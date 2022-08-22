Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha for the trip to City. Nathaniel Clyne came into Patrick Vieira’s starting line-up in place of Zaha, who did not make the matchday squad, in the only change to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend.Riyad Mahrez came into the City side as Ilkay Gundogan dropped to the bench. Ruben Dias replaced the injured Nathan Ake in defence in the only other change to the starting line-up from last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

