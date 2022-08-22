Arkansas 8-man club high school football preview — players, teams to watch in 2022

Kyle Sutherland

The landscape for 8-Man Club football will look much different in 2022 with nine teams as opposed to last season’s six. Two-time defending champion Episcopal Collegiate has moved back up to the 11-man ranks along with semifinalist Little Rock Hall, but two-time runner-up Subiaco Academy is still around, along with Marshall, which finished in the semifinals, both of whom are hungry to win a championship. Rose Bud also returns, while Cedar Ridge and Cutter Morning Star played in the Arkansas Activities Association 8-Man sanctioned conference for the 2021 season.

Four new teams — Genoa Central, Fountain Lake, Mountain View and Parkers Chapel — drop down from 11-man to bring even more competition to the field.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

OL/DL Nick Brey, SR, Fountain Lake

Bray is a three-year starter in the trenches and per head coach Kenny Shelton is the “anchor” on both sides of the line.

OL/DL Elijah “Bear” Brown, SR, Parker’s Chapel

A behemoth on the front lines at 6’4, 315 pounds, Brown’s success will be key in what the Torjans are able to accomplish in 2022. He will be used on both sides of the line, as well as a tight end in some formations.

OL/DL Nick Burnett, JR, Cutter Morning Star

Burnett was looked up to as a sophomore last season and that leadership role will not change in 2022 as a key player on both the offensive and defensive line for the Eagles.

DE/LB Drew Creek, JR, Subiaco Academy

Creek had a good sophomore campaign stepping up for the Trojans’ defense compiling 24 tackles (2 for loss) and a fumble recovery playing on both the defensive line as well as linebacker.

RB/MLB Abram Davis, JR, Fountain Lake

One of the strongest players you will find (350-pound bench, 550-pound squat) and also pretty fast (4.7 speed) Davis is “one true back” and will be a big part of Fountain Lake’s run at a championship. He averaged five yards per carry a year ago.

WR/LB Evan East, SR, Fountain Lake

East is the top receiver for the Cobras and is “like having another coach on the field,” said Fountain Lake head coach Kenny Shelton. He had 6 receptions for 206 yards (34 YPR) and 2 touchdowns. At linebacker, East compiled 50 tackles, broke up 4 passes, had 2 fumble recoveries, and intercepted 4 passes. He has an offer from Lyon College.

RB/LB Landon Goins, SR, Mountain View

One of the top defensive players in the 8-man ranks, Goins is not only a sure tackler, but is not afraid to lay a pop upon contact. “You know when he makes the tackle,” Mountain View head coach Michael Gray said. “ He brings it every play.”

RB/LB Bryce Griffin, JR, Marshall

Griffin is a multi-purpose athlete for the Bobcats, but did a lot of his work in 2021 on the ground eclipsing 500 yards and 8 touchdowns. Griffin was the team’s second-leading tackler as one of the linebackers.

RB/LB Brody Koch, JR, Subiaco Academy

Koch led Subiaco with 67 tackles (2 for loss) and recovered a fumble. He compiled 388 offensive yards and 4 touchdowns.

OL/DL Luke Rainwater, SR, Subiaco Academy

The 6-3, 266 pound three-year starter is the “leader of offensive and defensive line” per Trojans’ head coach Adam Creek.

QB/DB Trampas Stubbs, SR, Mountain View

Stubbs is an all-conference performer at safety and will take over at quarterback for the Yellowjackets in his final high school season after previously contributing at running back and wide receiver.

RB/LB Giovanni Vargas, SR, Subiaco Academy

Vargas led the Trojans in all-purpose yards (802) and scored 8 touchdowns as a junior. At linebacker, he compiled 17 tackles.

WR Logan Ward, SR, Marshall

Ward uses his 6-3 frame to go up and get passes as the Bobcats’ top pass-catcher. He had three touchdowns in 2021.

RB/LB Payton Willeford, SR, Parkers Chapel

Willeford is a three-year starter and has seen his production increase since his sophomore year, rushing for 800 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2021. He collected 75 tackles defensively. Willeford will line up at essentially all skill positions on both sides of the ball, along with some wildcat packages at quarterback.

TOP 5 TEAMS

1. Fountain Lake (5-6 in 4A-7)

Fountain Lake claims the top spot in the preseason rankings as one of the newest members of 8-man football. The Cobras announced in May that the program was moving down due to decreasing numbers that have been an issue for almost half of a decade. They spent the past eight seasons in the rugged 4A-7 and made the playoffs the past two seasons. Through spring practice, only 17 to 18 players were participating and there are currently 22 on the roster.

“Our biggest concern, again going on four years in a row, is depth,” Shelton said. “We can not afford to have any injuries whatsoever, but if we stay healthy I really think that we can finish as the champions of the large classification.”

The Cobras must replace multiple two-way starters from a senior class who had no choice but to overcome an immense amount of adversity. “They were the heart and soul of this team,” Shelton said.

With a plethora of talent returning, plus numbers continuing to go up for the seventh grade and junior high programs, Shelton feels like the program is headed in the right direction and can have a special season.

“I am really excited and I think we have a great chance to have a fantastic year, Shelton said. “We have got some key guys back from last year who had a great year playing 11-man football especially for the conference we were in. if we stay healthy I really think that we can finish as the champions of the large classification.”

Senior Abe Rose, who played wide receiver and defensive back in 2021, missed about half of the year with a broken finger but will take over at quarterback following a good offseason. “Abe far exceeded expectations, '' Shelton said. “He is the leader you need at quarterback.” Junior Abram Davis, a weight room warrior, will be the primary running back (320 yards, 1 touchdown in 2021) while 6’3 wideout Evan East is the top receiver. Senior Juan Diggs (324 rush yards, 5 touchdowns in 2021) is “one of the best athletes on the team.” Three-year starter Nick Brey is the “anchor of the line.” Classmates Sean Glenn and Cody Scott along with junior Kyle Pinkston are the bell cows on both sides of the trenches.

Davis and junior Calob Roberts will lead the linebacking corps, while senior Juan Diggs (54 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions, 1 touchdown) is the heart and soul of the secondary.

2. Subiaco Academy (6-3)

Former Trojans’ assistant Adam Creek takes over as the Trojans’ head coach after Mike Berry stepped down and is hoping to take the team all the way after finishing as runner-up in the 3A division for the past two seasons. Episcopal Collegiate has been a thorn in Subiaco’s side as the Trojans have gone 0-4 against the Wildcats the past two seasons, including the back-to-back losses in the state championship game. Episcopal may have moved back to 11-Man ball, but it does not get any easier as Fountain Lake, Mountain View, and Genoa Central have entered the 8-man ranks for the 2022 season.

Subiaco is tasked with replacing its top offensive playmakers in quarterback Wesley Schluterman (1,917 total yards, 25 touchdowns) and wide receiver Justin Post (712 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns). Junior Nick Gehrig played limited snaps in 2021 but is expected to take over under center. Senior running back Giovanni Vargas will be “the dude” this year per Creek, along with senior Brody Koch who will also line up at receiver in some formations. The Trojans have great size up front in senior Luke Rainwater (6’0, 266), who will be the leader on both sides of the line as a three-year starter, along with juniors Matt Mayeux (6’3, 285) and Camarion Raino (5-10, 277).

Vargas and junior Drew Creek, who will also play defensive line, bring consistency to the linebacking corps along with Koch after leading the team in tackles a year ago (67). Post’s (26 tackles, 2 interceptions) presence in the secondary will be missed.

“Our defense is going to look a lot different,” Creek said. “We have mostly the same kids, so we are just going to try and do what we did last year to get a little further.”

3. Mountain View (5-5 in 3A-2)

Graduating 13 seniors from a team already struggling with low numbers quickly led Mountain View to make changes within its program and move to 8-man. The Yellowjackets are coming off a 5-5 record in Class 3A and are in year nine of the Michael Gray era who knew going into this it would be an adjustment but is also not reinventing the wheel.

“It is a change, it is still football, still blocking and tackling,” Gray said. “A lot of people want to say it is not football-well they are going to find out that it totally is football. I personally think Arkansas has been a little behind with the whole 8-man football thing.”

Though the depth is not great with only 18 players on the roster, Gray feels that his group has adapted well to the changes which could lead to a great season.

“The main part is all of our young men have bought into this,” Gray said. “This group does not miss practice so that is exciting about this group. They understand that this is not just about them. If we tried to play 11-man, we might go three or four games then have a few injuries and the season is done. They know that by doing this we get to keep the program going, so that is big.”

Harding University signee Elijah Carlton (21 touchdowns in ‘21) was the Yellowjackets’ do-it-all player offensively a season ago at quarterback and will be replaced by senior Trampas Stubbs who saw some action last season. The team also suffered losses at the skill positions in CJ Rose and Dustin Irwin, and senior leader Kenner Gray, Coach Gray’s son, will be heavily relied upon. Senior D.J. Lopez and Junior Trace “Moose” Tinkle anchor the front lines. Tinkle will also start on the defensive line, while Lopez is the team’s returning center and will contribute some on defense.

Senior Jace Tinkle will man one of the linebacker spots along with classmate Landon Goins who keeps opponents’ head on a swivel. “When he makes a tackle, you know who it was,” Gray said. “He brings it every play.” Stubbs, Gray, and junior Drew Shelton-who started some at safety-bring a lot of experience to the secondary.

4. Genoa Central (4-6 in 3A-5)

Genoa Central announced in March it would be moving to 8-man this fall after going 30-88-1 in Class 3A since 2010 when the program started in 2010. The Dragons finished 2021 with a 5-7 record losing five of their final seven games.

“We are cautiously excited,” Genoa Central head coach David Barker said. “I think you will see improvement from last year. There is potential for a lot of improvement but we will see how that roller coaster rise goes for us.”

Barker said he expects junior Izaia King, a converted receiver, to be the Dragons’ quarterback while senior Conner Reed will be one of the primary skill position players along with junior Cash Carter. Up front, senior Dierre Olden is the Dragons’ top returning lineman on both sides according to Barker.

Defensively Olden will lead the charge up front with juniors Cy Tiger and Harrison Wilson at the linebacker spots. There is still an ongoing competition in the secondary.

5. Cutter Morning Star (2-7)

A lot of positive changes are coming to the Eagles’ program with a brand-new turf field along with an energized head coach in Nick Finley. Following a winless season in 2020, Cutter moved down to 8-man last season. Finley is a first-time head coach, but has been mentored by some of the state’s best during his career as an assistant working for Buck James, Billy Elmore, and Daryl Patton, who have a combined 11 state championships.

“The kids are having fun, and that is a big thing,” Finley said. “We can be as successful as we can. I think right now the sky's the limit, but we have to overcome some adversity and obstacles. The biggest thing for us is to focus on the next way, that is our motto right now.I told our admin that there is a reason why we are in the position we are in-we have to draw a line and hit it running.”

Senior Jeremiah Smith and sophomore Peyton Mills, a Lakeside transfer, have been taking reps at quarterback since Finley arrived on campus. Smith also contributes at running back where juniors Jock Simpson, a former offensive lineman, and Asher Livingston-both ‘slash’ type of players-compete for time. Senior Drew Newlin and Clayton Weldon bring experience to the wide receiver room. Newlin moved away and has returned for his senior year and impressed during the offseason, while Finley compares Weldon to a Rob Gronkowski-esque player.

“We are going to get things rolling and be a high-powered offense hopefully,” Finley said. “We have simple plays, but we have things that will go off it. It is more of the Shiloh, Gus Malzahn concept.”

Up front, both sides of the line will feature some underclassmen but will be anchored by junior Nick Burnett who plays just about every spot. Livingston also has experience on the defensive line as well as linebacker. The linebackers will drop back to the secondary in multiple defensive schemes. Weldon and Smith also play linebacker, while Newlin is a leader in the secondary.

Rest of the field in alphabetical order:

Cedar Ridge (2-7)

Though there was not much to celebrate from a win-loss standpoint, Cedar Ridge has some blocks to build with going into year two under Maison Hudgeons, who is in his fourth season overall with the program. The Timberwolves made it to the playoffs for the first time in school history and the majority of the team is back, along with some hopeful newcomers.

“Comparing from even my year as an assistant to becoming a head coach last year, we have grown tremendously,” Hudgeons said. “My kids have bought into the program finally. That has kind of been our goal this summer is to get this program built up.

“Right now it is a progression thing. Last year we wanted to keep the team alive and we accomplished that goal. This year we are wanting to go at least .500 on our wins and losses. I think that is very doable with the kids I have. They want all or nothing.”

The Timberwolves welcome back sophomore quarterback Aiden Jones and classmate Ayden Sober who both started as freshmen. Up front is still a competition in progress, but the leader of that group is junior Ethan Hall (6’2, 310) who Hudgeons said is one of the team’s top lineman overall.

Junior Jonathan Dubreville plays more of a defensive role as the team’s starting mike linebacker, but plays tight end and tackle on offense. Hall will be the “anchor at noseguard. The biggest addition, and possibly best kept secret, to the team is junior Landon Fears who has never played football before but looked great playing linebacker in offseason drills.

Marshall (5-4)

After suffering back-to-back early season losses to eventual 8-Man state runner-up Mountain Pine and Episcopal Collegiate, the eventual champion of 8-Man Club, Marshall gained some steam in four of the final five regular season games. One of the victories in that span was against Subiaco Academy, who the Bobcats again faced in the first round of the playoffs when Subiaco paid Marshall back with a 48-12 statement victory forcing 12 total turnovers. The Bobcats lose five key starters, but head coach Anthony Elliot feels good about what he has despite the talent improving in 8-Man Club.

“I don’t have a lot of kids (17 on the current roster) but I can put eight out there who can play,” Elliot said. “They are bringing in Fountain Lake, Genoa Central, schools that are going to have a lot more numbers than us, again, but overall we feel pretty good about it. We feel like we can compete with anyone on the schedule right now and our kids feel like we can too.”

Junior Canaan Horton will take over at quarterback following Hunter House’s graduation while junior Bryce Griffin (over 500 yards rushing, 8 touchdowns in 2021) will be the primary back with 1,500-yard rusher Dagyn Williams gone. Senior wide receiver Logan Ward caught three touchdowns as a junior using his 6’3 frame to go up and snag passes, while junior Nathan Blocker will also be utilized in the passing game.

There is some good size up front, but those spots offensively and defensively will be rotated with mostly underclassmen in sophomores Toby Campbell, who already benches 300 pounds, and Adam Harris as well as juniors Blocker and Brayden Milligan. Elliot also mentioned senior Will Williams is in the defensive line rotation.

Griffin was the Bobcats’ leading tackle at linebacker where senior Tyler Ross will also be lining up when he is not in the secondary after starting at cornerback last season.

Parkers Chapel (1-8 in 2A-8)

Parkers Chapel became the latest team to go to 8-man, announcing the move in July after the program felt it was in their best interest to make the move.

“We expected to play 11-man throughout this summer, but we had a few kids not wanting to play for whatever reason,” Parkers Chapel head coach Elliot Jacobs said. “We got back from dead week, and we knew we did not have the numbers to compete in 11-man. The seniors we do have, we felt like we owed them a chance to play a complete season, 8-man was the best option available so our administration and myself felt this was the best way to take it.”

The Trojans are coming off of a 1-8 finish in Class 2A play and are hoping this next step will help gain some confidence for a program that has not experienced a postseason victory since 2019.

Parkers Chapel will have to replace Lancer Clark, who excelled at various spots on the field, along with four-year starter Joe Bradley on the front lines. The quarterback reps are expected to be split between sophomore Dyson Dougan, who is more of a natural thrower, and senior Payton Willeford who is more of a runner. Willeford will line up in wildcat packages and “needs to touch the ball at least 75% of the plays,” per Jacobs. Senior Jaylen Gray is the Trojans’ “best returning receiver.” There is an ongoing competition for spots in the trenches, though senior Elijah “Bear” Brown (6’4, 315) will be the heart and soul of that group.

Willeford is a three-year starter at linebacker as one of the leaders on defense. Gray is a veteran leader in the secondary.

Rose Bud (2-6)

There will be a lot of new faces for Rose Bud in 2022, something that head coach Derek Wofford said is both a good and bad thing. The Ramblers lost almost 90% of its offensive production graduating quarterback Gus Eubanks (764 total yards, 12 touchdowns), running back Eduardo Diaz (670 total yards, 8 touchdowns), Juan Cuevas (407 yards, 4 touchdowns), and running back Payten Edwards (650 total yards, 8 touchdowns) who transferred to Quitman.

“Compared to last year, offensively I think we are going to be a lot better at running the football,” Wofford said. “Not only the gap scheme, but the zone scheme as well. We are definitely going to have to run the ball because we do not have a lot of experience at the receiver position. As far as our strength, it will be running the football.”

Junior Bryce Walls will take over the reins at quarterback after passing for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns as the backup last fall, while also playing wide receiver. Sophomore Garrett Bradshaw will be expected to step up in the backfield along with junior Brayden Reedy who will line up at various offensive skill positions. “He has the best hands on the team,” Wofford said of Reedy. “He is very quick and has good ball skills.”

Seniors Garrett Reeder and Brayden Sherwood, along with junior Angel Jasso, will line up on both sides of the trenches. Bradshaw will play one of the linebacker spots, along with Reedy who will also contribute in the secondary. Walls will be the free safety.