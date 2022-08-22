Big Stone Gap, VA — Local students have the chance to become published authors, illustrators, poets and photographers through the Origin Project. Founded by New York Times best-selling author and Big Stone Gap native Adriana Trigiani and activist and former Wall Street bond trader, Nancy Bolmeier Fisher, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The goal of the origin project is to inspire young people to share their voices through writing and the arts, with a focus on their own history and origins.

