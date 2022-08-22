Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday
Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth inning and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jose Siri: Cedes spot in outfield to Margot
Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. For the first time since he returned from the injured list Saturday, Manuel Margot is starting in center field, leaving no room in the lineup for Siri. If Margot gains traction in center alongside everyday corner outfielders David Peralta and Randy Arozarena, Siri could be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Since being acquired from Houston on Sept. 1, Siri has slashed a mediocre .213/.262/.295 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Steps out of lineup
Devers is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers had started all 21 games since returning from the injured list Aug. 2, but he'll receive a day off after posting a .626 OPS during that stretch. Christian Arroyo will shift to third base and Enrique Hernandez to second while Jarren Duran starts in center field.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Falters in non-save situation
Hendriks allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning Wednesday against the Orioles. The White Sox were likely looking to get Hendriks some work, as he had pitched only 1.1 innings across the last seven days entering Wednesday's contest. As a result, he worked the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. Despite the stumble, Hendriks has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances. For the season, Hendriks owns a 3.27 ERA and a 64:11 K:BB across 44 frames.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury
Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL
Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on injured list
Pressly was placed on the 15-day injured list due to neck spasms Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was unavailable over the last two days due to neck stiffness, and the issue will ultimately force him to miss at least two weeks. Bryan Abreu earned a one-out save Tuesday, but Rafael Montero will likely be the top candidate to handle closing duties until Pressly is cleared to return.
CBS Sports
Brewers remove Freddy Peralta after six no-hit innings, immediately lose lead and eventually the game
Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was having very little trouble with the Cubs' lineup. So little trouble, in fact, that he had a no-hitter going through six innings. The only baserunner he allowed had reached via walk and, thanks to a caught stealing the same inning, Peralta had only faced the minimum of 18 hitters in his six innings.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Diagnosed with right calf bruise
France was diagnosed with a right calf bruise after exiting Thursday's game against the Guardians. France appeared to sustain his injury while stretching to make the final out at first base in the top of the second inning. Whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen, but Carlos Santana, Dylan Moore and Jake Lamb are candidates to step in at first base if France is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Exits Friday's game
Trevino exited Friday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent foot injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Trevino was hit by a pitch on his foot in the top of the eighth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced behind the dish in the bottom of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Breather Thursday
Stassi is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Stassi will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts while starting the last two contests. Kurt Suzuki will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Remains out
Moustakas (calf) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Nationals. Moustakas will sit for the third straight game, with the Reds having little incentive to rush the oft-injured veteran at the tail end of a lost season. Donovan Solano will make another start at first base in his absence.
CBS Sports
Four reasons why the Orioles surprisingly jumped into contention in 2022, plus what's next for the O's
At 65-59, the Baltimore Orioles are enjoying their most successful season since the days of Chris Tillman atop the rotation and JJ Hardy at shortstop. The O's have already won more games this season than any season from 2017-21, and there's still a month to play. The roster has young talent and the farm system is excellent. Baltimore is finally on the rise.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Decent in fourth rehab start
Flaherty (shoulder) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings versus Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Flaherty had some command problems, throwing two wild pitches, but he was otherwise effective while earning his first win in four rehab starts. He threw 50 of 85 pitches for strikes in the outing. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Flaherty's recovery from this start will determine if his next outing is in the minors or with the Cardinals. Barring a setback, he could be available to pitch as soon as Wednesday, and his pitch count from Friday's start suggests he won't face much of a workload limitation once he's activated from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Gott: Resumes throwing
Gott (forearm) started playing catch Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Gott has been out for just over two weeks with a right forearm strain, but he's making steps in the right direction. It's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Gets Thursday off
Arenado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Even though Arenado played just three innings in Wednesday's 7-1 loss before being ejected following his second plate appearance when he argued a third-strike call, he'll get some rest for the day game after a night game. Given that he's started in all 25 of the Cardinals' games since missing the team's two-game series in Toronto in late July, Arenado was probably overdue for a day off. Tommy Edman will spell him at third base.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Rosenthal: Dealing with lat injury
Rosenthal (hamstring) left his rehab appearance Tuesday with a lat injury and is getting checked out by a doctor Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The Brewers picked up Rosenthal from the Giants at the deadline, but his unfortunate injury history hasn't changed with his new team. Thoracic outlet syndrome and hip surgery wiped out his entire 2021 season, and he's since dealt with both hamstring and lat troubles. Whether or not he has time to make it back from his latest setback before the end of the season is unclear.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Wynton Bernard: Heads to bench
Bernard is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Bernard will head to the bench after going 7-for-21 with a double, a stolen base, five runs and two RBI while starting each of the past five games in center field. Garrett Hampson will get a look in center Thursday, but Bernard may keep seeing most of the opportunities at the position if he continues to fare well at the plate.
CBS Sports
Braves' Spencer Strider: Sharp again Friday
Strider (8-4) earned the win Friday over the Cardinals, allowing one run on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman with seven strikeouts in six innings. Strider threw 72 of 102 pitches for strikes in a sharp start. This was the fifth time in his last six outings he's limited opponents to one run. The right-hander trimmed his ERA to 2.87 with a 1.03 WHIP and 158:38 K:BB across 106.2 innings through 27 appearances (16 starts) this season. He'll look to keep this good stretch going in his next start, tentatively projected for next week at home versus Colorado.
