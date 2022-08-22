Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Could two Georgia companies help solve the plastic crisis?
A time-lapse video shows a baby blue straw sitting in a tank of water and rocks. Not much happens at first, as a counter of days zips from 1 to 24. But by Day 25, layers of the straw begin to peel away. As the counter reaches Day 43, holes line the sides before the straw breaks apart on Day 45. About two weeks later—on Day 58—the straw is gone.
Phys.org
Organic matter accumulation in oxygenated lakes
When we burn fossil fuels, it not only produces carbon dioxide, a driver of climate change, but it also consumes the oxygen we breathe. However, the amount of oxygen in our atmosphere produced by plants is nearly balanced by the amount consumed by animals, keeping it at around 21% of the atmosphere. This raises a big question relevant to our survival and the future of biodiversity: what keeps the levels of oxygen in our atmosphere relatively constant?
Phys.org
Pretreating soil with ethanol protects plants from drought
Ethanol can help plants survive in times of drought says a new study conducted at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science in Japan. Led by Motoaki Seki, researchers show that adding ethanol to soil allows plants, including rice and wheat, to thrive after two weeks without any water. As ethanol is safe, cheap, and widely available, this finding offers a practical way to increase food production all over the world when water is scarce, without the need for costly, time-consuming, and sometimes controversial production of genetically modified plants. The study was published August 25 in Plant and Cell Physiology.
Phys.org
Study identifies sex-adapted color-change gene in locusts
A study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist provides key insights into the changes that occur in locusts that lead to swarms of biblical proportion. The AgriLife Research study is highlighted in the article "Sexual repurposing of juvenile aposematism in locusts," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
Phys.org
Radiology sheds light on ancient fish species coelacanth
An after-hours trip to Aarhus University Hospital Skejby's radiology department has shed light on a mysterious and ancient fish, one that remains one of the world's rarest—the Coelacanth. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen and Aarhus University have removed Denmark's only specimen of this primordial fish from its jar of alcohol and gained new insight into how it functions. The new knowledge could contribute to saving this critically endangered deep sea dweller.
Phys.org
Machine learning could revolutionize mineral exploration
Twenty-first century technologies, including those central to a low-carbon future, rely on rare earth elements and metals. Many of these sought-after minerals reside in porphyry copper deposits that contain hundreds of millions of metric tons of ore. In addition to copper, these deposits are a source of significant quantities of gold, molybdenum, and rhenium. However, the mining industry has identified and mined most of the world's large and accessible porphyry deposits. Despite growing investment in mineral exploration, the rate of discovery for mineral deposits is decreasing.
Phys.org
Scientists take control of magnetism at the microscopic level
Atoms in magnetic materials are organized into regions called magnetic domains. Within each domain, the electrons have the same magnetic orientation. This means their spins point in the same direction. "Walls" separate the magnetic domains. One type of wall has spin rotations that are left- or right-handed, known as having chirality. When subjected to a magnetic field, chiral domain walls approach one another, shrinking the magnetic domains.
Phys.org
Microscopy reveals mechanism behind new CRISPR tool
New research from Cornell offers insights into a line of CRISPR systems, which could lead to promising antiviral and tissue engineering tools in animal and plants. The research by Ailong Ke, the Robert J. Appel Professor of molecular biology and genetics in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Stan J.J. Brouns at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, focuses on a newly discovered CRISPR RNA-guided Caspase system, otherwise known as Craspase.
Phys.org
Chemist shows that intermolecular interactions can attain previously unknown dimensions
Intermolecular interactions are the forces that pertain between molecules. In general, these interactions scarcely extend beyond the boundaries of molecules. For the most part, they are effective over distances of less than 1 nanometer (10-9 m). The largest distances discovered to date were in energy transmissions, where almost 10 nanometers...
Phys.org
Full experimental determination of tunneling time with attosecond-scale streaking method
The question of how long a particle takes to tunnel through a potential barrier has sparked a long-standing debate since the early days of quantum mechanics. To solve this problem, scientists in China have proposed and demonstrated a novel attosecond-scale streaking method to accurately determine the tunneling time of an electron from an atom. The experimental results have shown that the tunneling time is close to zero with a precision of a few attoseconds.
Phys.org
World first genomic study shows why invasive species are so successful
Invasive species drive the global biodiversity crisis and some, such as ragweeds, even damage our health. Until now scientists have been unable to determine what makes this particular invasive species so successful. But a study published today in Science Advances outlines the genomics of plant invasion and illuminates why ragweed...
Phys.org
Bioinformaticians get rid of an unnecessary step in protein stability analysis
Researchers from the Skoltech Center for Molecular and Cellular Biology compared different protein structure prediction methods in terms of mutant protein stability evaluation and obtained the same result for the AI-predicted structures and experimental three-dimensional (3D) of proteins with similar amino acid sequences. However, the attempt to predict the targeted protein's structure from the known structure of its "relative" only made the prediction less accurate. The team's findings will facilitate preliminary calculations in the evaluation of stability changes caused by mutation. The research was published in Bioinformatics.
Phys.org
Nugget the cow: Seaweed-munching bovine chews on solution to methane problem
With a nose painted dark walnut, Nugget's body is the color of a lightly toasted marshmallow. Her hair is soft when brushed one way, coarse when brushed the other. Weighing a queen-size 1,200 pounds, she likes to retreat to the back of the barn after her afternoon feeding frenzy concludes.
Phys.org
Climate extremes: The energy required for adaptation calls for stronger mitigation efforts
A new study published today in Nature Communications by researchers from the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change, Ca' Foscari University of Venice, the European Institute on Economics and the Environment and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine finds that adapting to climate change will require more energy than previously estimated, leading to higher energy investments and costs. Avoiding this additional energy burden is another important benefit of ambitious mitigation that so far has remained neglected in academia, international negotiations and the public debate.
Phys.org
Physicists develop a perfect light trap
Whether in photosynthesis or in a photovoltaic system: if you want to use light efficiently, you have to absorb it as completely as possible. However, this is difficult if the absorption is to take place in a thin layer of material that normally lets a large part of the light pass through.
