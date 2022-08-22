Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Related
What are you doing about it? Two festivals and Black Business Exo
ST. LOUIS — Your neighbors around the area are helping better the community, let us see what they are up to this week. The Missouri Botanical Garden will celebrate our Asian neighbors at the Japanese Festival. There will be food, music, martial arts demonstrations, and an exhibit of plants that keep Japan healthy and unique.
Celebrate different cultures at Festival of the Nations
ST. LOUIS — One of the largest multicultural events is back this year, the Festival of Nations, hosted by the international institute. The goal of this festival is to grow an inclusive society. It starts today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then tomorrow it’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tower Grove Park.
St. Louis animal shelter help rescue animals living in poor conditions
About two dozen animals were rescued from homes in Clinton County, Missouri with the help of the Humane Society of Missouri.
Grand opening for the expanded visitor center at the Missouri Botanical Garden
After two years of construction, the largest development in the history of the Missouri Botanical Garden is ready for you to see it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Book Festival: Meet the author Carolyn Mueller
ST. LOUIS — The author of Lily: A True Story of Courage and the Joplin Tornado hoped the children’s book will help kids be brave during natural disasters, prepared beforehand, and hopeful afterward. Writer Carolyn Mueller asked the question many grownups ask, especially given recent flooding and lingering...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Warrant reset day in St. Louis gives individuals a second chance
ST. LOUIS — Warrant reset day was held in St. Louis. This day includes people with outstanding municipal court warrants and eligible low-level felony and misdemeanor court warrants. People got a chance to get those types of warrants canceled and they got to reschedule court hearings at no cost...
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Many residents were expecting to see the Viking Mississippi River cruise sail up and down the river, but now that is not the case. According to the Viking River Cruise website, due to circumstances beyond their control, construction of the Viking Mississippi has been delayed. Therefore,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Money Saver: Huge savings on bedding sets from JCPenney
ST. LOUIS – Get cozy and save with comforter sets at JCPenney online. Check out these Home Expressions complete bedding sets down from as much as $145 to $39.89. These are 6 to 8-piece bedding sets. All sizes are included in this low price. You will need to use the coupon code HOMEBODY to get the savings. Shipping is free when you spend $75, otherwise see if in-store pick-up is available. Click here to shop this deal.
Bus service cuts due to lack of drivers affecting riders in St. Louis area
Bus riders across St. Louis are having a hard time maneuvering around the area as Bi-State cut service due to driver shortage.
Crews rescue paddleboarders stuck on Creve Coeur Lake amid severe weather
Five people were rescued Thursday evening at Creve Coeur Lake after severe weather hit the area.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes Hanley in Berkeley
ST. LOUIS – North Hanley Road is closed in both directions in Berkeley Friday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying soda overturned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver was trapped but there have been no reports of any injuries. The driver seems okay. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on North Hanley Road […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Merchants Bridge is undergoing reconstruction
The Merchants Bridge is in the process of being reconstructed as the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) plans to increase rail traffic through St. Louis.
Better Family Life hosts career expo on Friday
ST. LOUIS – The nonprofit Better Family Life will host a career expo Friday for the community. Visitors will be able to speak with employers on the spot. More than 200 jobs are available in the areas of logistics, manufacturing, and warehousing. Those jobs are offering pay between $12 and $20 an hour.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
OKAWVILLE, Ill. – Illinois’ last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month. Located in the heart of historic Okawville, approximately 44 miles southeast of Downtown St. Louis, the Original Springs Hotel was established in 1867 after the landowner discovered his property sat over mineral wells. A...
Today is St. Louis’ Warrant Reset Day, Second Chance Job Fair
ST. LOUIS – People who need help dealing with a warrant or finding a job have an opportunity to get some help in Downtown St. Louis. Friday is St. Louis City’s fifth annual Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair. It will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the municipal courts building on Market […]
Recent uptick in marijuana dispensary burglaries in St. Louis
Police are investigating numerous marijuana dispensary break-ins across the St. Louis region. The latest incident happened Thursday morning when the suspects were shooting at people who saw them breaking in.
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars. Prosecutors have charged Chuck Brosmer, 54, with two felony charges of stealing $25,000 or more in connection with the investigation. Investigators say, sometime between Aug. 19...
Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University
ST. LOUIS – Just in time for the start of school, Saint Louis University students have something to be excited about. Now they have a not-so-new place to hang out, once again. John Harris and Sarah Davis have partnered together to reopen Humphrey’s on Laclede.
Owner of dogs accused in fatal attack says he’s getting them back
Residents in north St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood say they’ve been left in the dark about a fatal dog attack investigation.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
49K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0