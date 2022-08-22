ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan State Men’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Roster

Michigan State men's basketball released its 2022-23 roster on Friday afternoon. The 2022-23 Spartans feature ten returning players. They include fifth-year junior Joey Hauser, senior Tyson Walker, redshirt sophomores Mady Sissoko and A.J. Hoggard. As well as true sophomores Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks. The squad also features walk-ons Davis...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Okemos, MI
City
Mason, MI
Lansing, MI
Education
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
City
Holt, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
Lansing, MI
Football
City
Portland, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football scoreboard for 2022 season-openers

High schools around Michigan kicked off the 2022 football season Thursday, with some teams waiting until Friday to play their season-openers. Saginaw-area results for Thursday, with Friday’s schedule:. Thursday’s games. Heritage 53, Alpena 0. Romulus Summit 6, Saginaw United 0. Fenton 46, Midland Dow 7. Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich...
SAGINAW, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Previewing Okemos @ Mason Tonight

Tonight is the season premiere of high school football on The Game 730 AM WVFN. Erik "Doc" Love will join Brock Palmbos from Mason High School just before the 7:00 kickoff. Brock will have pregame coverage starting at 6:00. Okemos vs. Mason is a longtime rivalry that has been played...
MASON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Free Game#Mascots#American Football#Highschoolsports
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying

Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
abc12.com

Saginaw woman wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman says her jaw "dropped about a foot" after she realized she won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 62-year-old won the top prize in the Cashword Multiplier game with a ticket purchased at the GC Express gas station at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.
SAGINAW, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
MLB
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy