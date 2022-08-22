GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after police say he made a threat about “shooting the place up” regarding Girard City Schools. According to the Girard Police Department, a caller left an anonymous tip to the Ohio Safe School hotline, saying that a student had been heard saying that he was bringing a gun to school on Friday. The tipster reported hearing the student make the shooting threat in several classrooms during the day, and the name of the student was passed on to the hotline operator.

GIRARD, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO