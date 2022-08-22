Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
MSU released its men's basketball roster on Friday...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Second night of high school football
Week 1 was basically broken up 50-50 between teams playing on Thursday and teams playing Friday.
Michigan State Men’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Roster
Michigan State men's basketball released its 2022-23 roster on Friday afternoon. The 2022-23 Spartans feature ten returning players. They include fifth-year junior Joey Hauser, senior Tyson Walker, redshirt sophomores Mady Sissoko and A.J. Hoggard. As well as true sophomores Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks. The squad also features walk-ons Davis...
Exciting Alternatives on MSU’s Campus if Football’s Not Your Thing
I had zero interest in, or allegiance to, any college or collegiate athletic program when I moved to East Lansing in 1996. Michigan and Notre Dame were the most popular teams in Southwest Michigan at the time. I recall some MSU fans sprinkled into the fanbase too. Perhaps it was because my alma matter was maize & blue like U of M?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best Places to Watch MSU Football in the Lansing Area
MSU football is coming back on the gridiron, the pre-season #15 ranked Spartans kickoff their season on Friday, September 5th at 7 pm against Western Michigan University at Spartan Stadium. Going to football games is a lot of fun for me and my family. We set up the tailgate early,...
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy (On a Thursday): Mid-Michigan High School football scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first week of High School football started with a bang! With two Frenzys in a row, it’s hard to imagine day two can top Thursday’s action. Check below for scores and game recaps for Thursday, August 25th!. East Lansing 21, Portage Central 15.
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for 2022 season-openers
High schools around Michigan kicked off the 2022 football season Thursday, with some teams waiting until Friday to play their season-openers. Saginaw-area results for Thursday, with Friday’s schedule:. Thursday’s games. Heritage 53, Alpena 0. Romulus Summit 6, Saginaw United 0. Fenton 46, Midland Dow 7. Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich...
Previewing Okemos @ Mason Tonight
Tonight is the season premiere of high school football on The Game 730 AM WVFN. Erik "Doc" Love will join Brock Palmbos from Mason High School just before the 7:00 kickoff. Brock will have pregame coverage starting at 6:00. Okemos vs. Mason is a longtime rivalry that has been played...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying
Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
abc12.com
Saginaw woman wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman says her jaw "dropped about a foot" after she realized she won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 62-year-old won the top prize in the Cashword Multiplier game with a ticket purchased at the GC Express gas station at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody breaks school and Fortress course records
FRANKENMUTH, WJRT (WJRT) - Bobcats' Kate Brody is starting this year off with a bang. She broke the school and Fortress course records at the SVL Pre-Season Tournament Wednesday morning. Brody shoot a 62 with no bogeys and hit every green in regulation. The previous school record was a 65,...
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Wing Company opens East Lansing location
Wing lovers have a lot to be happy about, as Detroit Wing Company is officially open for business.
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw
More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Flint Bishop Airport’s target cities include LA, Denver, Atlanta
FLINT, MI -- Los Angeles, Denver and Atlanta are among Bishop Airport’s most-wanted destinations and an aviation analyst says the airport is in a position to land one or more of them in the next several years. Brad DiFiore, managing director of Ailevon Pacific, told a group in Flint...
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0