Part of I-44 West in Oklahoma City closed after semi-truck overturns
A section of Interstate 44 West in Oklahoma City is closed after a semi-truck overturned Friday afternoon.
Semitruck Collides With Vehicle, Flips Over On I-44
Oklahoma City fire and police crews are on the scene Friday of a semitruck accident on Interstate 44. The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the westbound lane of I-44 near May Avenue. Following the accident, the semitruck turned on one of its sides and lost its cargo. No...
News On 6
At Least 1 Injured Following Rollover Crash At SW OKC Car Wash
At least one person was injured Thursday morning in a rollover crash at a southwest Oklahoma City car wash. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Vehicle Crashes Into Building In NE OKC
A driver drove their car into a building early Friday morning. The collision happened around 2 a.m. near Northeast 122nd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Authorities said they don't know why the driver and the vehicle drove into the structure. The driver was treated by medical personnel.
News On 6
OCPD: 1 Injured Following Overnight Shooting In Downtown OKC
One person was injured following an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Boulevard. A group of people had gathered outside of a club when shots were fired, police said. One...
News On 6
1 Person Shot At Southwest OKC Hotel
Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side. The shooting happened at an inn just after 6 p.m. Friday near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a male victim went to the inn's office saying he had been shot in the...
News On 6
Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year. Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason. Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. No word...
News On 6
Edmond North Student Involved In Motorcycle Crash Dies From Injuries
An Edmond North student involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning has died from their injuries. The 17-year-old was driving on Kelly Ave when they hit another vehicle. Edmond Public Schools issued the following statement:. "Edmond Public Schools is heartbroken to learn of the untimely death of an Edmond North...
okcfox.com
Large grass fire in north Edmond causes smoke to billow over I-35
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Traffic on I-35 near Covell Road almost came to a standstill Thursday afternoon. A large grass fire caused smoke to billow over the highway, creating low visibility for some drivers. The fire burned a fence line and the shoulder of I-35, setting several trees on...
news9.com
WATCH: DEQ News Conference On Multiple Hazardous Waste Fires
Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality general counsel Rob Singletary provided an update on fires sparked by hazardous material across the state. Among the fires sparked by the waste occurred at Bordwine Development earlier this month. Singletary said the waste consisted of expired hand...
News On 6
Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously injuring another has been arraigned. Investigators say Benjamin Plank shot and killed Deputy Robert Swartz as he attempted to serve an eviction warrant. Deputy Mark Johns was shot as he was trying to protect Swartz from the gunfire.
Grady Co. Commissioner Embezzlement Trial Begins
The embezzlement trial against current Grady County commissioner Michael Walker began on Monday. The District 1 commissioner is accused of using roughly $30,000 of county funds to make improvements to a private road outside his home. An OSBI investigation found the project to be an illegal use of public money.
News On 6
State Highway 74 Reopened South Of Maysville
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Oklahoma State Highway 74 have been reopened after an accident blocked off the lanes. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an accident on State Highway 74 near County Road 1570 1.5 miles east of OK-74 Wednesday morning.
News On 6
Edmond North Student In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash
An Edmond North High School student is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened Thursday morning near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to police, a minivan was driving northbound and turned left into the Lowe's parking lot when they were struck by a...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
News On 6
Suspect Accused Of Shooting, Killing Oklahoma Co. Deputy Appears In Court
The man who is accused of killing a deputy and leading law enforcement on a chase appeared in court Thursday. Benjamin Plank's appearance did not take long. News 9's Brittany Toolis had more.
Oklahoma City man says he used Apple AirTag to track down stolen motorbike
It’s rare to get your items back after they’ve been stolen, but that was not the case for one Oklahoman. He claims his miniature motorbike was stolen off his front porch earlier this week. That’s when he took matters into his own hands.
news9.com
Business Owner Upset By Number Of Unhoused People Near His Property
A downtown Oklahoma City property owner says he’s spending hundreds of thousands to deal with a problem he doesn’t believe should be his. It’s one the city says is happening across the country, and it’s trying a new approach. Welding torches hum and grinders buzz in...
OKC police, Oklahoma County deputies reveal new information following murder of deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department have released new information following the murder of an Oklahoma County deputy. Deputy Robert Swartz was shot while attempting to serve an eviction warrant. The suspect, identified as Benjamin...
