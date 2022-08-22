Read full article on original website
Crews pull vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police and Fire underwater recovery team pulled a vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek near Tonawanda Street this afternoon. Crews arrived on the scene just before 4 p.m. to a call of a vehicle in the water, according to Buffalo Police. News 4 photojournalist...
30-year-old man dead, 2 others wounded in Niagara Falls shooting
The man was pronounced dead at NFMMC.
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
Kiantone Man Charged With DWI After Crashing His Car Into A Ravine
POLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – A Kiantone man was charged with driving while intoxicated after sheriff deputies said he crashed his vehicle over a ravine in the Town of Poland. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the single vehicle motor vehicle accident happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Quaint Road in the Town of Poland.
Westfield Woman Accused of Threatening to Harm Someone in Irving
A Westfield woman is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment following an incident Wednesday night in Irving. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Routes 5 and 20 shortly after 9:00 PM and discovered that 35-year-old Michelle Balch allegedly threatened to harm another person, then fled the scene. Balch was later found and detained by Dunkirk Police. She was later arrested on the harassment charge, then released with tickets for Hanover Town Court.
Kiantone man charged after crash in Poland
A Kiantone man is facing felony DWI and aggravated DWI after a one-vehicle crash on Quaint Road in the town of Poland shortly before 10 pm Thursday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 33-year-old Andrew Baker was driving his vehicle when it into a ravine about 50 feet from the road. An investigation determined that he was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies arrested Baker, charging him with DWI (felony), aggravated DWI (BAC .18 percent or higher), moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and speed not reasonable/prudent. Baker was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. No injuries were reported.
Clymer Man Accused Of Insurance Fraud
CLYMER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Clymer man is accused of insurance fraud. New York State Police, along with the state Department of Financial Services, investigated Colt Miller following a reported car accident in January 2022. Troopers found that the accident, in which Miller filed a claim...
Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
Teens charged in murder of Niagara Falls 16-year-old appear in court
The two teens charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Emily Keiper appeared in court Friday afternoon. Keiper was weeks away from starting her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
Two Hurt During Amish Buggy-Vehicle Crash In Sherman
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were hurt during an Amish buggy-vehicle crash in the Village of Sherman. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Osborn Street. Following an investigation into the accident, deputies believe that 30-year-old Naresh Kumar...
Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Two hospitalized in overnight motorcycle accident in Erie
Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident in Erie overnight. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East 12th Street and Hess Ave. Two people were reportedly on the motorcycle when the driver lost control, crashing the vehicle. Witnesses tell us the man driving and his female passenger were […]
Jamestown Police Seeking Information in XUV Theft
Detectives from the Jamestown Police Department are looking for information regarding the larceny of a crossover utility vehicle (XUV) that occurred this week on Washington Street in the city. Police say at least one person stole a 2020 John Deere Gator 825M during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The photo shown is the actual XUV, although there are modifications that have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the Gator is asked to contact Detective Powers at (716) 483-7620, the department's anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477, or via e-mail at [email protected] regarding CR No. 23319-22. Information may also be submitted through Facebook Messenger.
Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession
Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
Olean police locate missing teen
In an update on the department's Facebook page, Friday police said Purdy was located and reunited with family.
Parole Absconder Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown
A Jamestown man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and for violating his parole was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the city's west side. Jamestown Police pulled over 40-year-old Justin Meacham in the area of Livingston Avenue and Geneva Street at about 8:30 PM for a violation. A background check found that Meacham had city court warrants and was a parole absconder. When police tried to take Meacham into custody, he ran off and led officers on a short foot chase, then allegedly resisted arrest. He is also accused of trying to destroy a quantity of drugs he had. Meacham was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
City of Tonawanda police searching for missing vulnerable adult
According to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse, 56-year-old David Rasmussen last seen wearing a brown short sleeve shirt, khaki shorts, a light-colored ball cap and a camouflage backpack.
Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]
These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested
The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
