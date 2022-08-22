ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Parole Absconder Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown

A Jamestown man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and for violating his parole was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the city's west side. Jamestown Police pulled over 40-year-old Justin Meacham in the area of Livingston Avenue and Geneva Street at about 8:30 PM for a violation. A background check found that Meacham had city court warrants and was a parole absconder. When police tried to take Meacham into custody, he ran off and led officers on a short foot chase, then allegedly resisted arrest. He is also accused of trying to destroy a quantity of drugs he had. Meacham was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Clymer Man Accused Of Insurance Fraud

CLYMER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Clymer man is accused of insurance fraud. New York State Police, along with the state Department of Financial Services, investigated Colt Miller following a reported car accident in January 2022. Troopers found that the accident, in which Miller filed a claim...
CLYMER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest Dunkirk man after domestic dispute

A domestic dispute on Ruggles Street led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man last Saturday. Dunkirk Police say that 41-year-old Carlos Vasquez-Ramirez had fled the scene on foot. Investigation determined that Vasquez-Ramirez had allegedly damaged property in the home and also threatened the victim with a knife. He is also being accused of having prevented the victim from calling 911 during the incident. An active order of protection was also found. Police located Vasquez-Ramirez a short time later. He's been charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree, a class E felony, menacing second, and criminal mischief 4th and criminal mischief 4th-prevent request for emergency assistance.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Kiantone man charged after crash in Poland

A Kiantone man is facing felony DWI and aggravated DWI after a one-vehicle crash on Quaint Road in the town of Poland shortly before 10 pm Thursday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 33-year-old Andrew Baker was driving his vehicle when it into a ravine about 50 feet from the road. An investigation determined that he was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies arrested Baker, charging him with DWI (felony), aggravated DWI (BAC .18 percent or higher), moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and speed not reasonable/prudent. Baker was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. No injuries were reported.
POLAND, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Westfield Woman Accused of Threatening to Harm Someone in Irving

A Westfield woman is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment following an incident Wednesday night in Irving. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Routes 5 and 20 shortly after 9:00 PM and discovered that 35-year-old Michelle Balch allegedly threatened to harm another person, then fled the scene. Balch was later found and detained by Dunkirk Police. She was later arrested on the harassment charge, then released with tickets for Hanover Town Court.
WESTFIELD, NY
wnynewsnow.com

wesb.com

Troopers Seek Man Impersonating Officer

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of a person impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to reports, a man identifying himself as “Officer Freeman” demanded that a Lewis Run woman pay $1,000 in Vanilla Gift Cards. The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the incident or...
LEWIS RUN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession

Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
HAMBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Seeking Information in XUV Theft

Detectives from the Jamestown Police Department are looking for information regarding the larceny of a crossover utility vehicle (XUV) that occurred this week on Washington Street in the city. Police say at least one person stole a 2020 John Deere Gator 825M during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The photo shown is the actual XUV, although there are modifications that have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the Gator is asked to contact Detective Powers at (716) 483-7620, the department's anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477, or via e-mail at [email protected] regarding CR No. 23319-22. Information may also be submitted through Facebook Messenger.
JAMESTOWN, NY
13 WHAM

Three facing felony charges after traffic stop on I-390

Livingston County, N.Y. — Two Cattaraugus County residents and a man from Allegany County are facing charges after a sizeable drug bust on Interstate 390. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies stopped a car on Aug. 18th in Avon. Deputies say Charlene Williams, 49, from Bolivar was driving. Dwayne Motley, 52,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants

A Salamanca man was arrested on multiple warrants Monday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old John M. Abrams Jr. on multiple felony bench warrants issued out of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies where assisted in the arrest by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task...
SALAMANCA, NY

