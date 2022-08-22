Read full article on original website
PCH traffic limited after man struck by vehicle
Traffic was limited on the Pacific Coast Highway Thursday night after a person was struck by a vehicle, officials said. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. in the 22000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway, according to Supervisor Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The man who was struck was flown […]
foxla.com
Flash flooding washes out eastbound 10 Freeway near AZ-CA border in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Thousands of travelers and truck drivers bound for Arizona are being rerouted after raging floodwaters washed out a section of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the Arizona-California border. Caltrans shared photos of the washout on social media that showed a huge piece of...
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
signalscv.com
Interstate 5 northbound lanes reopen after big rig fire
The California Highway Patrol reopened northbound lanes 1 and 2 on Interstate 5 at approximately 3:08 p.m. after a big rig was fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a nearby hillside. The California Highway Patrol issued a SIG alert for standstill traffic on all northbound lanes on...
foxla.com
East Fire: Fire scorches just north of Glendora
GLENDORA, Calif. - Authorities say a brush fire in the hills above Glendora is burning out of control Friday and has grown to nearly 100 acres. As of Friday morning, the East fire is 20% percent contained, and it is not threatening any structures or homes in the area. It...
L.A. Weekly
Francisco Javier Flores Killed in Collision on 91 Freeway [Anaheim, CA]
32-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead, 4 Others Injured in Traffic Accident on 91 Freeway. The incident took place on the eastbound 91 Freeway just before 6:00 p.m. involving a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla. According to initial reports, high speeds were a contributing factor in the accident. Furthermore,...
1 Trapped After 2-Vehicle Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection on Avenue M and 70th Street West in the city of Lancaster around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Witnesses stated that the gray sedan was traveling east on Avenue M and came to...
Transient causes tens of thousands in damage to Mid-City neighborhood, leaving Angelenos on edge
Residents of a Mid-City neighborhood are angry and fearful as a transient has repeatedly vandalized the area in recent weeks, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. “I want to be safe in my own house, but I don’t feel safe going outside in the middle of the night because I know he’s roaming […]
theavtimes.com
Details released on head-on collision in the AV, deceased driver ID’d
Authorities Thursday released more information on the two-vehicle crash that happened in the Antelope Valley area Monday afternoon, which left one driver dead and another with major injuries. The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on Avenue O west of 220th Street East, according to a California Highway...
signalscv.com
Firefighters respond to Canyon Country garage fire
Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a garage fire that broke out in a Canyon Country home Wednesday evening, according to Fire Department officials. According to a supervising fire dispatcher Miguel Ornelas, the garage fire was first reported at 6:32 p.m. at 30444 Sunrose Place in Canyon Country and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the garage in the two-story, single-family dwelling.
foxla.com
Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
foxla.com
Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting on 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 26-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested in connection to a suspected road rage shooting investigation on the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley, the California Highway Patrol announced. On Wednesday around 10:35 p.m., CHP officials said the driver of a white Nissan Frontier fired an unknown...
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
Santa Clarita Radio
Big Rig Fire Stops All Traffic On Northbound 5 Freeway South Of Santa Clarita
A big rig fire stopped all traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway south of the Calgrove exit Tuesday afternoon, preventing travel into Santa Clarita through the route. At around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a big rig fire on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Santa Clarita, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
Gunman opens fire on mother of 3 on L.A. freeway; possible road rage case
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A mother of three is shaken up after multiple shots were fired at her vehicle on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. “Laquisha,” who did not want her identity revealed due to safety concerns, said the bullet holes in her car are a constant reminder of her violent […]
L.A. Weekly
Larita Davis Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Campus Drive [Long Beach, CA]
48-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident on East Seventh Street. The incident took place at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Campus Drive at around 1:40 a.m. on August 22nd, involving a pedestrian later identified as 45-year-old Davis, and a vehicle. Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle remained...
foxla.com
1 killed after truck rolls over divider on Anaheim highway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on State Route 91 in Anaheim Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol, and three other people were hospitalized. Reports of the crash began coming in just before 6 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Route...
PLANetizen
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
foxla.com
Orange County hit by street takeovers
Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
