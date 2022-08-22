The American cryptocurrency industry has set its sights on a new, far more lucrative target than bitcoin: It’s gunning for crypto derivatives. While they’ve technically been available for a couple of years, they remain tightly restricted and very limited than in the rest of the world. But two of the biggest exchanges, FTX and Coinbase are making a big push to bring the U.S. into the largest part of the global crypto market. And they’re not alone.

