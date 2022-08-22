Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
coladaily.com
Ted Henry Bradberry
Ted Henry Bradberry, 80, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Born on September 25, 1941, in Anderson, South Carolina, he was a son of the late John Henry and Louise Dixon Bradberry. Ted was a graduate of the University of South Carolina, where he completed his undergraduate...
coladaily.com
Dorothy Jean Jones
Dorothy Jean Jones, 71, was born July 1, 1951 in Lexington, SC and passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was the daughter of Fred and Lizzie Quarles McMichael. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Town of Springdale where she loved her job and coworkers. Jean dedicated her free time to blessing others and baking cakes and goodies for everyone. She spent her life helping and showing compassion to any and everyone she met. She will leave behind a legacy that is full of love and prayer.
coladaily.com
Blythewood set to welcome fall with annual Oktoberfest
Fall in the Midlands may or may not bring much cooler weather, but another eagerly anticipated visitor is already on the calendar: Blythewood’s popular Oktoberfest. The town’s fourth annual celebration of fall and all things German is set for Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 at Doko Meadows Park at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle, just off Langford Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coladaily.com
Columbia Police searching for vehicle connected to shooting
Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators have released a surveillance picture of a car connected to a Ripplemeyer Ave. shooting investigation. The dark-colored vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Altima with South Carolina license plate UMJ-492 was possibly used in the Aug. 23 fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at North Pointe Estates. The information regarding the vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
coladaily.com
Fundraising concert happening at Icehouse Amphitheater
Coldwell Banker Realty Lexington, along with Lake Murray and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, are all partnering to pay it forward by hosting an evening of music Thursday benefiting two local nonprofits. Country artist Taylor Ingle will be headlining the night as the crowd enjoys great music, food, a silent auction, wine...
coladaily.com
Olde Country Buffet in West Columbia hosting grand opening celebration
Country food lovers will now be able to enjoy a special priced all you can eat buffet at lunch prices all weekend long at the new Olde Country Buffet located at 2250 Sunset Blvd in West Columbia. The home styled restaurant is hosting its grand opening weekend celebrations in Friday, Aug. 26 through 28.
coladaily.com
Blythewood 'battles' Ridgeway in Friendly Food Drive
The gauntlet has been dropped. The Town of Blythewood is challenging the Town of Ridgeway to a 'Friendly Food Drive' in September to benefit Christian Assistance Bridge. CAB is a food pantry and emergency support organization serving both towns, as well as Elgin and northeast Richland County. The food drive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coladaily.com
PremieR2Career to provide students paid internships
Richland School District Two and the City of Columbia have formed a partnership to provide paid work experiences for students ages 16 and up. According to the district, PremieR2Career allows students to work in various departments within the city to gain valuable work experiences and while they earn money. “Our...
coladaily.com
Suspect arrested for attempted murder of Forest Acres officer
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of Ladre Smith, 19, who was wanted for shooting at a Forest Acres police officer in July. According to officials, warrants were served Tuesday when The United States Marshal Service located Smith. He was found at the Tourway Inn motel in Birmingham, Alabama, after being on the run. Smith initially barricaded himself inside a motel room but eventually surrendered to US Marshals.
coladaily.com
Bargain hunters ready for Big Grab 50-mile yard sale
It might be treasure, trash or something in between, but there’s guaranteed to be a lot of it around Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro when the Big Grab yard sale opens for business Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Big Grab is a 50-mile-long yard sale travelling a...
coladaily.com
Three men arrested for murder of 17-year-old
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that three men were arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old outside an apartment complex in the Village at Sandhills last month. According to Lott, Za’quan Grant,21, and Na’quan Addison, 22, are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coladaily.com
Hardscrabble Rd. reopens after gas leak
A section of Hardscrabble Rd. in northeast Columbia was closed Wednesday morning due to a cut natural gas line. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the road is back open after temporarily closing between Clemson Rd. and North Brickyard Road. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes as repairs to...
coladaily.com
Discovery of homeless camp leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases
Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested three homeless suspects in connection to a string of break-ins in the area. According to officials, a single burglary call led deputies to an elaborate homeless camp where Christopher Leggett, 20, Stephen Rhein,45, and Jessica Rhein,39, were all arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods. Additionally, Stephen Rhein is charged with 2nd-degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica Rhein is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
coladaily.com
Lexington man arrested after crashing into patrol vehicle during police chase
Lexington County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday after he crashed into a patrol vehicle during two police pursuits. According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, Devon Ray Shealy, 21, faces multiple charges including first-degree assault, four counts of failure to stop for blue lights, four counts of reckless driving and one count of larceny.
Comments / 0