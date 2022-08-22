ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bringonthecats.com

8 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Ty Zentner

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 8:...
MANHATTAN, KS
bringonthecats.com

9 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Adrian Martinez

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 9:...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy