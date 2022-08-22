ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 8

Steven Martinez
4d ago

when I take my dog along these lakes and rivers I got a dog life preserver from Pet Supply Plus for him

Reply(1)
5
Related
WILX-TV

Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
MONTROSE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

1 dead in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A shooting in Grand Rapids killed a man early Saturday, Aug. 27. Grand Rapids Police say a man was fatally shot around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue. Officers attempted life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful, a news...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Burton Police looking for parents of child found by himself

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a child who was found wandering by himself. The boy was found in the area of Kings Lane Apartments by himself, according to the Burton Police Department. Anyone who can help locate his parents or guardians...
BURTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wpbn
MLive

Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street

SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Man accused in crash that injured police officer drank tequila, smoked marijuana, record says

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of hitting a police officer and seriously injuring him had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol before, according to a court document. Deymeon Todd, 31, of Parchment, said he drank at least one beer and several shots of tequila, and smoked a blunt of marijuana, in the hours before he drove home around 6:30 a.m. July 9, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Kalamazoo County District Court.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot man in self-defense, prosecutor says

KALAMAZOO, MI – An officer acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a man in March, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor has ruled. Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Taylor Boreham acted in self-defense when shooting Nicholas Conklin, 33, of Battle Creek, on March 20, at a house on Westnedge Avenue between Wheaton and Minor avenues, according to a report released Thursday, Aug. 25 by Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy