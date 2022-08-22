ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

2 Huntsville men charged in Georgia fatal shooting

Two men from Huntsville are being held on murder charges after Georgia investigators say the men participated in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. The victim, Dakota Bradshaw, was found shot in his home Aug. 1 in Rossville, a city about half a mile south of the Tennessee-Georgia line and about 75 miles from Huntsville. Witnesses reported a red truck and blue Dodge Challenger leaving Bradshaw's home the day of the incident, with the shooter inside the red truck, according to investigators.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
CBS 42

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Murder investigation underway after body found in Decatur parking lot

A homicide investigation is underway after the discovery of a murdered man early Friday in Decatur. About 6:40 a.m. Friday, Decatur Police Department officers responded to the 1,200 block of 2nd Avenue SW, finding a dead man in a parking lot. Police announced the investigation’s reclassification as a homicide probe...
DECATUR, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 24

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 24, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. harassment; Olive St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $30. criminal trepassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157. burglary-3rd degree; Saddle Trace Ln. S.E; miscellaneous. August 23.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Four wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning where four people were wounded. Officers responded to a shooting in progress call in the 4500 block of Judith Lane shortly after 3 a.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. According to police, three people suffered serious injuries. One person was reported with...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Shooting investigation underway in Decatur

DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL

