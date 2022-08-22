Fort Worth rooftop bars worth the climb

If you enjoy overlooking the city skyline with an alcoholic beverage in hand, perhaps a rooftop bar could in the cards for your next night out in Fort Worth.

The Star-Telegram already brought you the lowdown on where to find speakeasy-style bars in Fort Worth. But this time it’s all about finding a place to kickback and enjoy the night sky uninterrupted.

From sprawling hotels to historic buildings, the Fort Worth skyline is one of a kind in Texas. Here’s where to find rooftop bars in the city:

Atico

The Atico rooftop bar is perched above the SpringHill Suites Fort Worth Historic Stockyards hotel.

Atico is inspired by chef Tim Love’s trips through Barcelona, bringing Spanish-inspired food and drinks to the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. There are over a dozen wine selections available from Spain, a handful from France and several offerings from the U.S.

The food menu has a plethora of appetizers and dishes to pair with the extensive beverage collection. Offerings include smoked trout dip with lemon zest, shaved tenderloin and apple style flatbread and wood-roasted whole branzino fish with salsa and creme fraiche.

Monday-Wednesday from 4:30-11 p.m., Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Location: 2315 N. Main St.

2315 N. Main St. Website: Atico Fort Worth

Branch & Bird

Atop the Sky Lobby level of Frost Tower in downtown Fort Worth sits Branch & Bird.

Branch & Bird might not quite be on the rooftop of the Frost Tower, but it is on the 12th floor and features both indoor and outdoor seating. Live music is plentiful at the bar, featuring a special half-priced wine bottle night on Wednesday’s from 5 to 8 p.m. and more music on Saturday’s from 6 to 9 p.m.

Along with an extensive beer, wine and cocktail menu, the bar offers both lunch and dinner service. Lunch offerings include buffalo chicken flatbread, chicken banh mi bao bun tacos and cacio e pepe. Dinner options include shrimp linguini, bone-in beef short rib and crispy pancetta gnocchi. Reservations are recommended for dining out.

Monday from 8 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m.- 9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 4-10 p.m. and closed on Sunday. Location: 640 Taylor St.

640 Taylor St. Website: Branch & Bird

Free Play

If you’re looking for a trip back the ‘80s or days of spending countless hours behind an arcade machine, Free Play is the stop for you.

Not only does Free Play offer patrons unlimited play on classic arcade games like “Pac-Man”, “Street Fighter” and “Dragon’s Lair”, but there’s a full bar on tap as well. Atop the arcade is a rooftop patio complete with plenty of seating and its own small tiki bar serving up frozen drinks.

Free Play’s beer offerings provide a wealth of beverages to choose from, including local brews from Fort Worth-based breweries’ Martin House Brewing Company and Panther Island Brewing. Patrons can also choose bites from the kitchen that serves hot-pressed sandwiches and personal flatbread pizzas.

Monday-Thursday from 3-11 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.- 2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Location: 1311 Lipscomb St.

1311 Lipscomb St. Website: Free Play Fort Worth

Houston Street Bar and Patio

Located near downtown, Houston Street Bar and Patio has a second story rooftop bar.

Patrons can find patio seating atop the building with an upstairs bar open and pouring, with plenty of TV’s around. But if you’re looking for a lively evening, karaoke is available on Wednesday’s from 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. and Sunday’s 8 p.m.- midnight.

Food options include various pizzas, burgers and sandwiches, along with bowls of chili and quesadillas.

Monday-Tuesday from 3 p.m.- midnight, Wednesday-Friday from 3 p.m.- 2 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 11:30 a.m.- 2 a.m. Location: 902 Houston St.

902 Houston St. Website: Houston Street Bar and Patio

Lot 12

Lot 12 is perched on top of The Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU hotel located on the edge of Texas Christian University’s campus.

This rooftop bar has both indoor and outdoor seating, along with a full food and drink menu. Happy hour runs daily from 4 to 8 p.m., with themed nights everyday of the week from Taco and Tequila Tuesday to Spurs on Thurs and Froggy Friday.

The drink and food menu’s have TCU tie in choices like the Frog Fountain, (red/rose wine, peach schnapps, orange and pineapple juice) and the Frog 75, (gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and sparkling wine. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there’s even a Top Golf suite available for avid golfers looking to tee off.

Tuesday-Thursday from 4-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed on Monday. Location: 2512 W. Berry St.

2512 W. Berry St. Website: Lot 12 TCU

The rooftop of Reata in its Houston Street location Mike Micaleff

Reata

Perched atop the Fort Worth-staple — Reata — is a rooftop bar that overlooks the downtown’s Sundance Square.

Reata’s rooftop bar is multi-level, offering customers plenty of space for dining and sipping on western-inspired cocktails. The entire rooftop area can accommodate up to 300 guests and including the grotto bar, which features green lush landscaping and a waterfall.

There are over a dozen signature cocktails to choose from a millionaires margarita, key lime pie martini and Fort Worth Old Fashioned. Reata also has a bevy of wine selections from around the world and the Lone Star State.

Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for lunch, Sunday-Thursday from 5-8:30 p.m. and Friday from 5-9:30 p.m. for dinner. Location: 310 Houston St.

310 Houston St. Website: Reata Restaurant

The Sinclair hotel

The Sinclair rooftop bar sits on the 17th floor of the Sundance Square-located, Sinclair hotel.

Among the other amenities at the hotel, the rooftop bar offers customer’s panoramic views of the Fort Worth skyline. The Sinclair is one of several Autograph Collections luzury-style hotels by Marriot.

The rooftop bar has plenty of appetizers, drinks and deserts to keep the sky high night going.

Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m.- 1 a.m. Location: 512 Main St.

512 Main St. Website: Sinclair Fort Worth

The Sinclair is a new luxury hotel under the Marriott Autograph collection in downtown Fort Worth. It features a rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Tinies

Mexican restaurant Tinies has its own rooftop bar atop its building called — Escondite — which translates to English as hideaway or hiding place.

This second story rooftop patio provides views of south Main Street and downtown Fort Worth. Happy hour for Escondite are Tuesday-Friday from 4- 6 p.m. and reverse happy hour is Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Thirsty patrons can find an extensive list of tequila and mezcal options from the bar. Dinner options include Mexcian rotisserie chicken, roasted pork pastor and grilled mahi mahi. Lunch is served only on Friday’s, while brunch is open on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

Monday-Saturday from 4-10 p.m., Friday lunch from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday brunch from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Location: 113 S. Main St.

113 S. Main St. Website: Tinies

Varsity Tavern

Located near West Seventh Street, Varsity Tavern is serving drinks both inside and above.

Atop the tavern is a rooftop bar and gaming area for patrons looking to hangout between cocktails. Patrons can choose from several food options, including burgers, tacos and several appetizers.

Brunch is served on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.