Utah adds more jobs, hits unemployment rate of 2% despite recession worries

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 5 days ago
Utah added an estimated 56,600 new jobs in the past year, driving the unemployment rate to 2% and seeing more people get to work despite broader worries about inflation and whether the U.S. is headed into a recession.

The state's current job count now stands at 1,664,300, according to the latest figures from the Utah Department of Workforce Services. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for July was 2%, with approximately 35,500 Utahns unemployed.

Southwestern Utah followed the same trajectory, with the St. George metro area reporting a 3.5% job growth rate, from 75,200 jobs in July of 2021 to 77,800 this year. The growth was fastest in the private sector, with private sectors showing a 3.7% increase.

The national unemployment rate also dipped during that same period, down one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“High inflation and now two consecutive quarters of declining national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would normally be accompanied by lowering job counts,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “But neither is the case at both the national and state levels where job growth was aggressive in July."

Knold pointed to larger demographic changes as potential factors, noting that as baby boomers leave the labor force, it results in more unfilled jobs, lowers GDP and makes labor searches difficult. It also contributes to higher inflation through wage bidding, he said.

"This labor deficit is why negative GDP change is not morphing into a jobs recession," he said.

Utah, with its traditionally younger population, may not face the exact demographic challenges faced elsewhere. The state has long ranked as the youngest in the U.S., with a median age of just over 31 years old, compared to a national median of 38.

The state's job growth was also widespread across multiple industries, with private sector employment recording a year-over-year expansion of 3.9% in July. Eight of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net gains, led by an increase of an estimated 13,600 new jobs in the Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector. Another 12,000 jobs were added in Leisure and Hospitality, with 10,700 in Education and Health Services and 8,900 in Construction.

The two sectors to report job contractions were Professional and Business Services (-2,800 jobs); and Financial Activities (-1,700 jobs).

