ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Suspect arraigned in beating death of wife

WISE — The suspect in Saturday’s beating death of a Wise County woman will have a preliminary hearing in October. Danny Lynn, Sturgill, 60, did not appear in person or remotely in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday for a second time due to problems with the Duffield Regional Jail’s video conference system.
WISE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duffield, VA
County
Wise County, VA
Wise County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Norton, VA
Norton, VA
Crime & Safety
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Discovery Of Woman’s Body

A man out of Norton was arrested on a murder charge, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday. Officers with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Petrey Street, in Norton, over a report of an unresponsive woman. The 61-year-old was found...
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Motorcyclist, Pedestrian Killed In Bizarre Carter County Crash

Two people are dead following a bizarre motorcycle crash in Carter County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Billy Hilton Junior was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Highway 91. The motorcycle hit an SUV, went off the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was mowing a yard. Hilton Jr, was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the side of a house. Both Hilton Jr, and the pedestrian, James Ledford died in the incident which remains under investigation and charges are pending.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
wymt.com

Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case

Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
LEE COUNTY, VA
WATE

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Drunken Outburst

A man out of Pike County is now in jail on a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Greasy Creek, belonging to 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members informed police that Pettit had drank an entire bottle of liquor before getting into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women added that, at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash

EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

SWVA Man Charged With Second Degree Murder Of Norton Woman

A Wise County Virginia man remains jailed following his arrest on Second Degree Murder charges involving a woman in Norton. The Sheriff’s Department says 60 year old Danny Sturgill of Petrey Street is accused of causing traumatic injuries leading to the death of a 61 year old female who has yet to be identified. Rescue personnel found the woman unresponsive. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Police interviewed Sturgill and evidence related to the incident lead to his arrest. Sturgill is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wymt.com

Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
HAZARD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy