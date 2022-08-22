This Brunswick town's fate could be decided at the ballot box this November

A $20 million referendum on the ballot this November could decide the future of Boiling Spring Lakes, which needs the funding to repairs its dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

When the U.S. Census Bureau grouped Brunswick County with Myrtle Beach instead of Wilmington nearly a decade ago, Cape Fear leaders feared it could slow the area's economic development. But now southern Brunswick officials say the move was for the better. Find out why.

With Brunswick County growing so quickly, who can keep up with all the new businesses opening up? Here's what new businesses you can expect to see in Southport soon.