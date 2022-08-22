ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida woman charged in boyfriend’s murder

By Rachel Tucker
 5 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend’s murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.

According to a release from the police department, Larry Jarrell, 29, was found dead in his apartment at Casa Grande Apartments on Friday afternoon. Detectives said his death was suspicious and an autopsy report determined it was a homicide.

St. Pete police said they charged Rhiannon Cole Spicer, 24, with second degree murder. They said Spicer was in a relationship with Jarrell and was also his roommate.

Spicer turned herself in to the police shortly after she was named a person of interest. Pinellas County Jail records show Spicer was arrested for domestic battery less than a month ago.

Melissa Robinson
4d ago

Looks like a true sociopath to me! Regardless of this woman’s potential mental health diagnosis, I’m just glad she’s off the streets!

Fried Rice
4d ago

She didn't want to be No.2. Looks aren't everything, but will be for her when she goes to the Pen with Bubette.

Dalice.
4d ago

And she truly truy to look like a good Angel' face' it's a fullyfully Hell' rightMy condolences go to the boyfriend Families God help' comforts at all' amen'

pasconewsonline.com

2 motorcyclists killed on US-19 while heading to a Celebration of life

PALM HARBOR, FLA - Two motorcyclists were killed Saturday morning while heading with a group of bikes to a Celebration Of Life service in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. on US-19 near Eagle Chase Boulevard. Two motorcycles were heading south in the inside lane when traffic began to slow down in front of them. Troopers say the driver of one motorcycle lost control and crashed into the other. The motorcycles then overturned and collided with a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer.
westorlandonews.com

85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida

In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
PINECREST, FL
