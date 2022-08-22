Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Toyota reverses course, recognizes California's authority to set emissions standards
Toyota agreed to recognize California’s authority to set its own auto emission standards, ending a standoff stretching back to the Trump administration. The Japanese automaker, which once sued along with several other manufacturers to stop California from setting higher emissions standards than the federal government, said in a statement Tuesday that it has acknowledged in recent communications with the California Air Resources Board the agency’s “leadership in climate policies and its authority to set vehicle emissions standards under the Clean Air Act.”
Australian bank will stop issuing loans on new gas-powered cars in 2025
There are more electric vehicles on the road than ever before, and most automakers have committed considerable sums to direct their manufacturing might to build EVs. An Australian bank recently implemented a policy to stop issuing loans for new gasoline and diesel cars in 2025, intended to prevent customers from being locked in with gas-guzzling cars as the automotive world changes.
Honda to cut output by up to 40% in Japan due to supply disruptions
TOKYO — Honda said on Thursday it would slash production plans by up to 40% in Japan early in September due to persistent supply chain and logistical issues. The news comes even Japanese automakers have been cautiously optimistic that chips shortage that caused repeated production cutback is easing. Its...
VW, Mercedes-Benz team up with Canada in battery materials push
FRANKFURT — German carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz struck battery materials cooperation agreements with mineral-rich Canada on Tuesday, intensifying efforts to secure access to lithium, nickel and cobalt. The move comes as automakers roll out their electric-vehicle expansion strategies globally in a bid to challenge sector leader Tesla. These strategies...
Panasonic plans another $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonic Energy, holds a prototype of the 4680 format battery cell (left) next to the current 2170 battery supplied to Tesla. (Reuters, 2021) Panasonic Holdings Corp, a supplier to electric-car maker Tesla, is in talks to build an additional electric vehicle battery plant in the United States at a cost of around $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
