MCPD: Man arrested after nearly hitting man on lawnmower during police chase
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mountain City man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly evading police and nearly hitting a man on a lawnmower with a vehicle on Thursday. According to a post from the Mountain City Police Department (MCPD), Sergeant T. Brown saw a vehicle traveling on Roan Creek Road with no visible […]
Kingsport Times-News
Suspect arraigned in beating death of wife
WISE — The suspect in Saturday’s beating death of a Wise County woman will have a preliminary hearing in October. Danny Lynn, Sturgill, 60, did not appear in person or remotely in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday for a second time due to problems with the Duffield Regional Jail’s video conference system.
Carter County sheriff investigating after suspected human remains found in burned car
STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after they found what they believe to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle in Carter County Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City: Couple arrested after purchasing car from dealership with worthless check
A man from Johnson City and a woman from Jonesborough were both arrested after reportedly purchasing a car from a local dealership with a worthless check. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Roy and Jessica Killion bought a 2011 Toyota Corolla from Wallace Imports with a personal check.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Discovery Of Woman’s Body
A man out of Norton was arrested on a murder charge, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday. Officers with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Petrey Street, in Norton, over a report of an unresponsive woman. The 61-year-old was found...
Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
supertalk929.com
Motorcyclist, Pedestrian Killed In Bizarre Carter County Crash
Two people are dead following a bizarre motorcycle crash in Carter County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Billy Hilton Junior was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Highway 91. The motorcycle hit an SUV, went off the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was mowing a yard. Hilton Jr, was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the side of a house. Both Hilton Jr, and the pedestrian, James Ledford died in the incident which remains under investigation and charges are pending.
wymt.com
Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case
Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City man sent to prison for 22 years in case judge called ‘a nightmare’
A federal judge called the acts of a Johnson City man a nightmare with cold, calculated threats before sentencing him to 22 years in prison. Ryan Dale Gross, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to posing as a 16-year-old on Snapchat and threatening a teenage girl in Illinois unless she sent him sexually suggestive photos.
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Drunken Outburst
A man out of Pike County is now in jail on a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Greasy Creek, belonging to 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members informed police that Pettit had drank an entire bottle of liquor before getting into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women added that, at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash
EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
993thex.com
SWVA Man Charged With Second Degree Murder Of Norton Woman
A Wise County Virginia man remains jailed following his arrest on Second Degree Murder charges involving a woman in Norton. The Sheriff’s Department says 60 year old Danny Sturgill of Petrey Street is accused of causing traumatic injuries leading to the death of a 61 year old female who has yet to be identified. Rescue personnel found the woman unresponsive. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Police interviewed Sturgill and evidence related to the incident lead to his arrest. Sturgill is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond.
Kingsport Times-News
Three charged with assault in separate Hawkins incidents
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in connection with separate assault cases.
Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
wymt.com
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
