ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Slow down: Giant slide reopens after officials fix speeding issue

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGpNJ_0hQYoFPF00

DETROIT — State officials in Michigan have reopened a historic slide after an issue caused people to go dangerously fast down the giant slide.

Hours after the giant slide in Belle Isle Park was opened for the first time in over two years, it was closed again. Park officials told WDIV that riders who were going down the slide after it opened were going too fast and bouncing too high.

Video from WXYZ’s helicopter showed wild rides down the slide on Friday.

Video courtesy of WXYZ:

“I was going down way faster than I thought I was. Gravity hurts,” Keymarr Mcadney told WXYZ after going down the slide.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources, which is responsible for the slide, announced that the attraction would reopen after workers scrubbed the service and found wetting the slide between rides controlled the speed.

In a video posted to Facebook, the DNR explained how to ride the slide, which will be open Friday through Sunday for the next two weeks.

The slide first opened in 1967 and is an annual tradition in Belle Isle Park that was forced to stay closed for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Detroit News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man wins record $20M in California scratch-off game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man received a long-awaited payday from a client and parlayed it into a record-breaking scratch-off lottery bonanza. After getting paid Tuesday, Chad Fry bought some shorts and then stopped at a convenience store in Auburn. He spent $30 on a scratch-off ticket and won $20 million in the California Lottery’s Set For Life Millionaire Edition game, lottery officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach

ATLANTA — (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Travel#State#Wxyz#Uhoh#Dnr#The Detroit News#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man drives stolen forklift on South Carolina interstate, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Ohio man is accused of stealing a forklift and driving it on a South Carolina interstate, authorities said. Devon Christopher Pawlus, 34, of Westfield, Ohio, was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication, grand larceny of more than $10,000, grand larceny and strong-armed robbery, according to Greenville County online booking records.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth

MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
WPXI Pittsburgh

Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she...
COLORADO STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers find about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches

NOGALES, Ariz. — Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers have found about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches that belonged to a pedestrian. According to a Twitter post by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Nogales director, Michael W. Humphries, said that on August 23, CBP officers were conducting an inspection when one of the officers thought the crutches were “excessively heavy.”
NOGALES, AZ
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
98K+
Followers
125K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy