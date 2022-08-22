Read full article on original website
Inside the Push to Draft Globally Consistent Stablecoin Regulation
Whatever shape countries’ stablecoin regulations finally take will be heavily influenced by several influential international financial organizations that have been encouraging countries to do two things: Act together and act fast. On May 20, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting called for “swift development and implementation...
Australia’s Heritage Bank Debuts Cross-Border Payments
Customers of Australia-based Heritage Bank will be able to more easily send and receive money from overseas as a new online international payment service from money transfer company Convera has rolled out, Heritage Bank said in a news release. This will see Heritage offering a better and easier way to...
EMEA Daily: Visa, Mastercard Blame Fraud for Increased Cross-Border Fees; LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee has published the responses of Visa and Mastercard after it questioned their decision to raise cross-border interchange fees. Meanwhile, LianLian Global has strengthened its offering in the U.K. thanks to a partnership with Uncapped that will allow the platform to offer financing to eCommerce businesses.
ESG Regulation at the Heart of EU Investment Landscape
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are increasingly central to fund managers’ investment strategies, and ESG investment has been on the rise for several years. Deloitte predicts that at their current growth rate, ESG-mandated assets are on track to represent half of all professionally managed assets globally by 2024.
PYMNTS Intelligence: As Banks Embrace Digital-First Banking, Their Crypto Adoption Has Been Slow
Cryptocurrencies and other crypto-related technologies have been gaining steam among consumers in recent years. What was once an obscure digital technology is now fairly mainstream, with data from PYMNTS indicating that 23% of Americans have owned crypto in the past year. This number is likely to increase. One survey found that more than 46 million Americans report they will likely buy cryptocurrency in the next year.
El Salvador Weekly: Bonds Bounce Back
In late July, a Morgan Stanley analyst told clients that they should buy El Salvador’s badly distressed bonds, which have repeatedly been cut deep into junk territory this year over fears of a default and the bitcoin-as-legal-tender experiment. While it was hardly a stirring endorsement of the country’s financial...
Tamara CEO Says Data Refutes BNPL’s Debt Trap Myth
At a time of growing investor concerns and a retracting investment landscape that has led to a dip in valuations of many global firms, it’s fair to say that the ability to secure a 9-figure raise in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, where giants such as Klarna and Affirm have been severely hit, is no small feat.
Crypto Derivatives Coming to America
The American cryptocurrency industry has set its sights on a new, far more lucrative target than bitcoin: It’s gunning for crypto derivatives. While they’ve technically been available for a couple of years, they remain tightly restricted and very limited than in the rest of the world. But two of the biggest exchanges, FTX and Coinbase are making a big push to bring the U.S. into the largest part of the global crypto market. And they’re not alone.
Ahead of MiCA, Cyprus Emerging as Preferred EU Crypto License Base
Earlier this month, U.K.-based digital bank Revolut was granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA) which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The U.K. FinTech unicorn, which first started facilitating cryptocurrency trades for its customers in 2017, this...
Today in Crypto: Coinme Adds Dogecoin, Other Crypto to Grocery Kiosks; Judge Lets Voyager Pay Employee Retention Bonuses
Bitcoin kiosk company Coinme now sells ether, polygon, chainlink, dogecoin, litecoin and stellar from its 10,000 grocery store kiosks, a Coindesk report said Wednesday (Aug. 24). The six new coins will add more opportunity to interact with crypto beyond the ubiquitous bitcoin. Meanwhile, bitcoin might be moving further down in...
APIs Bridge Payment Gap for Online Merchants Selling Into Africa
Across the African continent, cross-border payments are slow, costly and highly fragmented. As a result of that tripartite challenge, “there might be 16 to 18 hubs for a payment to reach the last mile in some countries,” Jess Anuna, founder and CEO of Nigeria-based tech firm Klasha, told PYMNTS in an interview.
BitPay CEO Says Stablecoin Payment Volumes Doubled in 2022
If you’re a long-term believer in cryptocurrency, down markets like the current crypto winter can be less stressful, in some ways, than bull market runs, said Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments technology firm BitPay. “It’s kind of simple if you’re a long-term believer in bitcoin,” he told PYMNTS’...
What China’s Slow Digital Yuan Rollout Says about CBDC Payments
The latest news about China’s digital yuan is that it can now be used to pay for bus rides in Guangzhou, joining subway systems in at least 10 cities, including Chengdu and Beijing, that accept the central bank digital currency. That’s on top of news out of Guangzhou that...
Data Brief: 6 in 10 SMBs Say All-in-One Payments Systems Save Time
Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) recognize that adopting an all-in-one solution could simplify accounts receivable (AR) management. Six out of 10 SMBs believe an all-in-one solution would save them time on tasks, according to a recent PYMNTS survey. The study also found that 52% of SMBs pointed to easier cash...
Bunq’s CapitalFlow Picks up $10M for Green Financing
Ireland-based Capitalflow Group, owned by neobank Bunq, has secured 10 million euros (about $10 million) from the low-cost Energy Efficiency Loan Scheme (EELS) of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI). CapitalFlow specializes in offering loans to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The funding will help Irish SMBs invest in...
LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
Today in B2B Payments: New B2B Products Aim to Help Cannabis, Meat Industries
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
Affirm’s Results Re-Affirm: BNPL Is Here to Stay, but Growth to Slow
They may have startled Wall Street investors, but for consumers, merchants and retailers, Affirm’s results are the latest affirmation that the seismic shift towards buy now, pay later, (BNPL) is continuing to bear fruit with customers using the payment option more often. As much as the current economic outlook...
Data Brief: 42% of Customers Use Debit to Pay for Groceries vs 6% Digital Wallet Use
When it comes to grocery payments, shoppers are stuck in the past, compared to their retail, restaurant and travel payments. For PYMNTS’ recent study “How Consumers Perceive Surcharge Prompts,” created in collaboration with Payroc, we surveyed 2,879 U.S. credit card users in March to learn more about their payment habits, preferences and attitudes.
Struggling Coinbase Pivots to Subscriptions
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong made a splash Tuesday (Aug. 23) by announcing that the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange was planning to focus more aggressively on moving to a subscription-based trading model. “We’re investing today so much in subscription and services revenue,” he told CNBC on Aug. 23. “I’d like to get...
