Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was shot by a trooper after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died. Multiple sources have confirmed that Imonie Hackett, 31, passed away. Hackett was hospitalized after the shooting. At this time, it’s unclear if her death was a result of the...
1 dead after Youngstown shooting, suspect turns himself in
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person is dead following a shooting at a North Side gas station. Police responded to the Logan Gas Mart a little before 9 pm Friday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found shell casings and blood, but the victim and suspect were gone.
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
(WKBN) — Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio. Authorities say they’ve started seeing something known as “Tranq-Dope” turning up in the Columbus...
Facial reconstruction unveiled in local cold case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At one time, the man’s remains may have been forgotten. Police, with help from the state Attorney General’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, are seeking help identifying a man whose skeletal remains were found in an East Side cemetery in 1987. They unveiled a facial reconstruction of the man at a press conference Thursday at the city police department.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Mahoning County rape case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County found a man accused of sex crimes against two children not guilty of all charges. Butler Johnson, V, 30, was on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on a 15-count indictment, which included charges of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct.
Trumbull County humane agents seizing roosters, hens from property
GUSTAVUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents were in Northern Trumbull County Friday removing dozens of birds from a property as part of an investigation. Animal Welfare League’s humane agents were in Gustavus serving a search warrant at a property on Saddler Krohler Road. CEO Lori Shandor said agents...
Bond set for woman accused of running man over
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a woman accused of running a man over during an argument in May. Kasodah Davenport, 25, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.
Murder suspect indicted by grand jury
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for a July 31 shooting death on the South Side. John Morgan, 45, is charged with murder for the death of Daniel Peek, 46, who was shot at home in the 1400 block of East Florida Avenue.
Teen charged, accused of threatening Girard school shooting
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after police say he made a threat about “shooting the place up” regarding Girard City Schools. According to the Girard Police Department, a caller left an anonymous tip to the Ohio Safe School hotline, saying that a student had been heard saying that he was bringing a gun to school on Friday. The tipster reported hearing the student make the shooting threat in several classrooms during the day, and the name of the student was passed on to the hotline operator.
Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury after humane investigators say she is responsible for a dead dog that was found locked in a closet. Rayne Lynn Dunmire has been charged with cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals. On July...
Bones found in woods in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating bones found on the city’s East Side. They were called to the woods along Thorn Hill Road just before 5 p.m. Friday. According to Captain Jason Simon, a woman found them while she was looking for her lost dog. The...
Shooting of child leaves clergy frustrated in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown pastor Lew Macklin with Trinity Baptist Church says the shooting of a six-year-old child on what would have been his first day of school should make the community uncomfortable. He said those who have information about the early morning incident on East Avondale need...
Columbiana County facing $48M unpaid child support backlog
(WKBN) — August is recognized as Child Support Awareness month in Ohio, and the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office said they are going to go after those who haven’t paid — some who haven’t paid in 20 years. The backlog of unpaid child support the Columbiana...
Vallourec furnace destroys guns seized by Youngstown Police Department
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Guns seized by the city police department dating back to 1993 met their maker Thursday: the electric arc furnace at Vallourec Steel. The guns — most of them long guns — were destroyed after a judge issued a judgment entry approving their destruction.
Roads to close for Panerathon
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Drivers will want to avoid some roads n Youngstown during Panerathon on Sunday. The 2-mile course will include the following roads:. These roads will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, so it’s advised to plan ahead.
Man charged after deputy finds 179 g. of meth, mushrooms
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal authorities have charged a man, saying that he was driving around with methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms in Windham Township on November 15, 2021. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Markus Shaw III, 37, of Warren, was pulled over by...
Verdict reached in Trumbull County murder case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in a Trumbull County murder trial. The jury returned a guilty verdict against Cedrick Patterson on a murder charge and six other charges that he faced. He was acquitted of the tampering evidence charge that he faced. Patterson was accused...
Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman that was charged with murder for a hit-and-run crash in May has been taken into custody. Kasodah Davenport, 25, was picked up Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force. She is facing charges of murder and theft for...
TRMC recognized for inpatient diabetes program
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull Regional Medical Center was recognized for its inpatient diabetes care program. The hospital earned the Joint Commission’s Advanced Certification for the 12th year in a row. The goal of Trumbull Regional’s program is to promote good sugar control, educate patients, and teach the...
Underwear and sock giveaway set for Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Low-income and needy children in Youngstown can get free socks and underwear at a giveaway planned this Saturday. The Mahoning County District of Saint Vincent De Paul will host the giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at its food pantry located across the street from Saint Cyril and Methodius Chruch, 252 E. Wood Street.
