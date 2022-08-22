ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton

By Cindy Von Quednow, Kimberly Cheng
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZ8vm_0hQYlzSg00

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road.

A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The dots, which are most commonly used as lane markers, were installed at other Compton intersections, including Santa Fe Avenue and Compton Boulevard. City officials said the dots are designed to make the road too bumpy for drivers to do donuts and “burn rubber.”

Apparently not.

Compton hoping ‘Botts’ Dots’ will stop street takeovers

The pilot program has cost the city $4,000 to-date.

“I suppose they had to test what we’ve done,” Compton Mayor Emma Sharif told KTLA Monday. “If there are small corrections that need to be made, we’ll make (them).”

“This is a pilot program, and we’re going to continue to work to address this issue in our community.”

In recent months, several people have been injured in crashes and killed in shootings during street takeovers throughout the Southland. One takeover last week morphed into the looting of a 7-Eleven in Harbor Gateway.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were able to stop a street takeover attempt in West L.A . over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 29

Jeffrey Hale
4d ago

Lol, and all those things did was pop tires of the people just trying to go to work. The city needs to find a way to impound these cars for 60 days or just smash them.

Reply(4)
19
Sunshine Moon
4d ago

Instead of us embracing what is being done to prevent the drag racing we criticize the person that came up with the ideal hoping it will fail, so we can say that we told you so.

Reply(1)
5
Liberty
4d ago

Something needs to be done; I'm concerned about getting caught up in a street take when trying to get home.

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Larita Davis Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Campus Drive [Long Beach, CA]

48-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident on East Seventh Street. The incident took place at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Campus Drive at around 1:40 a.m. on August 22nd, involving a pedestrian later identified as 45-year-old Davis, and a vehicle. Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle remained...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
Compton, CA
Government
City
Wilmington, CA
Local
California Government
KTLA

LAPD issues alert over TikTok challenge encouraging vehicle thefts

The Los Angeles Police Department has issued a community alert over a TikTok challenge that encourages the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Kia and Hyundai comprised almost 13% of all vehicle thefts in the city last year, police said. This year, they account for almost 20%. The social media challenge is a factor in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. County deputy briefly missing after crash in Stevenson Ranch

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy was briefly missing Friday night after their vehicle was found in Stevenson Ranch, but they were not. The deputy’s vehicle, an SUV, crashed at about 9:30 p.m. near Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive, the department said, but as of shortly after 10 p.m., the deputy’s location was […]
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
KTLA

PCH traffic limited after man struck by vehicle

Traffic was limited on the Pacific Coast Highway Thursday night after a person was struck by a vehicle, officials said. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. in the 22000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway, according to Supervisor Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The man who was struck was flown […]
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Takeovers#Doughnut#Caldwell Street#Santa Fe Avenue#Southland#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Smash-and-grab robbers strike Plaza West Covina jewelry store

A jewelry store was ransacked during a smash-and-grab robbery at Plaza West Covina Friday night. The robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m., when three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks came into the jewelry store armed with hammers, according to Sgt. Matt Nelson of the West Covina Police Department. Video posted to the Citizen […]
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

‘It’s out of control’; Angelino Heights residents protest ‘Fast & Furious’ filming, saying franchise promotes street racing

Holding up signs and photos of loved ones who have died in crashes, a small group rallied in L.A.’s Angelino Heights neighborhood Friday to protest the filming of the latest “Fast & Furious” film. They argue the popular Universal Pictures franchise glorifies illegal street racing and street takeovers that have increased in the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Security guard shot, killed near downtown L.A. movie set

A man who was working as a security guard was fatally shot near a downtown Los Angeles movie set Thursday night. The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Bay Street, near Alameda Street, around 11 p.m. when, according to detectives, a man in his 30s was shot in an alley. An off-duty Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

KTLA

69K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy