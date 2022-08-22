The Americans Abroad Five: Suddenly the strikers are red hot

All of a sudden, the U.S. men’s national team has some striker options.

In one week. three USMNT forwards combined for five goals: Josh Sargent, Haji Wright and Jordan Pefok.

Like any striker not named Jesús Ferreira, the trio is right on the roster bubble for the World Cup and, more immediately, on the roster bubble for September’s final two tune-ups.

It’s unlikely that all three will be on the plane to Qatar but if they keep up their current form, they will give Gregg Berhalter a desired and unexpected problem: too many in-form forwards to fit on one roster.

The Sargent renaissance has arrived

Have we been wrong about Josh Sargent all along? The 22-year-old has been struggling to score for what seems like years. To be fair to him though, it's hard to imagine many natural strikers having much attacking success playing as a defensive winger for a team as abject as Norwich has been. But a relegation and a switch back to his natural position led to the best week Sargent has had in years — and not a moment too soon. Sargent scored three goals in two games , looking like the confident goalscorer we saw in the early stages of his career. It's been almost a year since Sargent was with the USMNT. The goals are nice, but he'll have to view this week as simply the beginning of his journey back.

Leeds United States of America

Let's just include all three Americans in here, because Sunday was a brilliant day for all of them. Brenden Aaronson scored his first Leeds goal by doing what he does best: being an absolutely annoying player who chases every lost cause. This time, the cause was far from lost. Tyler Adams had his best game yet for Leeds by putting in a prototypical Tyler Adams performance . Much, like his American teammate, he excels at being absolutely awful to play against. But the day's biggest winner may have been Jesse Marsch, who is turning many skeptics into believers in Yorkshire. Sunday's win was proof that Marsch has already put his stamp on Leeds in a way he couldn't last season at RB Leipzig. This result was no fluke and Leeds will, if nothing else, be very annoying to play against all season long.

Reyna's return

Let's forget for a moment that he didn't have much of an impact and that his team collapsed in epic fashion, it is still a massive development that Giovanni Reyna was back on a soccer field this weekend. Reyna played 28 minutes in Borussia Dortmund's 3-2 loss to Werder Bremen (a game Dortmund led 2-0 in the 88th minute), his first game time since April. The rust was understandable, but seeing Reyna back on the field in Dortmund's third game was just about a best-case scenario when the team has been clear about its intention to bring him back slowly after an injury-plagued 2021-22 season.

Weah may miss September friendlies

Timothy Weah's ankle injury appears to be worse than it initially appeared. Lille president Olivier Létang said this weekend that Weah – who has already missed the club's first three games – will require three weeks of immobilization for his injury. That timeframe would put Weah in doubt for the USMNT's two friendlies at the end of September against Japan and Saudi Arabia. Weah is a lock for the World Cup roster if healthy but if he misses a chunk of time with Lille and the September friendlies, his starting position could be in jeopardy — particularly if Reyna stays healthy and Aaronson continues to impress at Leeds.

Pefok stays hot for Union Berllin

Jordan Pefok is taking to Germany like a fish to water. The 26-year-old s cored and assisted in Saturday's win over RB Leipzig , continuing his red-hot start at Union Berlin. Pefok has been a scoring machine at club level for more than two seasons now, but he's been used sparingly by the USMNT. He's played just once in 2022, and that appearance against Mexico saw him produce a miss that will long be remembered by U.S. fans. But Pefok is proving he can translate his club form from Switzerland to the German Bundesliga, which may be enough to earn another chance ahead of the World Cup.

Free kicks

Kevin Paredes made his season debut for Wolfsburg, playing the last 15 minutes of a scoreless draw with Schalke. U.S.-eligible Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has now scored in all of his first three games on loan at Reims.

Haji Wright struck twice as Antalyaspor trounced Trabzonspor 5-2.andhave played every minute so far for Fulham, which has started the Premier League season with two draws and a win.made his debut for Celta Vigo, playing the last few minutes of a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid.

1

1