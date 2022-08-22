Parents fight off armed woman trying to kidnap their baby, California police say

An armed woman approached two women walking with their baby in a stroller in Long Beach and demanded the child, California police reported.

The three women struggled for control of the stroller at Pine Avenue and 10th Street about 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Then a man pulled up in a vehicle and shot what appeared to be a firearm at the parents, police said. The attempted kidnapper fled to the vehicle, which sped off.

Police responding to reports of the attempted kidnapping found the two women and baby unhurt, the release said.

At 8:45 p.m., detectives located the suspect vehicle and arrested two people inside, police said. They found two replica airsoft guns in the vehicle.

A 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both of Los Angeles, are charged with kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, the release said. Both are being held on a $100,000 bail.

Police ask that anyone with information call 562-570-7370 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

