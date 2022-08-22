ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigating After Woman’s Body Found Burning In St. Pete Alley

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tb5Z9_0hQYoakO00 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman’s body was found burning in a St. Petersburg alley and police need your help.

On Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at around 12:42 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a call about a fire in the alley behind 2920 Emerson Avenue South.

Once the fire was extinguished, a burned body was observed in the alleyway.

Detectives have identified the victim to be 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead.

In the news: Florida Woman Mauled To Death By Group Of Dogs

Detectives are asking anyone with information please call police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

#Police#Violent Crime#National Headlines#The Free Press
The Free Press - TFP

