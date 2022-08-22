ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

What are you doing about it? Two festivals and Black Business Exo

ST. LOUIS — Your neighbors around the area are helping better the community, let us see what they are up to this week. The Missouri Botanical Garden will celebrate our Asian neighbors at the Japanese Festival. There will be food, music, martial arts demonstrations, and an exhibit of plants that keep Japan healthy and unique.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Celebrate different cultures at Festival of the Nations

ST. LOUIS — One of the largest multicultural events is back this year, the Festival of Nations, hosted by the international institute. The goal of this festival is to grow an inclusive society. It starts today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then tomorrow it’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tower Grove Park.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri Book Festival: Meet the author Carolyn Mueller

ST. LOUIS — The author of Lily: A True Story of Courage and the Joplin Tornado hoped the children’s book will help kids be brave during natural disasters, prepared beforehand, and hopeful afterward. Writer Carolyn Mueller asked the question many grownups ask, especially given recent flooding and lingering...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Many residents were expecting to see the Viking Mississippi River cruise sail up and down the river, but now that is not the case. According to the Viking River Cruise website, due to circumstances beyond their control, construction of the Viking Mississippi has been delayed. Therefore,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Huge savings on bedding sets from JCPenney

ST. LOUIS – Get cozy and save with comforter sets at JCPenney online. Check out these Home Expressions complete bedding sets down from as much as $145 to $39.89. These are 6 to 8-piece bedding sets. All sizes are included in this low price. You will need to use the coupon code HOMEBODY to get the savings. Shipping is free when you spend $75, otherwise see if in-store pick-up is available. Click here to shop this deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Overturned tractor-trailer closes Hanley in Berkeley

ST. LOUIS – North Hanley Road is closed in both directions in Berkeley Friday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying soda overturned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver was trapped but there have been no reports of any injuries. The driver seems okay. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on North Hanley Road […]
BERKELEY, MO
FOX2Now

Better Family Life hosts career expo on Friday

ST. LOUIS – The nonprofit Better Family Life will host a career expo Friday for the community. Visitors will be able to speak with employers on the spot. More than 200 jobs are available in the areas of logistics, manufacturing, and warehousing. Those jobs are offering pay between $12 and $20 an hour.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off

OKAWVILLE, Ill. – Illinois’ last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month. Located in the heart of historic Okawville, approximately 44 miles southeast of Downtown St. Louis, the Original Springs Hotel was established in 1867 after the landowner discovered his property sat over mineral wells. A...
OKAWVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University

ST. LOUIS – Just in time for the start of school, Saint Louis University students have something to be excited about. Now they have a not-so-new place to hang out, once again. John Harris and Sarah Davis have partnered together to reopen Humphrey’s on Laclede.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
