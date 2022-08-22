ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

KTLA

PCH traffic limited after man struck by vehicle

Traffic was limited on the Pacific Coast Highway Thursday night after a person was struck by a vehicle, officials said. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. in the 22000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway, according to Supervisor Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The man who was struck was flown […]
MALIBU, CA
signalscv.com

Interstate 5 northbound lanes reopen after big rig fire

The California Highway Patrol reopened northbound lanes 1 and 2 on Interstate 5 at approximately 3:08 p.m. after a big rig was fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a nearby hillside. The California Highway Patrol issued a SIG alert for standstill traffic on all northbound lanes on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

East Fire: Fire scorches just north of Glendora

GLENDORA, Calif. - Authorities say a brush fire in the hills above Glendora is burning out of control Friday and has grown to nearly 100 acres. As of Friday morning, the East fire is 20% percent contained, and it is not threatening any structures or homes in the area. It...
GLENDORA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Francisco Javier Flores Killed in Collision on 91 Freeway [Anaheim, CA]

32-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead, 4 Others Injured in Traffic Accident on 91 Freeway. The incident took place on the eastbound 91 Freeway just before 6:00 p.m. involving a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla. According to initial reports, high speeds were a contributing factor in the accident. Furthermore,...
ANAHEIM, CA
theavtimes.com

Details released on head-on collision in the AV, deceased driver ID’d

Authorities Thursday released more information on the two-vehicle crash that happened in the Antelope Valley area Monday afternoon, which left one driver dead and another with major injuries. The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on Avenue O west of 220th Street East, according to a California Highway...
signalscv.com

Firefighters respond to Canyon Country garage fire

Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a garage fire that broke out in a Canyon Country home Wednesday evening, according to Fire Department officials. According to a supervising fire dispatcher Miguel Ornelas, the garage fire was first reported at 6:32 p.m. at 30444 Sunrose Place in Canyon Country and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the garage in the two-story, single-family dwelling.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Big Rig Fire Stops All Traffic On Northbound 5 Freeway South Of Santa Clarita

A big rig fire stopped all traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway south of the Calgrove exit Tuesday afternoon, preventing travel into Santa Clarita through the route. At around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a big rig fire on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Santa Clarita, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Larita Davis Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Campus Drive [Long Beach, CA]

48-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident on East Seventh Street. The incident took place at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Campus Drive at around 1:40 a.m. on August 22nd, involving a pedestrian later identified as 45-year-old Davis, and a vehicle. Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle remained...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

1 killed after truck rolls over divider on Anaheim highway

ANAHEIM, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on State Route 91 in Anaheim Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol, and three other people were hospitalized. Reports of the crash began coming in just before 6 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Route...
ANAHEIM, CA
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Orange County hit by street takeovers

Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

