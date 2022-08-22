KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of hitting a police officer and seriously injuring him had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol before, according to a court document. Deymeon Todd, 31, of Parchment, said he drank at least one beer and several shots of tequila, and smoked a blunt of marijuana, in the hours before he drove home around 6:30 a.m. July 9, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Kalamazoo County District Court.

