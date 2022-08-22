Read full article on original website
Ohio RB Sean Martin holds two early offers
Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius is one of the most storied programs in the state of Ohio and in the 2024 class athlete Sean Martin looks to be the next Division I prospect to come out of the Wildcats’ program. The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Martin already holds two offers from...
Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette talks his top 10 schools, timeline
BALTIMORE, Md.-- Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette cut his list to ten schools last week. The 6-foot-3, 180 pound four star is down to Arizona State, Boston College, UCSB, Georgia Tech, VCU, Buffalo, SMU, DePaul, St. John’s, and Dayton. So far Allette hasn’t taken any visits but plans on using all five of his official visits.
Kentucky football: CBS Sports national CFB writer reveals bold Mark Stoops prediction
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is set to enter his 10th season with the Wildcats after taking over in 2013. Entering 2022, Stoops owns a 59-53 record including a 4-2 record in bowl games. Last year, Kentucky finished 10-3 on the season and defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Expectations...
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team
Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
Duncanville's Dakorien Moore named nation's No. 1 WR in initial 2025 ranking
Dakorien Moore came to Duncanville last season with a big reputation. The 2025 wide receiver made a name for himself as a middle schooler performing highlight reel plays during camps and 7-on-7 tournaments as an eighth grader. Moore debuted in the 2025 Top 100 for 247Sports today as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 1 wide receiver. His ranking also designates him as the top overall player in the state. After being ranked early, Moore said he's blessed but won't rest on his laurels.
Kansas football WRs Tanaka Scott, Trevor Wilson arrested for alleged aggravated assault, per report
Kansas football players Tanaka Scott and Trevor Wilson were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. Exact details of the incident are not yet clear, though the Capital-Journal says the reports were confirmed through the Douglas County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office.
Predicting LSU's first official depth chart
Brian Kelly announces his first official depth chart of the 2022 season Monday for the season opener against Florida State.
College football's 10 sleeper teams ahead of the 2022 season
The 2022 college football season is officially only a couple days away, and yet it seems like just yesterday fans were sitting on their couches or cheering in the stands, watching Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker make headlines with his record-breaking runs, or seeing Texas A&M celebrate an unlikely upset of No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field.
Where Nebraska's class stands as the Huskers prepare to start season
Nebraska is set to start their 2022 season. The Huskers will have a handful of 2023 recruits monitoring their season. They currently have 13 commitments in the class which ranks No. 44 overall in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The two Composite four stars that lead the class are...
DeShawn Harris-Smith commits to Maryland basketball
DeShawn Harris-Smith is a future Terp. The standout guard from Paul VI (Va.) committed to Maryland basketball today, giving first-year coach Kevin Willard his third commitment in a 2023 recruiting class shaping up to be one of the program's highest-rated hauls in recent decades. Harris, the No. 39 player in...
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
USC football: WR Jordan Addison makes surprising comments on adjusting to Trojans
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison is set to enter his junior year in 2022 after two successful seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Last year, Addison took home the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wideout, after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison joins...
Boiling Points: Purdue basketball commit to return to West Lafayette next week
The Boilermakers' football season opener next Thursday against Penn State is shaping up to be a big recruiting event for the Purdue basketball program and head coach Matt Painter. Earlier this week Boiler Sports Report reported that 2024 Brownsburg (Ind.) small forward Kanon Catchings will be in West Lafayette for...
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
Latest on recruiting of five-star OT Samson Okunlola
Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola already made a trio of official visits, has a top eight and is getting ready for another move in recruiting. During the 247Sports college football recruiting podcast (video at the top of the page), I break down Okunlola's recruitment, and which schools are the ones to watch and why.
