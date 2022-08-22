Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Murder and Kidnapping in Sweet Home in “Find Her”The Fiction AddictionSweet Home, OR
Related
KVAL
Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
kezi.com
Traffic on McKenzie Highway slowed near Vida due to fatal crash
VIDA, Ore. -- McKenzie Highway, also known as Highway 126, has had one lane closed due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. ODOT reports one lane of the highway is closed near milepost 31, which is 5 miles east of Vida, due to a crash. Oregon State Police officials say there has been at least one fatality, but they have not yet provided other details about the crash itself. Officials say this will be an extended closure as they investigate and clean up the wreck. ODOT says to look out for crews in the area.
Semi spills load on Beltline Hwy in Eugene, closes exit to Delta Hwy
A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the Beltline Highway interchange to Delta Highway in Lane County Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted.
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE/PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E near milepost 22. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Portland man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man died at an area hospital Thursday after he was hit by a driver in Canby. Just before 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 22. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a driver in a Toyota Corolla was northbound when they struck a man who was in the lane of travel.
kptv.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Lane County Woman dead
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman riding a motorcycle on High Prairie Road outside Oakridge died after losing control, skidding and crashing onto the roadway Wednesday evening, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, 42-year-old Melissa Marie Shambley, suffered severe injuries. Medics arrived just after 7:30 and...
kezi.com
Motorcyclist deceased after crash outside Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on High Prairie Road near Oakridge on Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on High Prairie Road near Dead Mountain Road at about 7:30 p.m. on August 24. They said they arrived to find a female motorcyclist had suffered severe injuries in a crash. The LCSO said medics immediately began performing life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.
kezi.com
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Northbound I-5 reopen after crash, diesel spill
ALBANY, Ore. - ODOT is asking travelers to take alternate routes due to a crash which has closed the northbound lanes of I-5 seven miles north of Albany. A minor diesel spill resulted from the crash. One lane of northbound I-5 is currently open, but both lanes will be closed...
kptv.com
Passenger from Scio single-engine plane crash dies
LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The passenger on the single-engine airplane that crashed Sunday afternoon near Scio on Richardson Gap Road died Wednesday from her injuries, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger was identified as Amy Jackson of Independence, and the wife of the deceased aircraft...
Late-night crash near Lincoln City leaves motorcyclist dead
A crash between a car and a motorcycle left one person dead Wednesday night.
Air quality advisory issued for Salem, Oregon City areas
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Salem and Oregon City, citing increased levels of smog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
philomathnews.com
Motorist walks away from Highway 34 crash with no injuries
A motorist escaped injuries in an off-road crash late Friday night on Highway 34 about two miles southwest of Philomath, local fire department officials reported. Philomath Fire & Rescue’s Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said personnel at the Main Street station responded to a report of the crash at 10:41 p.m. on Aug. 19. Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first to arrive on scene and provided the location to the fire department.
kezi.com
Crews responding to plane crash near Scio
SCIO, Ore.-- A plane crash just outside of Scio is under investigation, Linn County Sheriff's Office said. Crews responded around 2 p.m. in the 37 thousand block of Richardson Gap Road. First responders and law enforcement are responding. This is a developing story. Linn County Sheriff's Office said more information...
Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police
Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
kptv.com
Man shot, killed by officers outside McMinnville apartment complex
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed by officers outside of an apartment complex in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 2 p.m., McMinnville police officers responded to an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street after receiving a report of a suicidal man. Officers arrived and were confronted by the man when he exited the building.
‘What happened isn’t fair’: Family mourns after tragic shooting by McMinnville police
A family is in mourning and calling for change after their loved one was shot and killed by McMinnville police.
Woman arrested for allegedly covering floor of Oregon cannabis dispensary with teriyaki sauce
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after covering the floor of a cannabis dispensary in Newport, Oregon with teriyaki sauce, police say. According to a news release from the Newport Oregon Police Department, officers were called out to a dispensary after a woman making a purchase took a pack of an unknown sauce and began spreading it over the counter, throwing it at staff.
kptv.com
Body cam video shows Oregon lawmaker arrested at county fair
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Body cam video obtained by FOX 12 gives a first-hand look at body cam footage taken when deputies arrested an Oregon state representative last week at the Clackamas County Fair. The video shows deputies questioning and ultimately arresting Rep. James Hieb of Canby. Deputies said...
kptv.com
Tigard police in standoff with barricaded and armed person
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department is engaged in an active standoff with an armed person as of 10 p.m. Friday. Police first announced the activity around 8:45 p.m. saying an armed person had barricaded themselves in the 9500 block of SW Greenburg Road. A spokesperson with the Tigard police told FOX 12 the incident began when a man threatened a woman with a gun at the Greenburg Apartments.
Comments / 0