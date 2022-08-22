Read full article on original website
Related
WKRG
Police: Man charged with murder after hitting woman with car at Decatur Walmart
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man was charged with murder after police say he struck a pedestrian in Decatur Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the scene at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 25.
WAAY-TV
2 Huntsville men charged in Georgia fatal shooting
Two men from Huntsville are being held on murder charges after Georgia investigators say the men participated in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. The victim, Dakota Bradshaw, was found shot in his home Aug. 1 in Rossville, a city about half a mile south of the Tennessee-Georgia line and about 75 miles from Huntsville. Witnesses reported a red truck and blue Dodge Challenger leaving Bradshaw's home the day of the incident, with the shooter inside the red truck, according to investigators.
WAFF
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
WKRG
Body cam video shows Mason Sisk’s encounter with deputies after five family members were killed
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — During the Friday hearing to determine if statements made by an Elkmont teen — charged with killing five of his family members – will be allowed into evidence, the court was shown body cam video of Mason Sisk and sheriff’s deputies in the aftermath of the fatal shooting in September 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Confessed murderer in north Alabama dies awaiting trial, case dismissed
A Trinity man who called the Decatur Police Department two years ago to confess to a cold case murder has died before his trial, according to court records.
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
WAAY-TV
Murder investigation underway after body found in Decatur parking lot
A homicide investigation is underway after the discovery of a murdered man early Friday in Decatur. About 6:40 a.m. Friday, Decatur Police Department officers responded to the 1,200 block of 2nd Avenue SW, finding a dead man in a parking lot. Police announced the investigation’s reclassification as a homicide probe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian hit and killed in Decatur Walmart parking lot, driver in custody
One person is dead after being hit by a car in Decatur. Police say it happened in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE. The driver of the car is in custody. Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The victim was...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersections closed after train makes emergency stop in Huntsville
UPDATE: As of 8:50 p.m., the mechanical issue had been resolved. Huntsville Police say a train's emergency stop Thursday has left multiple intersections closed. Affected intersections are Church and Monroe streets, Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street, and Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street. The train stopped due to a mechanical issue....
Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
The wreck occurred on AL-69 near mile marker 251, roughly five miles east of Cullman, just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 24
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 24, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. harassment; Olive St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $30. criminal trepassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157. burglary-3rd degree; Saddle Trace Ln. S.E; miscellaneous. August 23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
Four wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning where four people were wounded. Officers responded to a shooting in progress call in the 4500 block of Judith Lane shortly after 3 a.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. According to police, three people suffered serious injuries. One person was reported with...
Mother pleads for medical attention for son in Alabama prison
A mother is pleading for help for her son, an inmate in the Limestone Correctional Facility, who needs medical attention after getting attacked by other inmates.
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway in Decatur
Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Updated: 5 hours ago. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder.
Man charged with murder after Madison shooting
A man is in custody after a 'neighbor dispute' turned fatal on Sunday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
'It was an absolute nightmare': Wife of Decatur police officer who was attacked speaks out
The wife of a Decatur police officer who was attacked outside their home last week is speaking out to WAAY 31. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, is doing well. His wife Sabrina Brown, who works for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said neither of them had ever seen or interacted with the suspect, Gregory Hill.
WAFF
Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder
Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Updated: 5 hours ago. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Shooting investigation underway in Decatur. Updated:...
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. 25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Updated: 5 hours ago. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square.
Comments / 0