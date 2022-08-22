Read full article on original website
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoresJoel EisenbergPlainfield, NJ
Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview
Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
In Transition: 2022 Wall Township High School Football Preview
The 2021 season was supposed to be a year in which Wall's transformative class of 2022 cemented its legacy and sent each other out with more championships. Instead, it was a season that began with adversity and ended with a hazing scandal that rocked the entire town and made national news.
Passing the Torch: 2022 Rumson-Fair Haven High School Football Preview
For a program that has been among the most stable and consistent in the Shore Conference over the past decade, it was very fitting of Rumson-Fair Haven to undergo a coaching change that required little to no adjustment in scheme, approach, and familiarity. Championship-winning and Hall of Fame-worthy head coach...
On-Time Launch: 2022 Raritan High School Football Preview
Anthony Petruzzi would love for his team to get off to a fast start this season, but when some of Raritan’s greatest finishes to the high school football season have come after rocky starts, maybe there is something in the struggle that makes the Rockets take off when it matters.
Twitter reacts to Rutgers NJ football spending $450K on DoorDash
Public reaction has been strong to $450,000 spent on DoorDash orders by the Rutgers University football team over the course of roughly a year, according to a report by NorthJersey.com. The report analyzed 14 months of records from May 2021 through June of this year, as the Rutgers Athletics Department...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
UPDATE: 13 Riders Injured on El Toro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Thursday Evening
At least 13 riders were injured as they rode the El Toro roller coaster at Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening. They were evaluated at the park, and five of those riders were transported to an area hospital, but have all since been released. Gabriel Darretta, a spokesperson for the theme...
3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ
Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
Another Huge Bear Sighting In New Jersey, Video Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. There was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway New Jersey, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was...
Paving prompts overnight closures on Route 22 in Somerset County, NJ
Already having begun Tuesday night, a "pavement preservation project" will cause shoulder and lane closures for eight hours nightly on weekdays on Route 22 in Somerset County. In a release Monday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation estimated the work from Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater to Maple Avenue in North Plainfield, a near 8 mile stretch, would continue into the summer of 2023.
This New Jersey Cornhole Facility Will Allow You To Have Fun All Year Round
One of the great joys of summer is yard games. There's something special about getting together in the backyard or on the beach and just spending the day playing can jam, jai-alai, or lawn darts. Of course, some yard games rank higher than others. I'm talking about corn hole. Cornhole...
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year
While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
Best Breakfast Spots Chosen By You in Ocean County, New Jersey
They say it's the most important meal of the day, breakfast. People love breakfast and it's always nice to go out for breakfast. So I decided to ask you at home where are the "best breakfast spots" here in Ocean County, New Jersey. What is your favorite for breakfast? At...
A Delicious New Sushi Restaurant is Now Open in Downtown Toms River, NJ
It’s a taste that some get on board with early on in life. Others slowly find their way. Then you have the group that just will not get over the fact that it is raw fish. Needless to say, I’m a fan of sushi. I can remember my...
Amazing! You Can See Millions of Stars From This Spot in Ocean County, New Jersey
For me sitting back and enjoying a star-filled sky is extremely relaxing. Taking time to observe a beautiful dark starry night is very enjoyable. Often it is tough to get a clear night along with no outside light, which can reduce your viewing ability. So where do you go here in Ocean County to view millions of stars and comfortably?
Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
Englewood, NJ car wash workers struck by vehicle hospitalized
ENGLEWOOD – Three car wash workers were injured when they were hit by a colleague driving a car out of the tunnel Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Englewood police told The Daily Voice the driver was pulling the car into the drying area of Englewood Car Wash on East Sheffield Avenue.
New Jersey Hosting First Bring Your Own Cannabis Expo In Edison, NJ In 2022
What is green, just got legalized and smells divine?. There is an event coming up in New Jersey that is being described as an, "interactive cannabis carnival" and I am intrigued to say the least. You've heard of Bring Your Own Booze but what about Bring Your Own Cannabis?. Your...
