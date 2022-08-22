CLARKSVILLE, TN – The prestigious Nashville Symphony will perform a free concert for the community on the lawn of the Montgomery County Downtown Commons on Sept. 6. Beginning at 6 p.m., the community can participate in an Instrument Petting Zoo hosted by the Nashville Symphony. An Instrument Petting Zoo is a time when guests can go from instrument to instrument, touching and playing with them, just like we would with animals in a petting zoo! Following, at 7 p.m., the community will have the opportunity to listen to some of the country’s most talented musicians, the Nashville Symphony! The Nashville Symphony will have over 60 musicians in attendance to make this the best yet! Chairs will be available for the first 500 guests in attendance.

