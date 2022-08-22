Read full article on original website
Steven Martinez
4d ago
when I take my dog along these lakes and rivers I got a dog life preserver from Pet Supply Plus for him
Reply(1)
5
WILX-TV
Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
abc12.com
Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose
MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
1 dead in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A shooting in Grand Rapids killed a man early Saturday, Aug. 27. Grand Rapids Police say a man was fatally shot around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue. Officers attempted life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful, a news...
Juveniles caught after ATV damages bean fields in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Juveniles on an ATV being driven recklessly and damaging crops were caught by police after a short chase Tuesday in Jackson County. At about 12:15 p.m. Aug. 23, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the ATV driving recklessly on Wolf Lake Road in Napoleon Township, southeast of Jackson.
‘It’s a miracle’: 2nd victim’s mom on long-haul trucker’s murder arrest
When detectives announced charges against a 64-year-old trucker in the decades-old rape and murder of a Kent County woman, they said his DNA also tied him to another murder in Maryland.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Battle Creek
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Battle Creek Monday morning.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try a flight of organic loose leaf tea at this new Grand Blanc business
GRAND BLANC, MI -- This Grand Blanc couple is responsible for bringing a new drinking option to Genesee County. Scott and Tabbitha Poehner, owners of Tea Bee at 11356 Seward St. in Grand Blanc, opened the area’s first loose leaf tea business earlier this year.
WNEM
Burton Police looking for parents of child found by himself
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a child who was found wandering by himself. The boy was found in the area of Kings Lane Apartments by himself, according to the Burton Police Department. Anyone who can help locate his parents or guardians...
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police confirms missing Shiawassee County teen has been found safe
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Brock has been located and is safe. EMA canceled. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old out of Laingsburg. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School on Woodbury Rd. Police say he was last seen on...
Boy, 16, reported missing in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – The Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help after a 16-year-old boy was reported missing out of Laingsburg. Brock Johnston was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, around Laingsburg High School, according to an advisory from MSP. Johnston is described...
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
DNR temporarily closing Saginaw River boat launch for improvement project
BAY CITY, MI - Anglers and boaters looking to head out on the Saginaw Bay this fall will need to make alternative plans due to an improvement project that will temporarily close a popular boat launch in Bay County. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that the Saginaw River...
Man accused in crash that injured police officer drank tequila, smoked marijuana, record says
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of hitting a police officer and seriously injuring him had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol before, according to a court document. Deymeon Todd, 31, of Parchment, said he drank at least one beer and several shots of tequila, and smoked a blunt of marijuana, in the hours before he drove home around 6:30 a.m. July 9, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Kalamazoo County District Court.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot man in self-defense, prosecutor says
KALAMAZOO, MI – An officer acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a man in March, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor has ruled. Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Taylor Boreham acted in self-defense when shooting Nicholas Conklin, 33, of Battle Creek, on March 20, at a house on Westnedge Avenue between Wheaton and Minor avenues, according to a report released Thursday, Aug. 25 by Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting.
Worker killed in Fowlerville warehouse after bag of plastic pellets falls on him: MIOSHA
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) said in a statement the man, 31, was operating a Hi Lo (a forklift-like vehicle) Monday afternoon to move nylon sacks full of plastic pellets.
WILX-TV
DeWitt Township police seek driver that struck mailbox near Granger Meadows Park
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a red vehicle that struck a mailbox Saturday morning. According to authorities, the vehicle was driving westbound on State Street, near Northward Drive, when it struck a mailbox at about 6:45 a.m. Police said the vehicle failed to stop and report...
Deer strolls into Dollar General, Man helping honeybees thrive: Jackson headlines Aug. 20-25
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson Dollar General had an interesting customer stroll through its doors this week that clearly did not have on a shirt or shoes. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. It seems even Mother Nature can’t resist low prices....
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
