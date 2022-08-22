ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.Jurgen Klopp brought in Fabinho for Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth.The Brazil international replaced veteran midfielder James Milner in the only change to Monday’s 2-1 defeat at rivals Manchester United.Bournemouth boss Scott Parker made three alterations as Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook and Jaidon Anthony replaced Lloyd Kelly, Ben Pearson and Philip Billing.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Espanyol - La Liga

Real Madrid travel to Espanyol's RCDE Stadium for a La Liga meeting with the second side of Catalonia on Sunday night. Carlo Ancelotti completed the set of top-flight titles across Europe's five biggest leagues with Real Madrid's domestic triumph last season. However, the veteran Italian has never won the same trophy in consecutive years across his entire managerial career.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Emerson Palmieri
Person
Graeme Bailey
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Flynn Downes
Person
Gianluca Scamacca
Person
Nayef Aguerd
Person
Thilo Kehrer
The Independent

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha for the trip to City. Nathaniel Clyne came into Patrick Vieira’s starting line-up in place of Zaha, who did not make the matchday squad, in the only change to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend.Riyad Mahrez came into the City side as Ilkay Gundogan dropped to the bench. Ruben Dias replaced the injured Nathan Ake in defence in the only other change to the starting line-up from last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Italian#Talking Transfers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min

90min

793
Followers
8K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy