Havertown, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival

New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Learn to make pasta by hand in Point Breeze

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make your own fresh pasta? Well, there’s an all new interactive experience in Philadelphia where you can learn to make pasta by hand. PHL17’s Alex butler checks out Homemade by Bruno in Point Breeze. For more information and to sign up for classes go to homemadebybruno.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Havertown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
MONTCO.Today

Struggling Food-Service Industry Family Receives Servings of Good Fortune in Montgomery County

Sean Green, BBQ Unlimited owner, at his Willow Grove Park counter-service spot. Husband-and-wife barbecue masters Sean and Nikeah Green were sailing along well with their BBQ Unlimited business in the pre-pandemic years. But once COVID-19 wholly undermined the foodservice industry, the impact on them was substantial. Michael Klein fired up his journalist talent to publish their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Shop Cheerful Colors From These Main Line Stores

Add cheerful colors to brighten your wardrobe. Adobe Stock by Nataliia. Product photos courtesy of respective businesses. Want to really shine this season? Slip into cheerful colors and sparkly jewelry from these shops around the Main Line. Made from luxe soft leather, the Icon Bag is reversible, with silver on...
BRYN MAWR, PA
fox29.com

3 family members charged in 2020 murder of 73-year-old Phoenixville man

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - Chester County officials announce an arrest in a nearly two-year-old Phoenixville murder case. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Phoenixville Police, three members of one family are in custody and charged with the death of 73-year-old Ira Solomon. Authorities say 46-year-old Raheem Pinder,...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WHYY

West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’

Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Triassic Valley Forge Park: Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found There, as Well as Other Pa. Sites

Dinosaur footprint found in rocks onsite at Valley Forge National Historical Park in 2017. Of the remnants of the past that have been unearthed throughout Montgomery County, most residents are understandably familiar with those from the American Revolution. But as Stacker discovered in its state-by-state search for dinosaur fossils, the local turf holds treasures much older than that.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

