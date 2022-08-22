Dorothy Jean Jones, 71, was born July 1, 1951 in Lexington, SC and passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was the daughter of Fred and Lizzie Quarles McMichael. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Town of Springdale where she loved her job and coworkers. Jean dedicated her free time to blessing others and baking cakes and goodies for everyone. She spent her life helping and showing compassion to any and everyone she met. She will leave behind a legacy that is full of love and prayer.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO