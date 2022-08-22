ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

News On 6

Vehicle Crashes Into Building In NE OKC

A driver drove their car into a building early Friday morning. The collision happened around 2 a.m. near Northeast 122nd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Authorities said they don't know why the driver and the vehicle drove into the structure. The driver was treated by medical personnel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: 1 Injured Following Overnight Shooting In Downtown OKC

One person was injured following an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Boulevard. A group of people had gathered outside of a club when shots were fired, police said. One...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Person Shot At Southwest OKC Hotel

Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side. The shooting happened at an inn just after 6 p.m. Friday near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a male victim went to the inn's office saying he had been shot in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year. Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason. Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. No word...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Edmond North Student Involved In Motorcycle Crash Dies From Injuries

An Edmond North student involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning has died from their injuries. The 17-year-old was driving on Kelly Ave when they hit another vehicle. Edmond Public Schools issued the following statement:. "Edmond Public Schools is heartbroken to learn of the untimely death of an Edmond North...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Large grass fire in north Edmond causes smoke to billow over I-35

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Traffic on I-35 near Covell Road almost came to a standstill Thursday afternoon. A large grass fire caused smoke to billow over the highway, creating low visibility for some drivers. The fire burned a fence line and the shoulder of I-35, setting several trees on...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

WATCH: DEQ News Conference On Multiple Hazardous Waste Fires

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality general counsel Rob Singletary provided an update on fires sparked by hazardous material across the state. Among the fires sparked by the waste occurred at Bordwine Development earlier this month. Singletary said the waste consisted of expired hand...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz

Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

State Highway 74 Reopened South Of Maysville

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Oklahoma State Highway 74 have been reopened after an accident blocked off the lanes. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an accident on State Highway 74 near County Road 1570 1.5 miles east of OK-74 Wednesday morning.
MAYSVILLE, OK
News On 6

Edmond North Student In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash

An Edmond North High School student is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened Thursday morning near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to police, a minivan was driving northbound and turned left into the Lowe's parking lot when they were struck by a...
EDMOND, OK

