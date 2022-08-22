Read full article on original website
Related
Man who died in possible ‘self defense’ shooting identified
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed the identity of the 28-year-old man who was shot and later died at the hospital early Wednesday morning. Jamar Rogers was killed after he was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at around 1:07 a.m. in the Hillsdale Community Center on 558 Felhorn Rd. East. According […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested in connection with Bay Shore Avenue shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man and woman in connection with a shooting at Central Plaza Tower earlier this week. Michael Eugene Thomas, 66, of Prichard, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault. His girlfriend, 64-year-old Sharon Ann McGadney of Mobile was also arrested for second-degree...
Mobile police ID victim possibly shot dead in self-defense at community center
Mobile police on Friday publicly identified a gunshot victim they believe may have been shot early Wednesday morning in self-defense at a community center. Jamar Rogers, 28, told police responding to a call of shots fired around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday at Hillsdale Community Center on Felhorn Road East that he had been shot, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man pleads guilty to $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man on Friday admitted to filing fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications worth more than $1 million and then using the money to buy cars, real estate and high-end luxuries. Jason Carl Pears, 38, pleaded guilty to money laundering and two counts of wire fraud....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of robbing credit union
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 35-year-old Mobile man was arrested Wednesday after the Mobile Police Department said he held up two tellers at the Family Security Credit Union. Xavier Becoates is charged with two counts of robbery. While en route to the robbery at 7690 Airport Boulevard, responding officers observed...
3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue. The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene. All three were taken to the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Victim shot while driving
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man said he was shot while driving down the street Thursday. Officers responded to University Hospital shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound who arrived by personal vehicle. The victim reported that he...
WALA-TV FOX10
Police: Montgomery man surrenders after hours-long standoff with Foley officers
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 37-year-old Montgomery man is in custody after an hour-long standoff with police officers in Foley, according to the Foley Police Department. Police said it was just after 9 p.m. Thursday when Foley officers responded to the Econo Lodge motel on South Mckenzie Street following the report of a disturbance involving two males waiving a firearm in the parking lot.
Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: One Wounded in Attempted Armed Robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One man on the run, after police say he shot a guy , trying to rob him. It happened two weeks ago at some apartments off Village Green Drive. MPD says this is the guy they’re looking for: 20 year old Emerson Striverson. According to investigators, the victim, and a woman were sitting inside a car , when Striverson, and another guy, walked up to the car, and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the woman bailed out of the car, and police say that’s when Striverson opened fire. The victim was hit, and hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound. Striverson, and the other man, got away.
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
Mississippi Press
Psychiatric evaluation ordered for St. Martin man who tried to kill his mother
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A Jackson County judge denied bond and ordered a psychiatric evaulation for Grady Walker after Walker was accused of stabbing his mother multiple times. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Walker made his first appearance in Jackson County court in front of Judge Mark Watts Wednesday...
WALA-TV FOX10
3 shot in Prichard Thursday night, police say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Thursday night. The incident happened on East Prichard Avenue. Police did not release additional details about the shooting or the extend of the injuries. FOX10 will have more information as it becomes available. --- Download...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man admits to Mobile bank holdup that was part of robbery spree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man pleaded guilty Friday to robbing a bank on Old Shell Road, part of a bank robbery spree in August 2017. John Rudolph,49, pleaded guilty U.S. District Court to conspiracy to commit bank robbery and brandishing a weapon during a violent crime as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile firefighters union suffers setback in equity pay lawsuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by the city’s firefighters union to immediately order the city to include firefighters in a pay incentive program for police officers. The International Fire Fighters Association Local 1349 filed a lawsuit against the city and the Mobile County...
Victim beat with gun, robbed in Bienville Square: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two people who “demanded money” and hit a victim with a gun at Bienville Square Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, two “unknown males” approached the victim demanding money at around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. […]
Mobile Police arrest man accused of robbing credit union
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after workers at a local credit union called police about a robbery, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officers said they were called to Family Security Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man came into the bank and robbed it. While responding to the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi man accused of trying to kill his mother
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 27-year old St. Martin man is jailed on charges of trying to kill his mother, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says. Deputies answered a domestic violence call at a home on Beinville Drive in St. Martin around noon Tuesday. Sheriff Mike Ezell says that when they got there they found Grady Markeese Walker in the road in front of the house.
utv44.com
Police: Death investigation on Felhorn Road East in Mobile appears to be self-defense
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 1:07 a.m., officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old male who reported he had been shot. The victim was transported to the...
Comments / 2