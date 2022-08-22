Read full article on original website
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Review: George Miller’s Latest Is Grandiose, Yet Thrives in the Quieter Moments
Over the course of his extensive and varied career, George Miller has proven himself to be a masterful storyteller. From the post-apocalyptic onslaught of action in Mad Max: Fury Road to the charming animal adventure of Babe: Pig in the City, each of Miller’s films are ambitious, unique, and have a certain amount of magic to them. It makes sense then that Three Thousand Years of Longing, Miller’s first film since 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, revolves around Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton), a narratologist who studies the history of the stories we love so much, a character who isn’t just fascinated by narratives, but by the stories about how those stories came to be, and the magic that these stories can create.
'Confess, Fletch' Trailer Has Jon Hamm Bringing Chevy Chase's Original Character Back to Life
It’s time to dust off your old VHS tapes because a character that came alive in them is officially making a comeback. Confess, Fletch is an upcoming comedy starring Jon Hamm (Mad Men). As it was announced last year, the Emmy winner was taking over the quick-witted character that was made famous by Chevy Chase (Community) in 1985’s Fletch. In both versions, Fletch is an investigative reporter that chases a big lead and gets caught up in a web of conflict and mystery. The follow-up story - and third overall - is set to premiere in mid-September.
'See' Season 3 Review: Jason Momoa Elevates the Explosive Final Chapter of This Dystopian Epic
It is a shame that the first season of , an attempt by Apple TV+ to answer Game of Thrones, was a bit of a slog to get through, as everything since has been a vast improvement. Taking the premise of a world where almost everyone was blind and using it to explore how that would reshape life as we know it could have been disastrous if not done delicately. Thankfully, the show has steadily begun to chart a path that takes this concept and new state of being seriously even as the rest of the story can get a bit silly. The second season still felt like it was searching for what it wanted to be, but the journey it took us on was much more thrilling than what preceded it. Season 3, which also serves as the conclusion of the show, continues this positive trajectory, arriving at an ending that offers plenty of well-staged action that also delves deeper into the characters nearing the end of their story. It gets a bit sidetracked and loses steam in the middle, though it picks back up for a fitting finale that hits hard where it counts.
'Creepers': Shane Paul McGhie Replaces Skylan Brooks in Upcoming Horror Film
It is being reported that Unbelievable star Shane Paul McGhie is joining the cast of the Suretone Pictures-Lionsgate horror film Creepers, steeping in for one of the film's leads Skylan Brooks. As reported by Deadline, McGhie will be one of the members of the titular Creeper group. He will play Vernon, the fourth Creeper in the group, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who harbors secret feelings for Cora, a fellow Creeper played by Francesca Reale (Stranger Things).
‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’ Synopsis Reveals New Details About Monsterverse Sequel
Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the full synopsis for the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which will explore the origins of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The movie will see Kong and Godzilla uniting against a new threat coming from Hollow Earth, as the untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong promises to explore the origins of the Titans and Skull Island.
Ethan Hawke Voices The Dark Knight in New 'Batwheels' Clip
Ethan Hawke is Batman in a new clip from the upcoming animated series Batwheels, as he races against the Joker on the rain-slicked, CG streets of Gotham City. Fittingly for the vehicular nature of the series, it displays the abilities of both the Batmobile and the Joker's gaudily-decorated van. In...
Joe Pesci Returns to TV for 'Bupkis' Alongside Pete Davidson
Joe Pesci is set to make his return to the screen after a prolonged absence. Universal Television announced that Pesci will play Pete Davidson's grandfather on the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis. Bupkis is loosely based on Davidson's real life, akin to Larry David's long-running HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Davidson...
Kate Hudson Takes on the Supernatural in 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' Trailer
A new transgressive fantasy by acclaimed writer and director Ana Lily Amirpour titled Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon has recently received an official trailer. The film will tell the story of a young woman with powers who escapes from a mental institution and links up with a grifting single mother. Kate Hudson plays the single mother, while Jun Jong Seo, Craig Robinson, Ed Skrein, and Evan Whitten round out the rest of the cast.
How to Watch 'Three Thousand Years of Longing': Where to Watch the Idris Elba / Tilda Swinton Movie
The next big George Miller adventure arrives today with the film Three Thousand Years of Longing. The mastermind behind Mad Max and Happy Feet is bringing out the new fantasy drama seven years after his last critically acclaimed film Mad Max: Fury Road. Back in 2018, Miller announced his plans for a new epic film that would mark his return to directing. In fact, the plan for the adaption had reportedly been a passion project for him for almost more than 20 years since the original novella was published. Due to the pandemic, filming was pushed to November 2020 and took place mainly in Australia. After much waiting, Three Thousand Years of Longing finally premiered earlier this year during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
'The Crow' Reboot Casts Danny Huston Opposite Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs
The upcoming reboot of 1994's action fantasy film, The Crow, has just found a new cast member in veteran actor Danny Huston. Huston joins the already announced Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs. The new adaptation of The Crow is being directed by Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell director Rupert Sanders and has apparently already started filming weeks ago in the Czech Republic. This new film and the 1994 original are both adaptations of the comic book of the same name by James O’Barr, which saw the spirit of a murdered man resurrected by a crow and avenging the death of himself and his fiancée. Huston's character in the upcoming reboot of The Crow has not yet been disclosed.
How to Watch 'Samaritan': Where to Stream the Sylvester Stallone Superhero Film
Who can say no to a superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone? In the new film Samaritan, The Italian Stallion stars as the eponymous retired superhero who is trying to keep a low profile as his city falls to ruins around him. His young neighbor Sam, played by Javon “Wanna” Walton, quickly suspects his identity though and tries to persuade him to once again step up to save Granite City.
'Pinocchio' Trailer Showcases Classic Imagery With a New Twist
A new trailer for Disney's remake of Pinocchio has been released which showcases familiar classic imagery that fans may recognize, while also giving the story a new live-action twist. The film will premiere on Disney+ on September 8. The trailer opens with a narration by Stromboli, played in the film...
'Road House' Remake Casts Darren Barnet and JD Pardo Opposite Jake Gyllenhaal
As the production of the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Road House, a remake of the 1989 cult classic action flick, ramps up in the Dominican Republic, the movie has added four new names to the cast. Per Deadline, Darren Barnet, JD Pardo, Joaquim de Almeida, and Kevin Carroll all have boarded the new movie.
'The Devil in the White City' Reportedly Sets Spring 2023 Production Date
Ever since Keanu Reeves was announced to be starring in Hulu’s The Devil in the White City adaptation, fans have been clamoring for more information. Well, now, thanks to a Production Weekly listing, we know that the eight-episode series is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2023 in Chicago. While no scheduled release date for the series has been announced, this news is certainly enough to excite Reeves’ fans.
‘Hellraiser’ Remake Teaser Trailer Shows First Footage of Pinhead
Hulu's reimagining of Clive Barker's horrifying depiction of hell on earth, Hellraiser, will officially debut on the streamer on October 7 as part of the annual Huluween celebration of all things horror. Hulu has also released a brief teaser for the film, announcing the release date. The reboot is said to depict the iconic puzzle box falling into the hands of a young woman dealing with addiction, who will have to face off against the infamous cenobites. Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton is stepping in for Doug Bradley as Pinhead, the leader of the cenobites. Bradley portrayed Pinhead in a total of eight movies. Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass round out the rest of the cast.
'Batgirl's Ivory Aquino Pleads With Warner Bros. Discovery to Restore the Cancelled Movie
Batgirl star Ivory Aquino posted an emotional public letter in which she pleads with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslov to revert the company’s decision to shelve the DC Extended Universe movie. Aquino published her letter on Twitter after learning about the funeral screenings being held on the Warner Bros. lot.
Shia LaBeouf Claims Olivia Wilde Didn't Fire Him from 'Don't Worry Darling'
Well, this might get ugly. Earlier this week, Variety published a deep-dive interview with actor and director Olivia Wilde whose main focus was the freshman filmmaker’s upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. During the interview, Wilde talked openly (and bluntly) about firing her former movie lead Shia LaBeouf. The main role was taken over by pop superstar Harry Styles. In a new development, however, LaBeouf spoke out to state that he wasn’t fired from the movie at all.
'The Boys' Season 4 Stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid Share Images From Set
It’s been a busy week for news surrounding Prime Video’s satirical and gore-filled superhero series, The Boys. With leading actors like Antony Starr teasing and then confirming that cameras were beginning to roll for Season 4, it’s been exciting to have almost daily updates as to who is landing in Toronto, Canada - where the series is shot. And, today in two separate Instagram posts, stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid have revealed that they are in fact on set.
From 'Skins' to 'Nope': 10 Daniel Kaluuya Performances That Are Worth The Watch
Born to Ugandan parents in Camden, London, Daniel Kaluuya experienced many difficulties growing up. Despite being in a Catholic school where the majority of the students were Black, Kaluuya felt singled out and didn't feel like part of a community until he was introduced to the world of theatre. After writing his first play at nine years old, he became more invested in the world of acting and started taking improvising classes at the Anna Scher Theatre.
