Toyota agreed to recognize California’s authority to set its own auto emission standards, ending a standoff stretching back to the Trump administration. The Japanese automaker, which once sued along with several other manufacturers to stop California from setting higher emissions standards than the federal government, said in a statement Tuesday that it has acknowledged in recent communications with the California Air Resources Board the agency’s “leadership in climate policies and its authority to set vehicle emissions standards under the Clean Air Act.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO