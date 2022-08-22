Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road.

A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The dots, which are most commonly used as lane markers, were installed at other Compton intersections, including Santa Fe Avenue and Compton Boulevard. City officials said the dots are designed to make the road too bumpy for drivers to do donuts and “burn rubber.”

Apparently not.

The pilot program has cost the city $4,000 to-date.

“I suppose they had to test what we’ve done,” Compton Mayor Emma Sharif told KTLA Monday. “If there are small corrections that need to be made, we’ll make (them).”

“This is a pilot program, and we’re going to continue to work to address this issue in our community.”

In recent months, several people have been injured in crashes and killed in shootings during street takeovers throughout the Southland. One takeover last week morphed into the looting of a 7-Eleven in Harbor Gateway.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were able to stop a street takeover attempt in West L.A . over the weekend.

