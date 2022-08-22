Read full article on original website
Austin Peay women’s soccer team leaders speak on 2022-23 season and what’s in store
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team officially kicked off their season last week. They currently hold a record of 0-0-2, with their two draws against Miami(OH) and Evansville University. The Governors are led by first year head coach Kim McGowan. McGowan...
APSU Volleyball: Mikayla Powell powers Govs to season-opening win against Louisiana Tech
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Mikayla Powell opened the 2022 season with 16 kills and Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team claimed a four-set victory (25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17) against Louisiana Tech in the Big Orange Bash hosted at Clemson’s Jervey Gym, Friday morning. Powell was one...
Clarksville Youth Orchestra to hold fall auditions on Aug. 29 at Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Entering its second year with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, the Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) will have fall auditions from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Parents can save an audition slot for their youngsters at the fall auditions sign-up page....
Lexi Bielau
Alexia Rae Bielau, age 24, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Lexi entered into this life on September 16, 1997 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to parents Marcus Otto Bielau and Tamara Dawn Schoenig Roberts. Lexi attended the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, graduating from West Creek High School in 2016. In her youth, Lexi was a talented gymnast, holding the title of 2007 Tennessee State Gymnastics Champion. She had a big heart and was full of compassion. Lexi never missed an opportunity to help others and had a special affection for animals, especially dogs. She had aspired to be a Veterinarian Tech. Lexi loved hanging with friends, listening to music and reading, and spending time boating at the lake.
Pamela Sue (Wright) Jones
Pamela Sue Wright Jones, 60, of Oak Grove, KY passed away after many years of chronic health conditions on August 21, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1961 in Knoxville, TN to Roy Douglas Wright and Nora Grubb Wright. She enjoyed singing and listening to music, loved attending plays...
APSU professors using TIDES Foundation and Google grants to create campus math trail
CLARKSVILLE, TN – When it comes to outdoor recreation, Clarksville-Montgomery County offers enthusiasts paved trails, wooded hikes, heritage walks, pub crawls and even a blue way for canoeing. The offerings are expansive, and in the next year, Austin Peay State University will add to that list with a new trail to get a person’s legs and mind moving: the APSU Math Trail.
APSU’s continuing ed offers new financial literacy course this fall
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Continuing Education Department is proud to announce a new course for this fall, focusing on managing personal finances. Taught by Susan Paisley, retired State of Tennessee auditor, Financial Literacy is intended to help teens over 16 and young adults avoid the pitfalls many face when just starting out.
Nashville Symphony concert scheduled at Downtown Commons
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The prestigious Nashville Symphony will perform a free concert for the community on the lawn of the Montgomery County Downtown Commons on Sept. 6. Beginning at 6 p.m., the community can participate in an Instrument Petting Zoo hosted by the Nashville Symphony. An Instrument Petting Zoo is a time when guests can go from instrument to instrument, touching and playing with them, just like we would with animals in a petting zoo! Following, at 7 p.m., the community will have the opportunity to listen to some of the country’s most talented musicians, the Nashville Symphony! The Nashville Symphony will have over 60 musicians in attendance to make this the best yet! Chairs will be available for the first 500 guests in attendance.
Doy Thomas Summers
Doy T. Summers, age 71, of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Doy was born March 10, 1951 to the late Edward Franklin Summers and Ernestine Mullins Summers of Stewart Co., TN. Doy is also preceded in death by his wife, Judy Stewart Summers; brother, Jimmy Summers.
Trenton Crossing invites community to learn about M.A.G.I. Project
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunday morning, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., the community is invited to hear Mark Jent, Healing Hands International director of the M.A.G..I Project, speak at Trenton Crossing Church of Christ, 2650 Trenton Road. Jent will be sharing information about the M.A.G.I. Project. M.A.G.I. is...
Mildred Marie Adcox
A graveside service for Mildred Marie Adcox, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, August 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Mildred was born on March 16, 1935, in Clarksville, to Simon and Minnie Adcox who preceded her in death. Mildred enjoyed watching television and eating...
Weekend top picks: Women’s Expo, Barks & Brews, Fun with Fido
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have some big events happening this weekend, including the Women’s Expo and two fun features for your four-legged friends. Women of Clarksville Expo 2022: Grab your girlfriends, mothers and daughters and attend for this free event, with clothes, cooking and yoga, plus several food trucks. The expo will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion’s Way. Shuttles will transport attendees to and from parking at the CMCSS Central Services South building, 1312 Highway 48.
Joe Gary Travis
Mr. Joe Gray Travis, age 64, of Clarksville, TN was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. Joe was born April 3, 1958 in Clarksville, TN the beloved son of the late Perry Joe and Janie Ruth Burkhart Travis. He was dedicated to his job as a parts delivery driver for the NAPA Auto Store. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Smokin’ Joe’s old fashioned, old school cooking joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Smokin’ Joe’s in Clarksville is now a member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner Joseph Bond Sr. said Smokin’ Joe’s restaurant is legendary and was in Nashville for 25 years, and after 10 years of retirement they have reopened in Clarksville.
Patricia Ann Klein
Patricia Ann Klein, age 88, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. Patricia entered into this life on January 28, 1934, in Decker, IND, to the late Henry and Evelyn Tewalt Coomer. Patricia was a Methodist and she and her husband owned J & K Mobile Home Sales.
Laverne ‘Penny’ Russell
Emma Laverne “Penny” Russell, 83, of Clarksville, TN passed away on August 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Old Lone Oak Church Louise Road with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Nesbitt Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service at the Church.
Army vet takes dad’s dip recipe and mixes up new future with Arbo’s Cheese Dip | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After leaving the Army, Andrew Arbogast he had an idea to start his own business based on his dad’s cheese dip recipe, and Arbo’s Cheese Dip was born. This week, Arbogast joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk...
Judy Hollenbeck-Kelley
Judy Hollenbeck-Kelley, age 58, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Judy will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Angeles Soberano
Angeles Soberano, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on October 2, 1942, in the Philippines to the late Maximo Soberano and Marcela Dayag Soberano. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Johnny (Evelyn) Soberano, Analyn (Jeff) Johnston,...
Clarksville Salvation Army to hold Champions of Hope luncheon in September
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Salvation Army of Clarksville will hold their largest annual fundraiser, the Champions of Hope Luncheon & Silent Auction, on Thursday, Sep. 15. The event is being held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center and will feature guest speaker retired Salvation Army officer Lt. Col. Eddie Hobgood. Hobgood served for 38 years as a Salvation Army officer, including an appointment in 2012 to the International Headquarters in London, England, where he spearheaded the Army’s 150th anniversary celebration.
