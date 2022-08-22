Police Investigating After Woman’s Body Found Burning In St. Pete Alley

31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman’s body was found burning in a St. Petersburg alley and police need your help.

On Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at around 12:42 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a call about a fire in the alley behind 2920 Emerson Avenue South.

Once the fire was extinguished, a burned body was observed in the alleyway.

Detectives have identified the victim to be 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information please call police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

