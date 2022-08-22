ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Parents fight off armed woman trying to kidnap their baby, California police say

By Don Sweeney
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Brt9u_0hQYoQs000

An armed woman approached two women walking with their baby in a stroller in Long Beach and demanded the child, California police reported.

The three women struggled for control of the stroller at Pine Avenue and 10th Street about 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Then a man pulled up in a vehicle and shot what appeared to be a firearm at the parents, police said. The attempted kidnapper fled to the vehicle, which sped off.

Police responding to reports of the attempted kidnapping found the two women and baby unhurt, the release said.

At 8:45 p.m., detectives located the suspect vehicle and arrested two people inside, police said. They found two replica airsoft guns in the vehicle.

A 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both of Los Angeles, are charged with kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, the release said. Both are being held on a $100,000 bail.

Police ask that anyone with information call 562-570-7370 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

Comments / 47

stop givingEBT2criminals
4d ago

Everyday that I open my phone I’m seeing a lot of human tracking cases and I be the one to report cases like that @ work and off duty security

Reply
17
Natalie Coronado
4d ago

This world is sad im glad parents and baby are safe ..God bless them always..And the 2 that tryed this special place in hell for you both ..

Reply
11
Citizen Jane
4d ago

Thank God they were apprehended and no one was hurt. They should be put away for a very long time!

Reply(2)
18
 

