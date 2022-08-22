Hochul announces end of COVID-19 rules in schools: ‘No more quarantining’

New York state is lifting COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the new academic year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

Students will no longer have to isolate or quarantine if they are exposed to someone who is COVID-positive, and entire classrooms won’t have to be sent home over a single case anymore, the governor said.

“No more quarantining — no more ‘test to stay,’” Hochul told reporters at a Manhattan press conference, referring to controversial rules in place since schools reopened in late 2020.

“The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tested positive — those days are over,” she added.

The move puts New York in line with new health guidelines recently unveiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which effectively nixed remaining pandemic protocols like quarantining after a close contact with a positive case of COVID-19.

“What that means is if a classmate tests positive for COVID and your child doesn’t have symptoms, your child can stay in school as long as they wear a mask under those circumstances. That’s what we’re recommending,” Hochul said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is lifting COVID-19 restrictions for schools. © Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Press Wire

Students will no longer have to “test to stay.” Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Public health restrictions in schools have been a contentious issue ever since the pandemic began in early 2020, with officials like former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio feuding on how best to manage infection levels.

New York City announced new school COVID rules last week that included getting rid of the requirement for parents to fill out daily health screenings while keeping some vaccination rules in place.

“I respect the decision of the governor,” Mayor Eric Adams said Monday in response to Hochul announcing the state was loosening its grip on COVID protocols in schools.

There were 57,658 positive tests for the coronavirus reported by the state Sunday, roughly one-eighth of the amount seen at the beginning of the year as the Omicron variant stirred talk of tightened restrictions.

The move puts New York in line with new health guidelines by the CDC. Paul Martinka

Hochul added Monday that schools would also no longer have to test random samples among their student bodies to track infection rates, which research shows are much lower in schools than other social settings.

Some parents have chafed at ongoing restrictions over the past year in light of data indicating past shutdowns resulted in learning loss and decreased social progress among students.

“[We’re seeing] suicide rates, depression, real mental health issues that were not there before for many of these children,” Hochul said. “And that is deeply troubling to us. So we’re aligning ourselves with the CDC.”

The governor also announced that schools will get one test per student for the 2022-23 academic year, which begins Sept. 8 in the five boroughs.”The music hasn’t changed,” Hochul said. “Get a vaccination, get a vaccination, and make sure your kids are vaccinated.”

Republicans, however, say Hochul ought to go further in restoring the Empire State to normalcy after more than two years of battling the coronavirus and end the official state of emergency.

“Today’s announcement is a long overdue victory for parents and students across New York. I am glad the Governor finally heeded my call to drop COVID restrictions in schools. I now call on her to drop ALL the restrictions and end the emergency today,” Republican state Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt said in a statement.

Hochul said Monday she recently renewed the state of emergency to ensure flexibility with issues like health care staffing, which has remained strained over the past year.