RadarOnline

Who’s Next? CNN Boss Chris Licht Set To Announce The Axe Has Fallen On ‘New Day’ With Brianna Keilar & John Berman ‘WITHIN DAYS’

Cutthroat CNN boss Chris Licht is set to drop the hammer on the struggling morning news program New Day, Radar has confirmed.When Licht fired Brian Stelter and his lowly rated Unreliable Sources show last week, the top brass braced staff for more changes: “There will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it.”That next big “change” that Licht will announce within days will be the demise of New Day, the brainchild of former honcho Jeff Zucker which has been on the air since 2013.New Day will be replaced by a new as yet unnamed roundtable program...
Distractify

For Nearly 20 Years, Chris Wallace Was on Fox News Until He Had to Go — Why Did He Leave?

Chris Wallace himself once said, "My dreams never died, they just changed. I still have dreams everyday." Perhaps that's what happened when, in December 2021, he suddenly quit Fox News after nearly 20 years. As a seasoned host of a popular news show with a rabid fanbase, this move was unprecedented and shocking. What happened to Chris Wallace on Fox News? With the help of a teleprompter, we'll let you know.
The Independent

Political analyst fired from news network for calling Trump ‘orange face’

A political analyst and commentator has been fired by a news network for referring to Donald Trump as “orange face” on air.Bill Crane, who has worked with ABC affiliate WSB-TV, was let go for his remarks made during the channel’s 6pm ET Action News broadcast as they did not reflect “unbiased reporting and analysis”, the Atlanta-based network said in a statement on Monday.WSB-TV vice president and general manager Ray Carter said in the statement on Monday that Mr Crane had “uttered remarks not aligned with our commitment for fair and unbiased reporting and analysis”.“As a result, we’re ending...
Brian Stelter
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin

As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
Daily Mail

CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
TheDailyBeast

CNN Parts Ways With Jeffrey Toobin After Sticking by Him

Jeffrey Toobin is no longer a paid legal analyst for CNN, the network he has worked for since 2002. “I wanted to let you know that after twenty years I’ve decided to leave CNN after my vacation,” he wrote in a letter to colleagues on Friday, which he reiterated on Twitter. “It was great to spend my last day on air, like so many before, with my pals at Sit Room, AC360 and Don Lemon Tonight. It’s been a privilege (and fun) being your colleague.” While it isn’t clear just yet if Toobin’s contract merely ran out, CNN’s statement about...
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg tells Elisabeth Hasselbeck she was her 'first conservative' in return to 'The View'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg told Wednesday's guest host Elisabeth Hasselbeck that it was "great" to have the former host as her "first conservative" on the show. Goldberg welcomed Hasselbeck back to "The View" on Wednesday and said she's had some of the "best conversations" with the former conservative host. Hasselbeck was on the show from 2003 to 2013; Goldberg joined the program in 2007.
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
