Gray, TN

wcyb.com

Science Hill to open mercantile store

JOHNSON CITY, TN — Science Hill High School is providing their students with an extra tool as they prepare to enter the workplace. The district has plans to open a student-run mercantile store. Johnson City Schools received 45-thousand dollars from the 2.9 million in Perkins Reserve Grants. “These funds...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Florencia and the Feeling to play downtown Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN — Florencia and the feeling to play Music on the Square in downtown Jonesborough, September 2. Music on the Square is a free outdoor concert that takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through September 30.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Food City donates to Feeding Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, VA. — Today Food City presented a check for 30-thousand dollars to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feeding Southwest Virginia has been feeding those who face hunger in our region since 1981. The donation will help to fund their Mobile Marketplace initiative. The Mobile Marketplace helps provide fresh food and...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Appalachian Fair: News 5 speaks with country artist Walker Hayes

GRAY, Tenn. — Country artist Walker Hayes was in Gray, Tennessee Wednesday night for the Appalachian Fair. Our Andrew McClung spoke with Hayes before his show about some of his big hits currently out on country radio, including "Fancy Like," and "AA." He also learned this isn't Hayes first visit to the fair.
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Local students can become published authors

Big Stone Gap, VA — Local students have the chance to become published authors, illustrators, poets and photographers through the Origin Project. Founded by New York Times best-selling author and Big Stone Gap native Adriana Trigiani and activist and former Wall Street bond trader, Nancy Bolmeier Fisher, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The goal of the origin project is to inspire young people to share their voices through writing and the arts, with a focus on their own history and origins.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wcyb.com

Behind The Badge: Black Sheep Bail Bonding

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--A retired law enforcement officer and his partner have started a new bail bonding company in Sullivan County. Retired Sullivan County captain Mark Ducker and Jonathan Reed started Black Sheep Bail Bonding in May. The two worked together in the bonding business for a few years, but decided...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Pro-choice and pro-life supporters talk Tennessee trigger ban

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee's 'Trigger' Law banning nearly all abortions is now in effect. Both pro-choice and pro-life supporters continue to speak out on the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The ban now makes providing abortions a felony in the state, making only exceptions for cases where it...
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Damascus Trail Center encourages hikers and tourists to visit outdoor destination hub

DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — Located at the crossroads of several national, regional and local trails -- Damascus aims to be an outdoor destination. The new Damascus Trail Center is now open -- it's a collaboration between the Town of Damascus and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy -- helping further embrace Southwest Virginia's growing hub for outdoor recreation.
DAMASCUS, VA
wcyb.com

Sewing Plan for Washington Co. Inmates

WASHINGTON County TN — The Washington County Sheriff's office is saving several thousand dollars by teaching inmates to sew. In the past, uniforms were sent out for alterations, as well as the addition of department patches. The department purchased some sewing machines and equipment, and Pam Pritchard, who used...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City files response to lawsuit

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn--The city of Johnson City has filed a response in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to pending litigation initiated by a former federal special prosecutor. The lawsuit filed by former federal special investigator, Kateri Dahl claims Police Chief Karl Turner manufactured false complaints to fire her after she called attention to a series of rape allegations against one man, known as "Robert Voe", which she says Turner would not investigate.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Lebanon rallies past Russell County rival Honaker

Lebanon fell in an early 13-0 hole against Russell County rival Honaker on Thursday night to kickoff the 2022 high school football season. The Pioneers though never flinched, rallying to win 19-13. Lebanon cut the Honaker lead to 13-12 at halftime. The only points in the second half belonged to...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Carter County: Possible human remains found in burned vehicle

(WCYB) — Deputies in Carter County, Tennessee have launched a death investigation after finding what is believed to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle. According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday night near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton. The possible human remains were discovered once the fire was extinguished.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Player of the Week: West Ridge's Cale Bryant

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — At the start of practice on Tuesday, one of the strap's on Cale Bryant's helmet was giving him some problems. After a few reps in warmups, Bryant had to go to the sideline to get the problem resolved. "Having a malfunction right here," said Bryant.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Sheriff's Office Seeks Person Of Interest

Authorities have identified a person of interest in a death investigation in Carter County, Tennessee. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, they are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier. Authorities are calling him a person of interest in the investigation from Wednesday on Dry Branch Road. Investigators want...
CARTER COUNTY, TN

