rew-online.com
The Hazel Luxury Rental Launches Leasing in Stamford, CT
The Hazel Stamford, a premium new rental building ideally located near the Stamford, CT waterfront and minutes from Metro North trains into Manhattan, has officially launched leasing for its 183 upscale apartments. Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the stylish seven-story building offers a mix of studio and one-bedroom...
A Decade of Inactivity Has Done This to a Now-Abandoned West Haven Neighborhood
A phrase that will send chills down the spine of any land-owner is Eminent Domain. Eminent Domain is "the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation." For us common folks, it means that someone with a lot of money wants to build something where your home is, so how much you want for it?
Register Citizen
Labor officials end probe into Vazzano restaurants, levy more penalties
MONROE — The state’s year-and-a-half probe into labor violations within John Vazzano’s local restaurant empire has wrapped up, with officials Friday announcing nearly $16,000 in recovered back wages and penalties levied against a fifth establishment, Vazzy’s Osteria in Monroe. That brings the overall financial hit from...
NewsTimes
Behind Panera Bread’s plan to build a drive-thru café in Danbury
DANBURY - Panera Bread wants to move from leased on the city’s west side and build a free-standing drive-thru café in a nearby space. “It is proposed to construct a new stand-alone Panera Café building with a drive-thru and a proposed revised parking configuration to accommodate the new building use,” reads an application filed with the city’s Environmental Impact Commission.
NewsTimes
These Connecticut eateries will be serving at Bridgeport's Sound On Sound music festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Though bands and musicians are often the primary draw for most music festivals, the food options are arguably just as important. The Sound On Sound music festival in Bridgeport, which announced its set times on Thursday, has also revealed...
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
greenwichfreepress.com
GPD to Deploy Additional Officers to Greenwich Ave after Incidents with Youth
GFP received tips from residents Wednesday night around 9pm describing a large group of high school age youth hassling adults on Greenwich Avenue, and later talking about creating “havoc” at CVS before heading to that store. On Thursday, Lt Martin O’Reilly said Greenwich Police received calls Wednesday night...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Brush Fire
2022-08-25@12:44pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A reported brush fire on Pease Avenue visible from I-95 exit 19. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
marketplace.org
This Connecticut contractor says rising demand has left him “overwhelmed”
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Bruce Ridenour has worked as a wall coverings contractor for 40 years, primarily hanging wallpaper...
DoingItLocal
WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY
#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
Register Citizen
Whole Foods looks to open new store in Old Saybrook
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Rhode Island developer has plans to open a Whole Foods supermarket in Old Saybrook at the intersection of Spencer Plains Road and Route 1. Carpionato Group has signed an agreement with the upscale Texas-based supermarket chain to occupy...
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
NewsTimes
Danbury area school leaders confident they can manage COVID issues
Coming into the third school year since the start of the pandemic, district superintendents said they are confident COVID-19 will be more manageable than in prior years. With continued mitigation strategies and student support, many are optimistic they can successfully tackle any challenges that may arise. “I think COVID is...
ID Released For Many Found Burning At Park In New Canaan
A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the medical examiner's office...
Register Citizen
Man suspected in Trumbull mall robbery arrested
TRUMBULL — Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull mall’s JCPenney store Thursday afternoon. Howayne Mcintosh, 35, of Bridgeport, was also wanted for a June shoplifting incident at the mall’s Target store, according to police. Mcintosh was allegedly spotted hiding merchandise under...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
nerej.com
Smith of George J. Smith & Son facilitates $2.8 million sale to Genesis at 990 Boston Post Rd.
Milford, CT DeForest Smith, CCIM, SIOR president of George J. Smith & Son Commercial and Investment Real Estate has sold a property for a new Genesis automobile showroom. The property, located at 990 Boston Post Rd., was the former Hooters Restaurant and sold for $2.8 million. The new Genesis facility...
themonroesun.com
Five men indicted for Connecticut catalytic converter theft ring
NEW HAVEN, CT — A nine-count indictment charging five men with federal offenses related to their participation in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring was unsealed, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice today. The announcement was made by Vanessa Roberts Avery, U.S. Attorney...
CT woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
(AP) – A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of Middlebury, Vermont, argue […]
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
