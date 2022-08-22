ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Inside the Push to Draft Globally Consistent Stablecoin Regulation

Whatever shape countries’ stablecoin regulations finally take will be heavily influenced by several influential international financial organizations that have been encouraging countries to do two things: Act together and act fast. On May 20, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting called for “swift development and implementation...
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Australia’s Heritage Bank Debuts Cross-Border Payments

Customers of Australia-based Heritage Bank will be able to more easily send and receive money from overseas as a new online international payment service from money transfer company Convera has rolled out, Heritage Bank said in a news release. This will see Heritage offering a better and easier way to...
ECONOMY
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Visa, Mastercard Blame Fraud for Increased Cross-Border Fees; LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee has published the responses of Visa and Mastercard after it questioned their decision to raise cross-border interchange fees. Meanwhile, LianLian Global has strengthened its offering in the U.K. thanks to a partnership with Uncapped that will allow the platform to offer financing to eCommerce businesses.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

ESG Regulation at the Heart of EU Investment Landscape

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are increasingly central to fund managers’ investment strategies, and ESG investment has been on the rise for several years. Deloitte predicts that at their current growth rate, ESG-mandated assets are on track to represent half of all professionally managed assets globally by 2024.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Currency#Cfos#Interest Rates#Reserve Currency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fx#Cfo#British
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: As Banks Embrace Digital-First Banking, Their Crypto Adoption Has Been Slow

Cryptocurrencies and other crypto-related technologies have been gaining steam among consumers in recent years. What was once an obscure digital technology is now fairly mainstream, with data from PYMNTS indicating that 23% of Americans have owned crypto in the past year. This number is likely to increase. One survey found that more than 46 million Americans report they will likely buy cryptocurrency in the next year.
MARKETS
pymnts

El Salvador Weekly: Bonds Bounce Back

In late July, a Morgan Stanley analyst told clients that they should buy El Salvador’s badly distressed bonds, which have repeatedly been cut deep into junk territory this year over fears of a default and the bitcoin-as-legal-tender experiment. While it was hardly a stirring endorsement of the country’s financial...
WORLD
pymnts

Tamara CEO Says Data Refutes BNPL’s Debt Trap Myth

At a time of growing investor concerns and a retracting investment landscape that has led to a dip in valuations of many global firms, it’s fair to say that the ability to secure a 9-figure raise in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, where giants such as Klarna and Affirm have been severely hit, is no small feat.
MARKETS
pymnts

Crypto Derivatives Coming to America

The American cryptocurrency industry has set its sights on a new, far more lucrative target than bitcoin: It’s gunning for crypto derivatives. While they’ve technically been available for a couple of years, they remain tightly restricted and very limited than in the rest of the world. But two of the biggest exchanges, FTX and Coinbase are making a big push to bring the U.S. into the largest part of the global crypto market. And they’re not alone.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pymnts

Ahead of MiCA, Cyprus Emerging as Preferred EU Crypto License Base

Earlier this month, U.K.-based digital bank Revolut was granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA) which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The U.K. FinTech unicorn, which first started facilitating cryptocurrency trades for its customers in 2017, this...
MARKETS
pymnts

APIs Bridge Payment Gap for Online Merchants Selling Into Africa

Across the African continent, cross-border payments are slow, costly and highly fragmented. As a result of that tripartite challenge, “there might be 16 to 18 hubs for a payment to reach the last mile in some countries,” Jess Anuna, founder and CEO of Nigeria-based tech firm Klasha, told PYMNTS in an interview.
ECONOMY
pymnts

BitPay CEO Says Stablecoin Payment Volumes Doubled in 2022

If you’re a long-term believer in cryptocurrency, down markets like the current crypto winter can be less stressful, in some ways, than bull market runs, said Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments technology firm BitPay. “It’s kind of simple if you’re a long-term believer in bitcoin,” he told PYMNTS’...
MARKETS
pymnts

Data Brief: 6 in 10 SMBs Say All-in-One Payments Systems Save Time

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) recognize that adopting an all-in-one solution could simplify accounts receivable (AR) management. Six out of 10 SMBs believe an all-in-one solution would save them time on tasks, according to a recent PYMNTS survey. The study also found that 52% of SMBs pointed to easier cash...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Bunq’s CapitalFlow Picks up $10M for Green Financing

Ireland-based Capitalflow Group, owned by neobank Bunq, has secured 10 million euros (about $10 million) from the low-cost Energy Efficiency Loan Scheme (EELS) of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI). CapitalFlow specializes in offering loans to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The funding will help Irish SMBs invest in...
BUSINESS
pymnts

LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing

LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Struggling Coinbase Pivots to Subscriptions

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong made a splash Tuesday (Aug. 23) by announcing that the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange was planning to focus more aggressively on moving to a subscription-based trading model. “We’re investing today so much in subscription and services revenue,” he told CNBC on Aug. 23. “I’d like to get...
MARKETS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy