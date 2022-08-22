Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Related
buckscountyherald.com
Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival
New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
phl17.com
Learn to make pasta by hand in Point Breeze
Have you ever wanted to learn how to make your own fresh pasta? Well, there’s an all new interactive experience in Philadelphia where you can learn to make pasta by hand. PHL17’s Alex butler checks out Homemade by Bruno in Point Breeze. For more information and to sign up for classes go to homemadebybruno.com.
13-year-old entrepreneur breaking disability stigmas with candle company
"At the age of 13, I'm lucky to have my company. We want to spread that love all across the world," said Shane Popiny.
A pet alligator cooled off on the spray ground at LOVE Park in Philly
An emotional support alligator believed to be the viral sensation Wally cooled off on the spray ground at LOVE Park in Philadelphia, surprising visitors with his presence. Britt Miller was with her baby girl on a walk when she witnessed Wally at the park, tweeting, “This is NOT a drill there is an emotional support alligator in Love Park.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community Rallies to Support Kennett Square Barber Recently Paralyzed from Neck Down
Monica and Barry Fragale.Image via Daily Local News. Barry Fragale, owner Fragale Brothers Barber Shop in Kennett Square with his brother Mike, has been met with an outpouring of support from the community after a rogue wave paralyzed him from the neck down, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News.
Cardinal O’Hara Grad Found a Good Place After Tragedy Struck. You Can Find It, Too
Theresa Agostinelli holding her new book.Image via Peg DeGrassa, MediaNews Group. Theresa Agostinelli has had to travel a road with many unexpected curves before she found the good place where she is today, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Elkins Park Home for Mom and Dad; Hangout Spot for Kids
– The eat-in kitchen is a neat and tidy place for the family to gather for daily meals. The window gives a view to the spacious patio; the door provides access to it. The master suite is on the second level, sharing that floor with one other bedroom; the two other bedrooms are only a handful of steps above them.
National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station
Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the standouts in the Montgomery County dining scene — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell — who would imagine quality food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia parents want answers after 6-year-old daughter left alone at day care for hours
"She could have went missing, she could have been harmed. Anything could have happened," said the child's father.
Struggling Food-Service Industry Family Receives Servings of Good Fortune in Montgomery County
Sean Green, BBQ Unlimited owner, at his Willow Grove Park counter-service spot. Husband-and-wife barbecue masters Sean and Nikeah Green were sailing along well with their BBQ Unlimited business in the pre-pandemic years. But once COVID-19 wholly undermined the foodservice industry, the impact on them was substantial. Michael Klein fired up his journalist talent to publish their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
insideradio.com
WRNB Philly Slides Back Into Adult R&B. PD/Afternoon Host Paris Nicole Exits.
Urban One’s WRNB Philadelphia returns to adult R&B after nearly two years as “100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop” when it assumed the format that was on WPHI (103.9), which Urban One passed to then-Entercom as part of a multi-market station swap. Now branded as “100.3 RNB” the station...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
fox29.com
Young girl abandoned at Philadelphia daycare while class left for field trip
A 6-year-old girl was accidentally left behind at a Philadelphia daycare when the class left for a field trip to a local amusement park. Now the child's mother is asking for charges to be filed against the school while the Philadelphia Police Department investigates.
mainlinetoday.com
Shop Cheerful Colors From These Main Line Stores
Add cheerful colors to brighten your wardrobe. Adobe Stock by Nataliia. Product photos courtesy of respective businesses. Want to really shine this season? Slip into cheerful colors and sparkly jewelry from these shops around the Main Line. Made from luxe soft leather, the Icon Bag is reversible, with silver on...
fox29.com
3 family members charged in 2020 murder of 73-year-old Phoenixville man
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - Chester County officials announce an arrest in a nearly two-year-old Phoenixville murder case. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Phoenixville Police, three members of one family are in custody and charged with the death of 73-year-old Ira Solomon. Authorities say 46-year-old Raheem Pinder,...
Philadelphia's oldest high school welcomes new history-making president
Action News reporter Maggie Kent is a proud member of Class 267. On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater where the school's making history again.
West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’
Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
Kutztown University honors first Black graduate, long-time teacher in Reading
Bessie Reese Crenshaw, Kutztown University’s first Black graduate, was honored by the school Thursday. The graduate of the class of 1950 was presented with the Kutztown University President’s Medal for her being a trailblazer at the school. University President Kenneth S. Hawkins said he learned about Reese Crenshaw...
Triassic Valley Forge Park: Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found There, as Well as Other Pa. Sites
Dinosaur footprint found in rocks onsite at Valley Forge National Historical Park in 2017. Of the remnants of the past that have been unearthed throughout Montgomery County, most residents are understandably familiar with those from the American Revolution. But as Stacker discovered in its state-by-state search for dinosaur fossils, the local turf holds treasures much older than that.
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
