter County, Tennessee have launched a death investigation after finding what is believed to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle. According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday night near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton. The possible human remains were discovered once the fire was extinguished.
Teacher shortage crisis continues into new school year for Southwest Virginia districts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A shortage of qualified teachers is having a big impact on school districts in Southwest Virginia. Though state lawmakers recently passed a pay increase to help in recruiting efforts, school administrators say more needs to be done to resolve the teacher shortage crisis. "Teacher...
THP: Pedestrian and motorcyclist killed after crash in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn--Two people are dead, including a pedestrian who was mowing a yard, after a motorcycle crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Billy Hilton Junior was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Highway 91 near Price Road, and was behind a GMC Arcadia. A crash...
Player of the Week: West Ridge's Cale Bryant
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — At the start of practice on Tuesday, one of the strap's on Cale Bryant's helmet was giving him some problems. After a few reps in warmups, Bryant had to go to the sideline to get the problem resolved. "Having a malfunction right here," said Bryant.
Sheriff's Office Seeks Person Of Interest
Authorities have identified a person of interest in a death investigation in Carter County, Tennessee. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, they are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier. Authorities are calling him a person of interest in the investigation from Wednesday on Dry Branch Road. Investigators want...
