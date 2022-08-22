Read full article on original website
How Erik ten Hag 'brutally' axed Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool clash
Erik ten Hag is said to have 'brutally' informed Cristiano Ronaldo that he would not be starting for Man Utd ahead of their stirring win against Liverpool.
Georgia Stanway explains decision to leave Man City for Bayern Munich
Georgia Stanway has revealed she opted to move to Bayern Munich to put herself out of her comfort zone, after admitting she felt at a 'standstill' during her final year at Manchester City.
Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Liverpool face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.Jurgen Klopp brought in Fabinho for Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth.The Brazil international replaced veteran midfielder James Milner in the only change to Monday’s 2-1 defeat at rivals Manchester United.Bournemouth boss Scott Parker made three alterations as Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook and Jaidon Anthony replaced Lloyd Kelly, Ben Pearson and Philip Billing.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Espanyol - La Liga
Real Madrid travel to Espanyol's RCDE Stadium for a La Liga meeting with the second side of Catalonia on Sunday night. Carlo Ancelotti completed the set of top-flight titles across Europe's five biggest leagues with Real Madrid's domestic triumph last season. However, the veteran Italian has never won the same trophy in consecutive years across his entire managerial career.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha for the trip to City. Nathaniel Clyne came into Patrick Vieira’s starting line-up in place of Zaha, who did not make the matchday squad, in the only change to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend.Riyad Mahrez came into the City side as Ilkay Gundogan dropped to the bench. Ruben Dias replaced the injured Nathan Ake in defence in the only other change to the starting line-up from last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gives Liverpool hEarly Lead Against Bournemouth
Watch Luis Diaz’s header give Liverpool an early lead against Bournemouth in the Premier League
Jurgen Klopp admits he was wrong about Liverpool midfielder search
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are looking to sign a midfielder in the closing days of the summer transfer window.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang's Chelsea move; FFP investigation reports; Pepe's departure
Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media ahead of Arsenal's home match against Fulham on Saturday.
Ajax boss 'assuming' Antony will stay despite Man Utd interest
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he expects Antony to stay at Ajax despite interest from Manchester United.
Brendan Rodgers confirms Wesley Fofana will miss Chelsea clash
Wesley Fofana will not take part in Leicester City's match with Chelsea this weekend amid the Blues' ongoing pursuit of the defender, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.
Southampton 0-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as Fernandes strike ends United's away day woes
Player ratings as Bruno Fernandes scored the winning goal in Man Utd's 1-0 away win at Southampton.
Champions League fixtures & results: 2022/23 season
The complete fixture list for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage and knockout stage.
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's Champions League draw
Jurgen Klopp has given his first impression of Liverpool's group for the 2022/23 Champions League.
Antony pleads with Ajax to sell him to Man Utd in explosive interview
Manchester United target Antony has publicly pleaded with current club Ajax to let him leave for the Red Devils.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Possible transfers; Man Utd comments; Liverpool's slow start
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.
Europa League group stage draw 2022/23: Best & worst case scenarios for Arsenal & Man Utd
The best and worst case scenarios for Arsenal and Manchester United in the Europa League group stage draw.
Everton complete signing of Neal Maupay from Brighton
Everton have confirmed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion.
Man Utd confirm Casemiro's shirt number
Man Utd have confirmed the shirt number Casemiro will wear at Old Trafford.
Liverpool continuing search for late-window midfield reinforcements
Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market to double check that there currently aren't any suitable midfield options available to them, 90min understands.
Eddie Howe confirms contact from Man Utd over Martin Dubravka
Eddie Howe confirms Man Utd have made contact with Newcastle over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
